Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Photo courtesy of Peoples Security Bank & Trust From left, first row: Silvana Coccimiglio, Keystone College Children’s Center; Kirsten Smith, WVIA; Leigh Abromavage, Little Acres Learning Academy; Linda Ross, Abington Heights EIO; Michele Tierney, Abington Heights EIO; Meg Hambrose, University of Scranton; Dr. Andrea Mantione, University of Scranton; Debra Adams, Peoples Security Bank & Trust; Nada Gilmartin, Scranton Cultural Center; Deborah Peterson, Scranton Cultural Center; Meghan Burns, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA; Trish Fisher, Greater Scranton YMCA; Rose Minniti, Valley View School District; Michele Felins, Scranton Preparatory School. Second row: John Anderson, Peoples Security Bank & Trust; Tim Kirtley, Peoples Security Bank & Trust; Jessica Pierson, Little Acres Learning Academy; Lynn Thiel, Peoples Security Bank & Trust; Cheryl Scazafabo, Little Acres Learning Academy; Tim Lee, Pocono Services for Families and Children; Alice Manley, NEPA Business Journal; Christian Davis, Scranton Preparatory School; Cathy Wechsler, Lackawanna College; Michael Mahon, Abington Heights School District; Michelle Wheeler, Lackawanna College; Jill Murray, Ph.D., Lackawanna College; Laurel Radzieski, Lackawanna College; John Rushefski, Old Forge School District; Joseph Ferretti, Peoples Security Bank & Trust; Christopher Gatto, Old Forge School District; Thomas Tulaney, Peoples Security Bank & Trust; Rabbi Dovid Rosenberg, Scranton Hebrew Day School; John Murray, Scranton Cultural Center; Rabbi Avrohom Pressman, Yeshiva Beth Moshe; Camille Reinecke, Scranton Cultural Center; Jim Bebla, Diocese of Scranton; Jim Thomas, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA; Jason Morrison, Diocese of Scranton; Diane McGee, Times Leader Group; Patrick Sheehan, Mid Valley School District; Steven Morris, Times Leader Group; Eduardo Antonetti, Mid Valley School District; Michael Boccella, Valley View School District; Joe Caputo, Lakeland School District; William King, Lakeland School District.

During 2018, Peoples Security Bank & Trust donated more than one million dollars as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program. The donations are administered through Commonwealth Charitable Management and are primarily used to award scholarships and grants to numerous schools, colleges and organizations within the bank’s primary market area.

During 2018, more than 650 scholarships were issued to 30 Pre-K and K-12 schools and career technology schools.

Grants were also awarded to nearly 30 organizations and school districts in order to support Educational Improvement Projects.

Peoples Security Bank also funds the program costs of the EverFi Financial Literacy Program that is currently offered to 20 local high schools.