Submitted photo A team of students from Misericordia University recently competed in the Mount St. Mary’s University (MSMU) Business Ethics Case Competition in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The BB&T Center for the Study of the Moral Foundations of Capitalism at MSMU sponsored the annual event, which expands dialogue on business ethics to other colleges and universities. From left: Veronica Venit, a junior, Swedesboro, N.J.; Edward Okeke, a senior, New City, N.Y.; John N. Mellon, mentor and associate professor of business, Drums; Keith Eppinger, a senior, Staten Island, N.Y.; Jayme DeMedio, a junior, Collegeville, and Tara Welliver, a senior, Towanda.