The Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal honored its 2018 Top 20 Under 40 award winners with a reception Monday evening, Jan. 21 at Nosh in Dickson City.

The honorees are:

■ Lindsay Barrasse of Voyager Video

■ Matthew Borwick of Ollies American

Restaurant and the Atrium

■ Robert Bresnahan of Kuharchik

Construction Inc.

■ Michelle Cadden of Electric City Bakehouse

■ Julio Caprari of Duchess Outlet

■ John Carson of Bedrock Environmental

■ Edna Darko of Geisinger Medical Center

■ Travis Davis of Alllied Services

■ Melissa Garcia of AAA North Penn

■ Jacob Hauptmann Borton-Lawson

■ Carina Havenstrite of The Wright Center

for Community Health

■ Kyle Livingston of Livingston Tire and Auto

■ Jennifer Menichini of Joyce, Carmody

and Moran, P.C.

■ Elisha Nolan of Alter House

■ Patrick Nolan of Alter House

■ Brian D. Stanchak of The BDS Agency

■ Gina Suydam of the Wyoming County

Chamber of Commerce

■ Scott Verdine of ABC Kiddie Kampus

and Verdine Enterprises

■ Christa Vinciguerra of Marywood University

and Vinciguerra Creative

■ Alison Zurawski of Community Bank, N.A.

PHOTOS BY EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER