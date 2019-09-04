Submitted photo The Wright Center for Community Health recently received a grant from Moses Taylor Foundation to expand its geriatric service line and further develop a geriatric curriculum and fellowship in partnership with The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education. From left: Christine Marcos, program officer, Moses Taylor Foundation; LaTida Smith, president and CEO, Moses Taylor Foundation; Dr. Enrique Samonte, physician-faculty, The Wright Center for Community Health; Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, CEO, The Wright Center for Community Health; and Jeff Smith, program officer, Moses Taylor Foundation.