ALLIED SERVICES

Kevin E. Bowman, PharmD, MBA, BCGP, assistant vice president of Pharmacy Services, recently met the requirements for a seven-year recertification as a board certified geriatric pharmacist awarded by the Board of Pharmacy Specialties. Board certification through the BPS is recognized as the gold standard for determining which pharmacists are qualified to contribute at advanced practice levels. Through rigorous standards, the BPS-certified pharmacist stands out as the most qualified to take on today’s expanding health care expectations and improve patient outcomes. He formerly served as pharmacy director in several acute care facilities as well as in a long-term care pharmacy. Bowman resides in Wyoming.

Gary A. Beppler, PharmD, certified antibiotic stewardship pharmacist, consultant pharmacist, recently achieved certification in antibiotic stewardship through the Society of Infection Disease Pharmacists. The Antimicrobial Stewardship Certificate Program is an innovative and intensive practice-based activity for pharmacists focusing on the pharmacist’s role in the area of appropriate use of antimicrobial agents. Tuition was funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health with the goal of having a pharmacy consultant lead antibiotic stewardship programs in long-term care centers. He formerly served as a pharmacist at an area hospital. Beppler resides in Dickson City.

CLASSIC PROPERTIES

Mike DiRamondo has joined the North Pocono office. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and is currently director of sales for Dragonboard USA. He recently completed his real estate courses online at Real Estate Express.

Christopher Selige has joined the Clarks Summit office. He grew up in the Abingtons and is entering his third year selling real estate in Northeast Pennsylvania. In addition to selling real estate, Selige currently does title research in the natural gas industry.

Kathlyn Fisher has joined the Clarks Summit office. She grew up in Tunkhannock and worked as an event sales coordinator for Stone Hedge Country Club for six years. Fisher completed her real estate courses at the CE Shop online site.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Clark D. Gerhart, M.D., a Commonwealth Health Physician Network surgeon, has authored a chapter, “Robotic Single-Site Cholecystectomy,” for the Atlas of Robotic Surgery published by Cine-Med Inc. Gerhart is an expert in robotic-assisted surgery and is a general and bariatric surgeon. The Atlas of Robotic Surgery draws on the expertise of world-renowned surgeons who have mastered robotic technology. The atlas-style text includes color photos and drawings to illustrate the surgical instruction on robotic techniques for general surgery procedures.

Devin Carey, M.D., has joined the physician network and will practice family medicine in Shavertown. She completed a residency in family medicine at the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, where she was named Intern of the Year in 2015. Carey is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She is on the medical staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and will see patients at the Commonwealth Health Shavertown Clinic, 176 N. Main St., Shavertown.

CONNOR-HELRING

ASSOCIATES

Thomas Kelly, a producer at the company located in Scranton, recently earned the prestigious Certified WorkComp Advisor designation, conferred by the Institute of WorkComp Professionals. The Asheville, North Carolina-based organization trains insurance professionals to locate costly errors in workers’ compensation coverage. The certification training provided by the Institute is essential in reviewing Workers’ Compensation insurance reports. Currently, there are more than 300 insurance agencies nationwide that have staff members who have qualified for the Certified WorkComp Advisor designation.

DIME BANK

Each year the bank devotes an evening to applaud its staff who are celebrating a five-year incremental employment anniversary. The event is a fitting tribute to those who have achieved career milestones at Dime Bank. In 2018, the bank celebrated the career milestones of 31 employees. Many of them marked over 20, 30 and 35 years with the bank. Those who were feted at the dinner with years of tenure are: Eric Avery, Cathy Reimer, Margaret Farber, Arlyce Degnan, Tina Passiment, Paula Ralston Nenish, Rory McGhie, Joy Carey, Karla Eyler and Val O’Hare, five years: Joyce Locklin, Melissa Wilkins, Effie Slattery, Pattie DeGraw, James Gardas, Erin Kellogg, Jamie Hausler and Carmela Timmons, 10 years; Jenn Tagle, Audrey Summers, Melissa Black and Kathy Haser, 15 years: Pam Bunnell and Jerry Theobald, 20 years; Maureen Beilman, Nancy Haggarty, Heather Bidwell, Wayne Briggs, Bonnie Drake and Dena MacMullen, 30 years; and Jill George, 35 years.

DISTASIO &

KOWALSKI LLC

Attorney Daniel Distasio, a partner in the Wilkes-Barre personal injury firm, has been selected by the National Trial Lawyers for inclusion in its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania. This honor is given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only, and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law. With his selection, Distasio has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process, which includes peer nominations combined with third party research. The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from across the country.

ESSA BANK & TRUST

The bank announced the recent addition of executives within its consumer lending and retail branch administration teams.

William L. Vitalos, senior vice president, director of consumer lending, joins with more than 30 years of managerial and consumer lending experience. He oversees the consumer and residential mortgage lending operations at the bank, along with product development, pricing and vendor management. Vitalos has held leadership positions with BB&T and predecessor banks in consumer lending, branch administration and documentation areas. He will be located in the bank’s corporate headquarters in Stroudsburg.

James P. Ferry, vice president, retail sales manager, will oversee retail branch sales and service throughout the bank’s entire branch network. He has 20-plus years of management in retail banking. Most recently, Ferry was a retail and small-business sales and service leader at BB&T where he was responsible for a 22-branch network in Lehigh and Berks counties.

FNCB BANK

R. Gregory Collins, a resident of Dallas, will be joining the bank as executive vice president, chief banking officer. As chief banking officer, Collins will be responsible for the oversight of the bank’s commercial lending, retail lending and retail banking units. He joins the bank with more than 25 years of managerial experience in banking. Most recently he served as the area president of Wells Fargo Bank’s Northeast Pennsylvania region where he was responsible for the overall sales, service, financials and operations for 38 retail stores in nine counties.

GEISINGER

Collin Hair, M.D., has joined the medical staff as a pediatric ophthalmologist. He will see patients at the health system’s specialty clinic at 675 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, and Forty Fort clinic at 190 Welles St., Suite 122.

Fellowship trained in pediatric ophthalmology, Hair specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric eye conditions for patients from infancy to age 18. He also sees adult and pediatric patients for eye movement disorders.

GEISINGER NORTHEAST

The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, has named Dr. Anthony Aquilina as chair of the 2019 Northeast Pennsylvania Heart Ball. Aquilina currently serves as regional president of the health system, including Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Marworth Alcohol & Chemical Dependency Treatment Center in Northeast Pennsylvania He previously served as chief medical officer at Geisinger Community Medical Center, associate chief medical officer for Geisinger Northeast, medical director for health services, quality and performance for Geisinger Health Plan and regional medical director for Geisinger Health Plan. Aquilina is a board-certified family practitioner and geriatrician. He has been practicing primary care medicine in Northeast Pennsylvania with Geisinger Health System since 1993.

The annual Northeast Pennsylvania Heart Ball is set for March 30 at the Room at 900 in Forty Fort. The gala to raise funds for the American Heart Association include dinner, dancing, a silent and live auction and other activities. The event is sponsored locally by Geisinger, Wells Fargo, Vision Imaging, UGI, WNEP-TV and Lamar Advertising. For information, including sponsorship and ticket packages, visit northeastpaheartball.heart.org.

GREATER SCRANTON

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Skills in Scranton, the workforce development affiliate of the chamber, has announced the addition of Lisa Ross to its team as education outreach coordinator for the Educator in the Workplace Initiative.

Ross will assist in outreach efforts to 10 local Lackawanna County public school districts, the Career Technology Center and the local intermediate unit. She will also provide Skills in Scranton staff with assistance in coordinating cohort agendas and support the implementation of a strategic community outreach plan. Serving as a resource for local educators, Ross will promote the opportunity to participate in this industry immersion experience.

A resident of Dunmore, she recently retired after serving more than 35 years in education, where she held positions as a math specialist for third, fourth and fifth grades, as well as a learning support teacher for grades nine through 12. She also served as a representative for the Scranton Federation of Teachers.

HONESDALE NATIONAL BANK

David E. Raven, president and chief executive officer at the bank, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the 11-member board of the Pennsylvania Bankers Services Corp. The services corporation provides products and services to Pennsylvania Bankers Association members in the areas of compliance alliance, employee benefits, select vendor program and title insurance. Raven has more than 30 years of experience as a bank executive. He is a board member and past chairman of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, board member and past campaign chair of the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties, board member of the Great Valley Technology Alliance, board member and past chairman of the Professional Development Policy Committee of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, and board member and chair of the Retail Banking Executive Committee of the New York Bankers Association.

Vicky Bryant, a resident of Honesdale, was promoted to the position of assistant vice president. Bryant is the bank’s data processing manager. She joined in 1992 as a bookkeeping clerk. In 1997, she became a data processing clerk and was promoted to data processing manager after three years.

During her career at the bank, she has attended bank training seminars and educational classes through Jack Henry University with certifications in Synergy, SL Teller, Silverlake and 4sight. She currently serves as the treasurer for the Jack Henry Mid Atlantic User Group.

HOURIGAN, KLUGER & QUINN PC

Attorney Christopher C. Quinn has joined the personal injury team. Quinn will be providing legal counsel to personal injury clients throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, specializing in product liability, medical malpractice and auto negligence. He will be based in the firm’s Kingston office at 600 Third Ave. He was selected as a national member of the Order of the Barristers and received the 2016 CourtCall Award for Excellence in Trial Advocacy and the 2016 Shalom Moot Court Award. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Quinn served as law clerk to Lackawanna County Judge Terrence R. Nealon, where he conducted legal research, edited and evaluated the legal analyses in drafts of written opinions, prepared bench memoranda, and attended oral arguments, conferences and trials. Previous to his experience with Nealon, he served as a law clerk at the law firm, where he conducted legal research regarding a variety of evidentiary and civil law issues, drafted internal memoranda, pleadings, motions and discovery requests.

KING’S COLLEGE

Wendy Hinton has been appointed director of advancement communications. In this newly created role, Hinton will be responsible for leading the communication efforts for the Institutional Advancement Division to increase constituent engagement and philanthropic support for the college.

Hinton previously served as the director of external relations and the director of programming and special events at Lackawanna College. She also has extensive experience as an arts administrator, having served as executive director of Scranton Community Concerts and worked for the Scranton Cultural Center, the F.M. Kirby Center, Manhattan Theatre Club and the New 42nd Street.

Hinton is a member of Sigma Beta Delta, the International Honor Society in business, management and administration and is a 2013 graduate of the Leadership Lackawanna program.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Dr. E. Lee Felder Jr., Ed.D., CM, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, ACG, a retired Air Force major and director of human resources at the university, was recently elected to the Northeast Pa. Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management. SHRM is a local resource of excellence for networking, professional development and continued support in human resources. Earlier this year, the department of human resources at Marywood University was notified that its proposed proclamation to have a statewide “Human Resources Professionals Week,” was passed in the Pennsylvania House with a vote of 192-0. As a result, “HR Professionals Week” will take place annually in October. The proposal was presented by Felder to State Rep. Karen Boback, and was unanimously passed in the House on Oct. 16. Originally from Bryan, Texas, he is a veteran who served as an officer in the Air Force for 23 years.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Fred Croop, Ed.D., M.B.A., professor of business, was recently elected to a three-year term on the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations. His term begins in January. PANO is a statewide organization that serves and advances the nonprofit sector through advocacy, collaboration, education and other services in order to improve the overall quality of life in Pennsylvania. Croop has been an advocate for all-volunteer, nonprofit organizations for many years. In 2015, the Department of Business at the university, under his direction, developed the Internal Controls and Federal Tax Exemption Basics for All-Volunteer Organizations Resource Manual. The manual is available via a free download online for all-volunteer organizations, such as volunteer fire departments, youth recreation leagues, parent teacher organizations, and more. The complete manual is available at misericordia.edu/nonprofitcontrols.

The Norman Mailer Society recently elected Forty Fort resident Matthew S. Hinton, M.A., M.F.A., assistant director of the Student Success Center and adjunct English faculty, to the 19-member executive board during the 16th Annual Norman Mailer Society Conference in Macon, Georgia.

An international academic organization founded in 2003 to celebrate the life and works of the American author, journalist and playwright, the Norman Mailer Society’s more than 300 members meet annually for three days for panel discussions, scholarly paper presentations and viewing of films.

Hinton, a playwright, poet, editor and educator, has been a member of the nonprofit organization for 10 years, presenting and reading at its meetings and conferences. Most recently, he presented, “Mailer Meets Vinyl: A Record Collector Secures Norman Mailer,’’ at the annual conference. Hinton also served as a researcher to author J. Michael Lennon in his work on the official biography of Mailer, titled “A Double Life.’’

Members of the university’s Interprofessional Committee recently made scholarly presentations at the Interprofessional Care for the 21st Century conference at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Professors Heather Fritz, DPT, assistant professor of physical therapy; Gina Capitano, MS, RT(R), assistant professor of medical imaging; Lori Charney, OTD, OTR/L, assistant professor and chairwoman of occupational therapy, and Rita Carey, MSN, RN, CNE, assistant professor of nursing, made a platform presentation on an interprofessional toileting activity. The presentation highlighted faculty efforts to train students across multiple disciplines in the health sciences on how to properly toilet patients.

Laurie Brogan, DPT, CEEAA, GCS, assistant professor of physical therapy, and Capitano presented the interactive workshop, “ZOOM! Broadening Perspective through a Collaborative Team Approach.” The Misericordia professors used the popular children’s book, “Zoom,” in order to have attendees work together and establish a team approach.

Interprofessional Committee members also attended the conference, including Susan McDonald, Ph.D., LSW, assistant professor and chairwoman, social work; Lynn Blazaskie, BSRT(R), clinical coordinator and instructor, medical imaging; Amanda Caleb, Ph.D., associate professor, English, and director, Medical and Health Humanities Program, and Maureen Rinehimer, PT, Ph.D., MS, MHS, assistant professor, physical therapy.

NEPA ALLIANCE

Deborah Langan, a resident of Dunmore, was promoted to the position of senior international business development program manager effective Nov. 1. She will assume these new duties from Michael Horvath, who retired on Nov. 26 after 29 years of service.

Langan’s responsibilities will be to provide exporting assistance to help businesses take full advantage of the global marketplace. She will be assisting businesses already involved in exporting and those just starting out. The International Program is the first point of contact for export development assistance in NEPA’s seven-county service area (Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne). The program provides businesses with international market research to determine a market’s potential, a market entry strategy, counseling, export finance information, technical support, educational programs, assistance with certification and regulatory requirements, review of marketing materials, international trade activity information and other assistance.

Frank Migneco has returned to the alliance’s staff. A government procurement manager, he will be networking with clients and providing technical, marketing and informational assistance to businesses regarding government contracting opportunities. In addition to helping these companies with their expansion or entry into contracting with federal, state and local governments, he will be assisting in the administration of the Procurement Technical Assistance Center program. Migneco resides in Carbon County. His background is in program design, planning, implementation, reporting, marketing and evaluation, in addition to having significant contract and procurement management experience.

PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES OF KINGSTON

Natalie Gilboy, CRNP, has joined a full-time position in the Pittston office. Gilboy provides a full spectrum of pediatric patient-centered medical home services, including sick and well visits, physicals, referrals, screenings and education. A 10-year resident of Lackawanna County, she is an active member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

PENNSYLVANIA GAME COMMISSION

Pennsylvania Game Warden Mark Kropa, Greene Twp., Pike County, was recently promoted to conservation administration supervisor for the commission’s Northeast Region. Kropa was a graduate of the 27th class of game wardens from the Game Commission Ross Leffler School of Conservation in 2008. Upon graduation, he was assigned to southern Pike County as a district game warden. The Northeast Region conservation administration supervisor is responsible for the administration of the regional land acquisition program, supervision of dispatchers and coordination of agency professionals in administering a land leasing program of private landowners for public hunting purposes. He was previously employed as an emergency services dispatcher for Kingston and as a dispatcher at the commission’s Northeast Region office in Dallas.

PERRY LAW FIRM

Mark Perry of the Scranton law firm recently spoke at the Litigation Counsel of America’s Renaissance Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City. His topic was “Wrongful Death Damages in Obstetrical Cases.” The Litigation Counsel of America is an invitation-only trial honorary society established to reflect the new face of the American bar. Membership is limited to 3,500 Fellows, representing less than one-half of 1 percent of American lawyers. Perry has more than 30 years of experience specializing in complex litigation, including health care, commercial, product liability and class action cases. The firm was established in 1998 and has offices in Scranton, Bethlehem and Corning, New York.

READING AND NORTHERN RAILROAD

Susan Ludwig was appointed vice president of customer service. She will oversee customer service managers, anthracite coal, forest products and general merchandise for more than 70 customers. Ludwig started at the railroad in October 2011 as a customer service manager. She was promoted to director of customer service in 2013 and served as the primary account representative for plastics and chemicals. In June of 2016 Ludwig was promoted to AVP of customer service, in charge of the general merchandise customer service managers for all of the forest products and general merchandise accounts.

SCE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP

Michael Wanta, P.E. has joined the group’s senior management team and has been appointed president. The company is an international remediation contractor based in Lake Ariel that employs more than 200 people throughout the United States through five offices. Wanta is a seasoned corporate manager with a progressively advancing professional career in the environmental field, with a strong focus on construction and operating compliance. In his previous role, he has managed multiple business units and was the president/chief operating officer of Tetra Tech in Arlington, Virginia. He holds his professional engineering licenses in California and Arizona.

TIGUE LAW

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys recognized the performance of attorney Stephanie L. Tigue as 2018 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction. The third-party attorney rating organization publishes an annual list of the top 10 family law attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 best” list must pass AIOFLA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation. AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

The University of Scranton

The University of Scranton has named Robert W. Davis Jr., Ed.D., as vice president for student life. Functional areas and departments of the Student Life Division are Athletics, Campus Ministries, University Chaplain, University Police, the Center for Career Development, the Center for Health Education and Wellness, the Center for Student Engagement, the Counseling Center, the Cross Cultural Centers, Residence Life, Recreational and Club Sports, Student Conduct and Assessment, Student Health Services, Student Government, Dining Services and the University Bookstore.

Davis has served as chief of staff at Scranton since 2011. In that role, he also oversaw the university’s Department of Athletics and managed the essential administrative functions of the Office of the President. He joined the staff in 2006 and has served in several capacities, including as area coordinator and assistant director for housing operations in the Office of Residence Life; director of the University’s historic Pride, Passion, Promise Campaign, which raised more than $129 million to support the University’s mission, endowment and development; and as interim vice president for development and alumni relations.

The university has appointed 22 new full-time faculty members:

Gunjan Bansal of Dunmore was named a faculty specialist in the health administration/human resources department. She previously worked as a nursing home administrator and has taught as an online associate faculty member of Ashford University Online.

Anthony F. Carusotto, D.P.T., of Dallas was named an instructor in the physical therapy department. Carusotto previously worked as a physical therapist specializing in both orthopedic and lymphatic therapy. He has also been an adjunct instructor in kinesiology at the university and at Johnson College.

Bryan R. Crable, Ph.D., of Ellwood City was named assistant professor of biology. He previously worked as a research scientist at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Dayton, Ohio, and as a postdoctoral fellow at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Crable was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship by the Institute for International Education to conduct research at the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands from 2010-2011. Crable is active in research with a program that focuses on the physiology of anaerobic bacteria. He is an author or co-author of 12 scholarly publications and, together with his collaborators, he has received nearly 500 citations.

Rita DiLeo, D.Sc., of Factoryville was named assistant professor in the health administration and human resources department. She has worked in the department as a faculty specialist and field coordinator since 2008. DiLeo is trained as a special procedures and interventional radiology technologist and is a Certified Radiology Administrator and Balanced Scorecard Professional.

Christopher P. Gillett, Ph.D., was named assistant professor of history. His doctoral dissertation is titled “Catholicism and the Making of Revolutionary Ideologies in the British Atlantic, 1630-1673.”

Eleni Gousgounis, Ph.D., was named associate professor in the economics and finance department. She previously taught finance for several years at the Stevens Institute of Technology. She has also conducted research for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Andrew J. Gregorowicz of Jessup was named faculty specialist in the accounting department. He has worked for the university as a financial analyst since 2001 and has also served as an adjunct accounting instructor since 2005. Before that, he was the international controller for Harcourt Learning Direct, Scranton.

Christopher Haw, Ph.D., was named as assistant professor in the theology department. An author of two books, for more than 15 years he has served as an independently contracted lecturer at universities and seminaries around the United States.

Emily J. Hopkins, Ph.D., of Scranton was named assistant professor of psychology. Most recently, she was a post-doctoral fellow at Temple University for two years, and before that, at the University of Pennsylvania. She has published numerous articles in scholarly journals.

Hengameh Hosseini, Ph.D., was named assistant professor in the health administration and human resources department. He comes to Scranton from the Penn State Hershey College of Medicine, where he was an assistant professor of public health sciences.

Gail N. Kemp, Ph.D., of Scranton was named visiting assistant professor of psychology. She has been an adjunct instructor at the University and a teaching fellow at Boston University.

Cara A. Krieg, Ph.D., was named assistant professor of biology. She was previously a postdoctoral research associate and graduate researcher at Michigan State. She has published several articles in academic journals.

Aiala Levy, Ph.D., was named assistant professor of history. She was previously a visiting assistant professor. She has presented her research at conferences in Portugal, Great Britain, Brazil and Argentina and throughout the United States.

Mohammad A. Maktoomi, Ph.D., was named assistant professor in the physics and electrical engineering department. He comes to Scranton from the University of Calgary, Canada, where he was a postdoctoral scholar.

Amanda Sue Marcy of Clifford Twp. was named assistant professor of accounting. She was previously a faculty specialist in the department and worked prior as an accountant for Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP. She is a certified public accountant in the state of Pennsylvania and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the American Accounting Association and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

John C. O’Bell of Scranton was appointed as a faculty specialist in the counseling and human services department. A licensed professional counselor, he is a former member of the Diocese of Scranton clergy. O’Bell has worked as a self-employed counselor for nearly a decade and has taught as an adjunct faculty member at Scranton.

Nicholas Rodio, D.P.T., of Jessup was appointed as an instructor in the physical therapy department. He comes to the University from ProCare Physical Therapy, where he worked as a staff physical therapist, program director and facility director for the past eight years.

Oleksandr (Alex) Rudniy, Ph.D., of Greentown was named assistant professor of computer science. Rudniy was previously an assistant professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University and completed research with the National Science Foundation and National Security Agency.

Attorney Jason A. Shrive of Scranton was named assistant professor in the sociology, criminal justice and criminology department. Shrive was most recently the executive director and solicitor of the Scranton Sewer Authority, subsequent to serving as the Scranton city solicitor and deputy mayor of Scranton. He maintains a private law practice, Shrive Law LLC, where he focuses primarily on criminal defense and family law. Before being appointed as an assistant professor, Shrive taught as an adjunct professor at the university from 2016 to 2018.

Billie R. Tadros, Ph.D., was named assistant professor in the English and theater department. For the past year, she was a lecturer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She has published poetry in numerous periodicals and anthologies.

Mary L. Troy, Ph.D., of Dunmore was named assistant professor in the counseling and human services department. She is a licensed professional counselor and previously worked in private practice with Resilience Counseling Associates. She also taught as an adjunct at the university for 18 years.

Ana Ugarte Fernandez, Ph.D., of Scranton, formerly of Spain, was named assistant professor in the world languages and cultures department. She previously taught at Duke University.

WAYNE BANK

The bank recently held a luncheon and awards presentation to recognize employees celebrating years of service milestones with the bank. Twenty-one employees were honored at the luncheon, which was held at the Honesdale Golf Club on Oct. 24.

Employees recognized for five years of service include: Michele Bailey, Andes community office manager; Karen Beissel, Wurtsboro community office manager; Kayla Dixon, indirect lending specialist; Denise Kern, Central Scranton assistant community office manager; Kristen Lancia, marketing associate; Darlene Mosher, Hawley community office teller; Brandi Rollison, electronic banking service rep; Frank Sislo, assistant vice president, consumer loan manager; and Kara Suchy, vice president, director of internal audit.

Honored for 10 years with the bank are: Maryanne Hiller, fraud and risk analyst specialist; Lynn Rollison, Waymart community office teller supervisor; and Cheryl Wilkerson, Tannersville community office manager.

Celebrating 15 years of service are: Cindy Johannes, deposit operations rep, and Amanda Miller, commercial loan documentation officer.

Twenty-year honorees include: Julie Kuen, vice president, retail operations and marketing manager; Annette Jurkowski, assistant BSA/compliance officer; and Gerry Moore, assistant vice president, Delaware County residential mortgage officer.

Bea Hendrickson, Walton community office teller, was honored for her 25 years of service, along with Kelly Teeple, executive administrative assistant specialist, and Jodi Wood, loan operations specialist, for their 30-year milestone with the bank.

WAYNE MEMORIAL

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Miranda Swartwout recently took over as human resources manager for the health system in Honesdale. Swartwout will be responsible for overseeing HR functions for the multi-specialty medical group’s nearly 300 employees, including physicians, medical providers, office support and administrative staff. Swartwout has a background in both human resources and career preparation/development. She most recently held the position of lead guidance counselor at Delaware Valley Job Corps, Adams and Associates in Callicoon, New York.

WAYNE MEMORIAL HEALTH SYSTEM

The health system announced that attorney Christine Rechner is the new chairwoman of its Long-Term Care Board, which oversees Wayne Woodlands Manor. Rechner has been a Long-Term Care board member since 2014. She has practiced law out of the firm her father, Hugh Rechner, founded, since 2002. She is also the editor of the Wayne County Legal Journal and chairwoman of the Wayne County Public Library.

Rechner will be up for re-election in two years, although her board tenure ends in 2023. Edward Howell is vice chairman of the Long-Term Care Board, Carol Mazza is secretary and Stanton Rush holds the office of treasurer. Other members include Jim Labar, Cathy Salak and Linda Harding Buchmann. Her father is the first vice chairman of the Wayne Memorial Hospital/Health System board of trustees.

WVIA PUBLIC MEDIA

Producer/directors in the production division, VIA Studios Global in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre television market, have received two 2018 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presented the awards Oct. 13 in Philadelphia.

Chief Operations Officer Ben Payavis II won a 2018 Mid Atlantic Emmy Award in the Director Live or Live to Tape category for the production of “Christmas at Susquehanna: The 50th Anniversary Candlelight Service.”

Recorded in December 2016, the program captured the voices of students, faculty, alumni and community members joined together on the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove to celebrate 50 years of a cherished tradition. The program was produced by VIA Studios Global in partnership with Susquehanna University and distributed by American Public Television.

Producer/Director John Mikulak and Executive Producer Tom Currá were presented 2018 Mid Atlantic Emmy Awards in the Public/Current/Community Affairs category for production of a short-form documentary, “War Stories Vietnam: The Walls that Heal.”

The documentary was part of WVIA’s multiplatform content initiative spotlighting regional Vietnam veterans in conjunction with the release of the PBS Ken Burns documentary, “The Vietnam War.”

