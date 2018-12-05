Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Michelle Cadden works hard every day but makes sure she also takes time out to enjoy life.

As the owner of Electric City Bakehouse, the businesswoman does a little bit of everything, but her favorite part of the job is cake decorating.

“It is my passion and creative outlet when I get the opportunity to create something special for my customers,” she explains. “I found my niche in the types of cakes that I create. They are pretty abstract and we try to keep things innovative and different. The community has been amazing in that they have embraced the style that we are bringing to the area. I was nervous at first, but I could not be happier with the response that I have received.”

Cadden graduated from Keystone College with a culinary degree and is self taught in cake decorating.

“I had an interest in the art, and started experimenting with different techniques. As people started to ask me to create cakes for them, I realized I could make a career out of it,” she noted.

Her mentor and go-to-person is one of her best friends, Michelle Valentino.

“She manages it all - both her family and her career. Her drive and creativity are incredibly inspiring and we support each other’s crazy ideas, such as the Pop-Up Wedding that we created,” she said. “I am incredibly lucky in that a lot of my best friends are not only small business owners, but also work in a similar industry. Having so many creative minds around to discuss ideas with, share struggles and motivate each other is really helpful. Just like with raising children, owning a small business takes a village. Your success can partly be attributed to the relationships that you form.”

She attributed her success to watching her dad work his way up the corporate ladder in his job, starting from nothing and ending as the owner of several successful businesses.

“When he passed away when we were young, I watched my mom then raise three children by herself while working and taking care of a household,” she said. “Both gave me the tools I needed to know that hard work pays off and that giving up is not an option.”

Cadden is grateful for the support she received from her parents.

She is a member of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce, involved in Scranton Tomorrow and was featured as a small business spotlighted in Lackawanna County. The business has been featured on The Knot, Pennsylvania and Delaware editions, in back-to-back issues recently, and hosts the Pop-Up Wedding.

Cadden is constantly pushing herself to do better.

“I have an entrepreneurial spirit and want to constantly be on top of what I could do next,” she said. “I love being a part of the community and getting involved with as much as I can, with the time that I have.”

The staff at the bakehouse is involved in many charities, most recently donating cupcakes for the Emerald Gala to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center.