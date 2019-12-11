Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Dave Taylor

Five years ago, CVS changed the drug store landscape. The company announced it would no longer sell tobacco products in its pharmacy stores, and that it was changing the corporate name to CVS Health as part of a “broader healthcare commitment.”

In essence, CVS created a new category of business and challenged its competitors to follow. Today, the it defines its purpose as a company, “helping people on their path to better health.”

Call it a “purpose,” or even a mission statement, but that’s as succinct a brand promise as you are likely to find in any industry. And CVS Health has been backing it up ever since.

In the short term after the announcement, CVS lost an estimated $2 billion in sales, overall revenue was down across their nearly 9,800 pharmacy stores and industry pundits were clucking about the wisdom of their choice. But CVS didn’t waver. In subsequent years, the company’s sales improved and reestablished strong growth.

And that was just the beginning of CVS Health reinventing the category and establishing itself as the leading brand. It introduced more than 1,000 Minute Clinics for basic health services such as blood pressure checks and flu shots. It added Omnicare, a long-term prescription management program and infusions services under the name Coram.

In the midst of the national opioid overdose crisis, CVS was the first large pharmacy to respond. While CVS doesn’t make opioids, market them or prescribe them, the company recognized it is handing them to the consumer in ways that had the potential to be unsafe or increase the risk of addiction. It moved to limit the number of pills it would fill in a prescription and the length of time for the supply.

CVS could very easily have made the exact opposite argument to protect its profits by claiming its customers have legal prescriptions from medical professionals. But it chose a path directed by the concept of its brand rather than pure profits – or even customer satisfaction – since this made acquiring opioids more difficult.

When the recent vaping crisis arrived, CVS did nothing, because it didn’t need to. It didn’t sell vaping products in the first place, again seeing those products as opposed to its promise of a path to better health.

CVS Health has not escaped criticism and has been named in opioid lawsuits along with other large retail chains such as Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid. But its brand focus remains the same. In 2017 and 2018, Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, named CVS Health one of the top 50 community-minded companies in the country.

It’s easy for any company or organization to make grand claims about being community-minded or dedicated to health. Most other large pharmacy chains do. But only CVS stopped selling highly profitable tobacco products and never began selling vaping products. It was the first to limit opioid prescriptions.

CVS is a clear example of a company following its purpose, delivering on a brand that is different and reaping success as a result.