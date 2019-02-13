Photo courtesy of Honesdale National Bank Nine employees, each with ten years of service, were recognized at The Honesdale National Bank’s Annual Employee Recognition Dinner held at Lukan’s Farm Resort. David Raven, HNB president and CEO, presided over the program and offered his gratitude for the employees’ service and dedication. First row, from left: honorees Maggie Klim, Jeanne Frank, Melissa Rushworth and Kaitlyn Carroll. Second row: honorees Ray Ceccotti, Neil Neumann and Theresa Halliday and president and CEO David Raven. Other honorees include John Conte and Christopher Cook.