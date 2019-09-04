Savona Commandery #89 and the Honesdale National Bank, as trustees of the Albert O. Miller, Dorothy Tozer Miller and Savona Commandery 89 Scholarship Fund, announced the recipients of one renewable and three non-renewable scholarships in 2019.

A $5,000 renewable scholarship was awarded to Megan E. O’Neill, of Honesdale. She plans to attend Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut to major in athletic training with plans to obtain her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

A $1,000 scholarship was also awarded to Abigail Hynes, of Honesdale. She plans to attend the University of San Diego this fall and major in biology.

Jacqueline Burke, of Honesdale, received a $1,000 scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Miami in the fall and major in biochemistry and nutrition.

A $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Lily Fries, of Prompton. She plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill in Cobleskill, New York in the fall to study dairy production management.

Presentations of the scholarship awards were at the HNB Corporate Center in Honesdale.

The scholarship fund was established by the Last Will and Testament of Dorothy Tozer Miller. The Millers understood and advocated the primary Masonic ideals of education, worship and charity. To that end, the scholarship fund was established to promote intellectual enlightenment among the youth of Wayne County.

Wayne County residency is highly considered in the award, but residency outside Wayne County does not automatically disqualify an applicant. Award decisions are made by a scholarship committee consisting of five Knights Templar of the Savona Commandery 89, Honesdale.