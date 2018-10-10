Marywood University is the recipient of an $18,287 Moses Taylor Foundation Grant, awarded to complete preventative screenings and speech-language stimulation with children enrolled in Head Start Centers throughout Lackawanna County. Marywood University student clinicians will conduct hearing and speech-language screenings and facilitate language stimulation groups for children, as well as conduct professional development activities for Head Start teachers to help them identify speech, language and hearing challenges in children. From left: Renee S. Jourdanais, clinical faculty and director in the Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) department at Marywood University; Andrea M. Novak, clinical faculty, department chairperson and graduate program director for the CSD department at Marywood University; Jeff Smith, program officer for the Moses Taylor Foundation, and Patricia Rosetti ‘93, leadership annual giving officer for Marywood University.