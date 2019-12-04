submitted photo MotorWorld Toyota donated $1,580 to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department for training through ESI Equipment on the challenges of battery-vehicles crashes. From left, first row: Chris Smith, firefighter; Assistant Chief Damian Lendacky; Fire Chief James Delaney; Rick Osick, president, MotorWorld | MileOne AutoGroup; Captain Paul Meehan; and Eric Serafin, firefighter. Second row: Eric Banashefski, firefighter; Kevin Voelker, firefighter; Michael Crawford, firefighter; Derek Zalinski, firefighter; Captain David Roberts; and Mike Gyory, service manager, MotorWorld | MileOne Autogroup.