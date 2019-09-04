Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Paul Meagher, co-trustee; Diane Popovich, Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; Nicole Longman, scholarship recipient; and Charles Curtin, JD, LLM and HNB VP, trust officer From left: Paul Meagher, co-trustee; Jacob Adams, scholarship recipient; and Charles Curtin, JD, LLM and HNB VP, trust officer.

The Ernest and Margaret Lemnitzer Memorial Fund, administered by the trust department at the Honesdale National Bank and local Honesdale businessman, Paul Meagher, continued its support of those pursuing higher education with the awarding of scholarships to 2019 graduates with a total distribution of $35,754.68.

Jacob Adams received financial support through the Ernest and Margaret Lemnitzer Scholarship as the Honesdale High School 2019 class valedictorian. Adams is enrolled to attend Georgetown University in the fall. This scholarship totals $17,877.34.

Nicole Longman, the 2019 recipient of the Ernest and Margaret Lemnitzer Nursing Scholarship is enrolled to attend Florida Gulf Coast University to study nursing in the fall. She is a 2019 graduate of Honesdale High School. The selection of the nursing scholarship recipient is made by the women’s auxiliary of the Wayne Memorial Hospital and is based on scholastic achievement. This scholarship totals $17,877.34.