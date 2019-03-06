Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Durkin

by Phil Yacuboski

Think Pennsylvania is doing a good job in attracting and keeping businesses? Think again. A new analysis by watchdog.org, part of the Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity, found Pennsylvania ranked 34th among the 50 states in its business climate index.

“The corporate tax and the unemployment insurance tax are really what’s driving Pennsylvania toward the middle or the bottom. That’s disconcerting,” said Bob Durkin, president and CEO of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

The analysis looked at a mix of taxation in Pennsylvania and how it stacks up against other states. In addition to the corporate tax and the unemployment insurance tax, it looked at income, sales and property taxes.

“I think there have been opportunities in Harrisburg to bring down the corporate income tax rate down and we’d really like to see more action out of Harrisburg on things like this,” he said.

Governor Tom Wolf’s 2019-2020 budget calls for reducing the corporate income tax rate from 9.99 percent (currently the second highest in the country) to 8.99 percent by January of 2020. The upcoming budget is 4.3 percent higher than last year’s budget. It also calls for raising the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by this summer and $15 per hour by 2025. Some have argued that would further set back business from hiring employees, especially those with a smaller workforce.

Durkin said the key is what will balance the number. He said it’s the closing of the so-called ‘Delaware loophole,’ which allows states to register their companies in Delaware to take advantage of the state’s low taxes; it’s something lawmakers in Pennsylvania have struggled to fix. Durkin also pointed to combined reporting as another issue, which Governor Wolf has called on the legislature to fix in the upcoming budget. It would force corporations doing business in Pennsylvania to share a portion of those taxes with Pennsylvania on a share of the group’s taxable income.

“I’m not a tax expert, but I think there has to be some middle ground on this whole process,” he said.

The Watchdog numbers are based on The Tax Foundation’s survey of business climates throughout the country. It found Pennsylvania ranked 43rd in its corporate income tax, 18th for its individual income tax, 21st for its sales tax, 34th for its property tax and 46th for its unemployment insurance tax.

“Look at the bottom with states like Connecticut, New York and California,” said Durkin of the survey, which ranked New Jersey in the last position. “There’s a lot positive business development in those places. Even though they are at the bottom, but does it matter?”

Wyoming, Alaska and South Dakota rank at the top of the survey.

He said perception does matter, however, when businesses are looking to relocate to the Commonwealth.

And while Pennsylvania’s taxes may be high, we are surrounded by higher-taxed states.

“The most recent unemployment rate in Lackawanna County is 4.8 percent and you’re getting close to almost full employment,” he said. “The jobs are available here and I would argue the economy is doing well.”