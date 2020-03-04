Article Tools
submitted photo Marywood University students in the communication sciences and disorders department, speech-language and audiology clinics and its student chapter of the National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association recently collected gifts to support the university’s Campus Ministry’s Christmas Giving Tree project. The gifts that were collected were donated to Friends of the Poor for distribution.
