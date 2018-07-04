Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Biagio “Bill” Sciacca

Everyone endeavors to be a champion, to be a leader in their field. Many people get frustrated when they do not see that process involving as much speed and efficiency as they anticipated. But the fact is many people are already in the top 1 percent of their field. And, if they would simply expand their horizons and look at alternate ways of viewing their successes, they may see that.

Below are three ways you may consider as pathways to viewing yourself in the top 1 percent of your chosen field.

1. Know your category.

There are many measurements that can be used in most chosen professions to gauge success. We tend to only look at the end result – the finish line – but there are many baton hand-offs that occur between the gun sounding at the start and the flag at the finish line.

For example, in sales we tend to look at percent of quota as a method of gauging success.

Closing sales and percent of quota is one way of assessing your level of success in the field of sales, but think for a moment of other gauges of success that will move us toward a greater percent of closing the sale. For example, if you are in a high cold call sales environment, the number of calls you make may be above the average, significantly so that it places you in the top one percent of all callers.

This behavior must ultimately lead to the more macro measurement of percent of quota. However, your calling behavior should be celebrated as you being in the top individuals who place calls. Perhaps it is your closing on appointment stats or maybe it’s referrals received?

In my field, that of training and keynoting, most individuals look at income as being the top 1 percent. I have no illusions over the fact that I am not earning what Anthony Robbins, Brian Tracy or other luminaries in the field earn. However, my statistics on LinkedIn are at the very top of the LinkedIn food chain. My social selling index places me in the top one percent of individuals in management consulting.

So, guess what? I am the top one percent at least of something. And that will lead to higher income.

What about you? Think about what criteria you can use to measure yourself that will lead you to an elevated level of status in your chosen field. And here’s a bonus: that status elevation may lead to an increase in self-confidence. That may lead to an increase in the overall macro measurement you are looking to attain.

2. Never stop learning.

The old saying, “you are either green and growing, or ripe and rotting” holds true. The fact is that to be in the top 1 percent of any field requires constant and continuous focus on learning both within the field, and outside of the field. The notion of learning outside of your chosen field is important as you begin to take ancillary information and incorporate it into your daily activities. The end result is new and exciting ways of managing yourself in your business by taking what people have done outside of your business and applying it within.

May I suggest a formalized and structured time for daily learning? It could be as simple as 15 minutes a day. Choose a time when you will be uninterrupted or have the ability to set up your environment where you will not be interrupted. Then think about what knowledge you want to acquire. It may be a book, a video or feed. But the constant repetitive pattern of the behavior called “acquiring knowledge” must lead you to the top 1 percent of your chosen field.

3. Have fun on the way to the top.

You may have heard that success is a journey and not a destination. That is also true of entering the top 1 percent of your chosen field. If every day you wake up with a sour stomach and a grimace on your face wondering how you’re going to claw your way up the wall of success, when you get there chances are the first emotion you will feel will be resentment for the arduous journey that brought you to the pinnacle of your field.

But when every day is a joy because you enjoy what you do, the people you do that with and your inevitable ascension, each day becomes a wonderful thread woven into the fabric of a joyful and successful career.

I have seen many people over the years in my training and consultancy become so obsessed with the goal that they lose focus on the path. I have also seen individuals climbing with unbridled enthusiasm and doing whatever they can to bring others along with them.

That brings me to a question you may want to answer: can I really make it to the top 1 percent of my chosen field if I do not bring other people along with me?

Biagio Sciacca, known to his friends as Bill, is a Pittston native. He is the owner of Intelligent Motivation, Inc., a global consulting and training firm specializing in management and leadership training as well as psychological assessment for hiring and staff development. He is the author of several books relating to goal setting, and his third book, "Provocative Leadership," is publishing soon. Bill will also release an ebook in subscription format called "High Octane Leadership." Now residing in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, he divides his time between his international coaching and training clients, writing his next book and wandering aimlessly on the beach.

INTELLIGENTMOTIVATIONINC.COM.