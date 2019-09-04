Article Tools
Submitted photo Misericordia University was awarded a $75,000 grant from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation to support the Autism for Lifelong Learning Program. Participating in the check presentation, from left, first row: Laura Ducceschi, Scranton Area Foundation president/CEO, and administrator, NEPA HCF; Elizabeth Archer, grants writer, and Katherine Totino, foundation and government relations manager, Misericordia University; James Clemente, board chair, NEPA HCF, and Michele McGowan, board member, NEPA HCF. Second row, NEPA HCF board members Mark Mitchell, Christopher Dressel, Robert Knowles, and The Honorable Terrence Nealon.
