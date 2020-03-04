Submitted photo SLIBCO (Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company) recently named its Board of Directors for 2019-20. SLIBCO is the not-for-profit industrial development affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. SLIBCO elected two new members to the board this year – Sean McCormack, Eco Industrial; and Daniel Rickard, Pennsylvania American Water; along with 23 re-elected members. From left, first row: Penny Common, SLIBCO board vice president; Donald Brominski, SLIBCO board vice president; Susan Duckworth, SLIBCO board treasurer; Marianne Gilmartin, SLIBCO board president; Jennifer Davis, SLIBCO board vice president; Virginia Goodrich, SLIBCO board secretary; Bob Durkin, SLIBCO board executive vice president. Second row: Daniel Rickard; Philip Condron; Frank J. Fata; Vince Bonaddio; Thomas Baileys; Patricia Acker; Raymond Angeli; Alana Roberts; Ken Okrepkie; Christopher DiMattio; Paul Horger; Andrew Hailstone, Robert Markowski; Richard Beasley; Charles Jefferson; and Sean McCormack. Joseph Ferretti; Lawrence C. Malski; and Alex Stark are also board members.