Article Tools
Submitted photo The Osterhout Free Library recently received a $10,000 grant from Navient to help fund a year of focused programs on literacy development for children in the Wilkes-Barre area. From left: Linda Gramlich, senior director core processing, Navient, Lisa Stashik, vice president, Navient, Elaine Rash, youth services coordinator, Osterhout Library and Rick Miller, executive director, Osterhout Library.
The Osterhout Free Library recently received a $10,000 grant from Navient to help fund a year of focused programs on literacy development for children in the Wilkes-Barre area. From left: Linda Gramlich, senior director Core Processing, Navient, Lisa Stashik, vice president, Navient, Elaine Rash, youth services coordinator, Osterhout Library and Rick Miller, executive director, Osterhout Library.