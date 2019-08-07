Submitted photo The NEPA Alliance Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) selected a PTAC Client of the Year. The award is presented to a PTAC client whose business practices and professional conduct is beneficial to federal, state and local governments; conducts business in a professional and ethical manner; reinvests in the local economy and its people; and helps to promote Northeastern Pennsylvania as a vibrant place in which to do business. The award was presented to Finch Manufacturing & Technology, LLC (Finch), a service-disabled veteran owned small business located in West Pittston. From left: Steve Scarpetta, Finch Manufacturing & Technology; Michael Batyko, Finch Manufacturing & Technology; Michael Brown, Finch Manufacturing & Technology; Robert Zinnen, Jr., Finch Manufacturing & Technology; Congressman Matt Cartwright; Jeffrey Box, NEPA Alliance; Steve Ursich, NEPA Alliance; and Karen Ostroskie, NEPA Alliance.