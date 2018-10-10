Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Motorworld Toyota | MileOne Autogroup recently presented a check for $2,500 in support of the 3rd Annual Hospice of the Sacred Heart Remembrance Walk. From left: Rick Osick, president, MotorWorld | MileOne Autogroup; Diane Baldi, CEO, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and Jay Thomas, brand manager, MotorWorld Toyota.

