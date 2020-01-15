submitted photo Misericordia University recently recognized four staff members for exceptional service to the university during the sixth annual presentation of the Jeff “Woody” Woodworth Awards for Exemplary Service. Those honored were Dominick de Matteo, area coordinator for residence life; David Johndrow, Jr., manager of user services, information technology; Christine Radvanyi, systems manager, admissions; and Jesse Smith, lead groundskeeper. Misericordia President Thomas J. Botzman presented the awards at a staff and faculty assembly. From left, first row: Lisa Woodworth, Wilkes-Barre; Botzman; and Joshua Woodworth, Wilkes-Barre. Second row, award recipients Johndrow, Avoca; Smith, Lake Silkworth; de Matteo, Dallas Twp., and Radvanyi, Shavertown.