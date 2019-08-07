Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Munley Law celebrated its 60th year in business this year. To mark the milestone, the firm is conducted three Days of Service in which lawyers and staff took part in acts of service to the northeast Pennsylvania community. The events took place at St. Francis Kitchen, Scranton (two service days) and St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre. From left: Daniel W. Munley, Robert W. Munley, III, Caroline Munley, Robert W. Munley, Sr., Marion Munley and James Christopher Munley.