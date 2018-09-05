Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Brian Ebersole, senior director of Springboard Health at Geisinger; Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO, Scranton Area Community Foundation; Katrina Locklin, tagline contest winner; Lauren Bailey Cognetti, logo contest winner; Gretchen Wintermantel, communications director, County of Lackawanna Transit System and Jess Farrell, director of development, Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA.

The NEPA Equitable Transit Council, spearheaded by the Scranton Area Community Foundation and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and comprised of more than 90 community leaders, announced the winners of the branding design contest and unveiled a new name, logo and tagline at its quarterly meeting Aug. 1 at Benco Dental in Pittston.

NEPA Moves is the official new name for the NEPA Equitable Transit Council, with the tagline: “Because Every Life Has a Destination.”

The new logo was designed by Lauren Bailey Cognetti of Scranton and the tagline was submitted by Katrina Locklin of Hamlin, both of whom submitted their entries as part of the NEPA Equitable Transit Council’s Branding Design Contest held last month. Both Cognetti and Locklin were selected as the winners out of a pool of more than 35 qualified entries to comprise the official brand of the work being led across the region by the NEPA Equitable Transit Council.

The NEPA Equitable Transit Council opened the contest last month to amateurs, students and professionals of all ages and offered a $1,000 cash prize for the winning entry. The prize, which was sponsored by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and Geisinger Springboard Health, will be split between Cognetti and Locklin.