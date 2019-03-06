by Dave Gardner

The face of modern manufacturing is much cleaner than would be encountered several generations ago, with today’s facilities featuring white room environments, automated processes and a highly trained workforce.

There is also no shortage of unique challenges, requiring nimble, creative and educated management teams.

Smells good

Vigon International, a specialty ingredient supplier of more than 2,000 varieties of flavor, fragrance, cosmetics and aromatherapy, currently employs more than 100 people who apply an assortment of skills that include chemistry and biology. The company utilizes a lineup of automation technology, and must constantly advance its applied science, such as the use of fermentation to create new organic molecules.

Changing market forces and their consequences are one of the prime factors that must be dealt with, according to Vigon owner and president Steve Somers. The nation’s 73 million millennials now wield tremendous economic power, but within their personal appetites they use fewer personal fragrances than their consumer predecessors.

In fact, millennials will not buy $100-per-bottle perfume. However, purchasing tastes throughout the nation do approve of scented candles, air fresheners and products made from all-natural ingredients, and these evolving demands, while closing doors on existing fragrances, open other doors with new opportunity.

“You have to understand your market,” said Somers. “For example, a specific smell can bring back a cherished memory, such as being with mom and dad for the holidays, and we must recognize this as we work to create new products.”

On the production front, Somers and his team must stay aware of new technologies that can enhance productivity and efficiency to reduce overhead. He refers to his employee philosophy as one that puts people first, which maintains a relatively stable workforce, particularly with key positions.

Other challenges cited by Somers involve the specifics of expansion since the dark days of the 2008 recession were weathered. He is now in the process of adding a 250,000-square-foot warehouse, but zoning problems relating to workplace layout specifics have proven to be a challenge.

“It’s actually quite common for industry to run into community infrastructure challenges,” said Somers. “Lack of city water, sewer and natural gas service can all be a problem.”

Robotic takeover

The march of the manufacturing robots is front and center at JAM Works, where a team of 15 specialists install and service robotic assemblies for a variety of businesses. The company is a distributor of globally-famous FANUC robotics, which often are used within modern material handling, picking and packing and palletizing operations

John Mele, JAM president, remarked that ongoing market forces are at the root of most robotic installations. These automated systems have been proven to reduce the time needed for products go to market, decrease production costs, increase product quality and create a safer work environment within a repeatable series of processes.

Mele testified that one of his robotic company’s biggest challenges involves the human factor and its mindset. It still can be extremely difficult to nudge an established company to even consider the many advantages of robotics, even though many unskilled jobs inevitably must be replaced for a company to compete globally.

“It’s also true that, in the past, many people were physically beaten up and actually died doing a job that robots can now perform,” said Mele. “Therefore, its accurate to say robotics can reduce the physical toll labor once had to endure, while also making the involved processes cost effective.”

Service as a robotics technician at JAM requires extensive training, and Mele has staffed his company with graduates of schools such as Johnson College. Each robotic project the team undertakes is unique, complete with the need for custom equipment designs and the inevitable glitches.

According to Mele, data indicating the cost effectiveness of robotics can’t be argued with. In addition to their superb consistency with tasks, robots can perform their jobs at about $6.50 per hour, and often achieve an 11-year meantime before service is required for failure.

“We consistently inform our customers that, when installation glitches happen, it’s normal and if the project could have been done simply if would have been done long ago,” said Mele. “Each and every project is unique, fun and fascinating.”

Global implications

Immersion within the global marketplace with innovation comes up repeatedly when discussing operations at rurally-based Loveshaw. The company creates a variety of packaging equipment, cartoning and case-sealing machines, plus markers, coders and inkjet label printers.

Douglas Henry, general manager, explained that the company must strive for cost effectiveness by the judicious purchases of some assembly components, often fabricated within the vast Asian supply chain. However, in many cases this does not include the use of some imported goods for critical components, because data has indicated superb quality and subsequent reliability issues must be paramount with certain buys to promote sales and safety.

While utilizing a just-in-time inventory philosophy, Loveshaw also has recognized that the cost of many components must be minimized in order for the company to compete with the price of assembled machinery. This operational tactic has become part of supply chain mechanics where global resources are tied in with domestic assets as product assembly takes place.

Within this system, Loveshaw is evolving from a centrally operated purchasing environment to one where the company can buy some items without parent company involvement. Henry emphasized this can be regarded as a move away from the “China Syndrome” where purchasers regard low price as the number one factor in a buy equation.

“It’s also vital to protect your brand, and as an American industrial system we must get past the mentality that cheapest is always the best route to follow,” said Henry. “The facts indicate some components from overseas are not of the highest quality.”

On another front, Henry commented that his company is facing many of the human resource challenges cited by peer businesses. This is particularly challenging when Loveshaw looks for assembly personnel, because so many of today’s youth have been brought up in a “virtual” world and lack the curiosity or aptitude to work in a mechanical environment.

“Our interviewer may ask a job applicant what they do in their spare time to identify genuine mechanical aptitude,” said Henry. “This can help us spot candidates who might be better off in a strictly academic setting.”

According to Henry, Loveshaw’s business plan is directing the company to seek out inroads in global markets. England is one of these, where the company already has a physical location in operation.