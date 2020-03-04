Article Tools
Submitted Photo The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA) hosted United States Department of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia for a business roundtable discussion with key business leaders from the area. Secretary Scalia discussed the United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), the workforce needs of regional employers, recovery to work efforts and deregulation to assist employers.
