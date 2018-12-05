by Dave Gardner

The retail market’s expansion of e-commerce continues, with a national used-car dealer expanding into the Scranton area and utilizing an electronic business plan unthinkable only a generation ago.

Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform based in Arizona, has set up operations in the Scranton area, thereby increasing its Pennsylvania market penetration since 2016 to seven regions. Potential customers who utilize the Carvana.com internet market can shop among more than 10,000 vehicles by viewing high-definition, 360-degree photos, and after a purchase enjoy speedy delivery direct of a vehicle to their chosen location.

Amy O’Hara, associate director of communications with Carvana, explained that each Carvana vehicle has been certified and reconditioned by ASC technicians, which includes a rigorous 150-point inspection. The vehicle must also have a clean record of reported accidents, no frame damage and only minor cosmetic imperfections that would be expected for a vehicle of that model year.

Carvana’s 21st Century business plan has allowed it to enter a total of 82 national markets since the company’s launch in 2012. The process also includes the operation of car vending machines, of which one is operating in the Keystone State, and the potential purchase by Carvana of a customer’s existing vehicle.

Quick and efficient

According to O’Hara, Carvana’s CEO Ernie Garcia had accrued business experience in both the areas of finance and the auto industry. Garcia observed that wholesale-to-dealer used car auctions often took a total of 30 seconds for each transaction, but the final retail sale of the car could drag on for an average of four stressful hours.

The result of these observations was creation of the Carvana retail network, and a national selection of vehicles to sell at any given moment. The vast inventory, obtained through the traditional supply chain of auctions and buys, including the sale of a vehicle from a customer, is housed at four separate inspection centers around the country, with Philadelphia the closest to NEPA.

“Delivery charges change due to the location of the buyer versus their car’s location,” said O’Hara. “There is the seven-day return policy on a sale giving each customer time to have the car inspected and driven by a mechanic, and we will take the car back and unwind the deal if the customer desires.”

Carvana also offers financing options, while customers may utilize traditional methods of obtaining funding for their purchase through a bank or other process. Long-term warranty vehicle packages are also available.

“We seek a transparent and fast experience for each customer, with no haggling over the price, which is non-negotiable,” said O’Hara. “The buying process therefore takes only as long as is necessary for the customer because they control the deal 100 percent. There is no need to spend many hours in a dealership and wind up downtrodden by sales pressure.”

O’Hara added that the company often includes thank-you gifts in the delivered vehicle as a way of personalizing the transaction and as a token of customer appreciation. In addition, if an unforeseen problem arises, Carvana customer advocates can be contacted by telephone.

Carvana is not alone in striving to exploit the bustling e-commerce market. According to the federal Census Bureau, e-commerce sales as a percentage of national retail commerce now measures at a current level of 9.4 percent, which is an increase from 9.10 percent a quarter ago, representing an annualized growth rate of 13.19 percent when compared to a long-term average annualized growth rate of 15.72 percent.