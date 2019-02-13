The Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal honored its 2018 Top 20 Under 40 award winners with a reception Monday evening, Jan. 21 at Nosh in Dickson City.
The honorees are:
■ Lindsay Barrasse of Voyager Video
■ Matthew Borwick of Ollies American
Restaurant and the Atrium
■ Robert Bresnahan of Kuharchik
Construction Inc.
■ Michelle Cadden of Electric City Bakehouse
■ Julio Caprari of Duchess Outlet
■ John Carson of Bedrock Environmental
■ Edna Darko of Geisinger Medical Center
■ Travis Davis of Alllied Services
■ Melissa Garcia of AAA North Penn
■ Jacob Hauptmann Borton-Lawson
■ Carina Havenstrite of The Wright Center
for Community Health
■ Kyle Livingston of Livingston Tire and Auto
■ Jennifer Menichini of Joyce, Carmody
and Moran, P.C.
■ Elisha Nolan of Alter House
■ Patrick Nolan of Alter House
■ Brian D. Stanchak of The BDS Agency
■ Gina Suydam of the Wyoming County
Chamber of Commerce
■ Scott Verdine of ABC Kiddie Kampus
and Verdine Enterprises
■ Christa Vinciguerra of Marywood University
and Vinciguerra Creative
■ Alison Zurawski of Community Bank, N.A.
PHOTOS BY EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER