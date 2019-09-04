Submitted photo NBT Bank recently presented a check for $7,000 to the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne counties as the presenting sponsor for the United Way’s 25th Annual Nancy Jackson Memorial Day of Caring. Slated for Sept. 5, this annual organized day of service mobilizes hundreds of volunteers into United Way program partner agencies and grant recipient organizations in both counties to provide much-needed assistance. From left: Dominick Mitchell, Jr., SVP Pennsylvania Territory Manager for NBT Bank; Nikki Keller, vice president of community impact marketing for the United Way; and Matt Colgan, VP, regional commercial lending manager for NBT Bank.