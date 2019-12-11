Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Grossman

by Howard J. Grossman, AICP

What does a Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) have to do with the Pocono-Northeast? In “Relentless Strike,” a book of 540 pages, author Sean Naylor talks about the federal JSOC function that permeates the military of this great nation and outlines its role in military life. The words come forth about Team 6, special task forces and much more, citing ways in which JSOC has been a strong addition to the ability of the United States to meet the defense or counter terrorism across the world in such places, as Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and many other locations.

Imagine, if you will, what this region might do with a JSOC operation that would be available for domestic use as the region competes with many other places, in the nation and the world for economic and community development or has a need to handle very difficult situations. A domestic JSOC that highlights a regional approach to meeting specific needs has a place in the means to overcome negative events that occur from time to time in this region.

This region has faced many obstacles that have affected the economic life of jobs, leadership skills and talent, community responses to downtown deterioration, environmental degradation and more. Putting a Command Team together to respond to future obstacles would be a means to enhance the ability to focus attention on emergencies and actions which can drive positive change. The idea would be to have in place, a regional special operations command structure of trained individuals who have the knowledge, skill and professionalism to immediately provide responses that can overcome adversity.

If this idea is good enough for military use, it may be effective for domestic usage in geographic areas such as this region. The difference is that the domestic usage would not be a secret entity, but would have some of the same characteristics that make JSOC unique and a techniques that can be replicated across boundary lines that are often parochial and difficult to maneuver. Some of the actors who could become part of a regional JSOC might be political, environmental, economic, community minded, weather specialists, social service personnel, emergency medical, emergency management, community organizers, technical specialists and more. The makeup can be studied and developed as a way to focus attention on what role the domestic JSOC would play. A precise statement of purpose, when it would become elevated for action, who responds and how their regular employment role can enable them to become a fashionable JSOC mechanism.

Looking back in history, a military JSOC became relevant in Panama, the Balkans, the Middle East and countries already mentioned previously as well as some others. A JSOC would be a constructive measure to move toward immediacy, have a well planned capability to respond to negative factors that are extraordinary issues that require cooperation, partnerships, a larger response team, and are identified as being the type of issue that a JDOC can be functional.

The Public Administration word PODSCORB applies, defined as Planning, Organizing, Directing, Staffing, Coordinating, Reporting and Budgeting. To some extend, this approach was useful in the ears following the 1972 Tropical Storm Agnes disaster which led to a team effort to overcome adversity with that flood, and eventually the use of a czar from Washington, Frank Carlucci, to pull together the response effort, It became a mini JSOC commitment. Therefore, the opportunity now exists, based upon the military JSOC, to establish a regional system that uses the best techniques found across the many places that JSOC has had. Now, what happens militarily cannot always be applied in a domestic setting, however, some of the efforts can be transferred to domestic setting.

Conceptually, a regional JSOC process could include the following.

■ Identify examples in the region where a JOSC could have been utilized as an effective tool for meeting a need. Various flood conditions may be such examples.

■ Create a lost of categories that can be included in a JSOC and identify specific people who possibly can be tapped for participation.

■ Use PODSCORB as a means to be as inclusive as possible and develop a plan that spells out each of these words.

■ Leadership is essential, and therefore, a leader or a group of potential leaders should be identified ahead of time. This was key to the Agnes effort in the 70s, even though there was conflict between the flood victims and those who were ready to respond to the flooding.

■ Teams and task forces became essential to the military JSOC and this theme may be important domestically.

■ Try an identify areas of interest in when a domestic JOSC would and should be utilized. Some may be easily stated, but others may take some further thinking.

■ There is a statement in the book that says “ it takes a network to overcome a network.” In other words, make sure thee is network for a JSOC that works together and despite different opinions, respect for everyone’s views is critical. Militarily speaking, the various branches sometime all want in, and this concept needs to be respected and thought of in a domestic setting as well.

■ Every part and sector of this region needs to become responsive to a JSOC approach, and therein lies a principle which requires great thought and building a network that truly reaches all geographic areas and all sectors of regional life – including the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

All of these elements, and others, can become the framework for a Joint Special Operations Command JSOC in the Pocono-Northeast in coming years.