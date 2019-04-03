AAA NORTH PENN

Andrew Snyder was promoted to the position of Scranton office manager. Snyder started in the emergency road service department in April 2009. Later in October 2014, he was promoted to administrative assistant in the Scranton administrative office. In 2015, he took on an additional responsibility to be trained and certified as a mature operator instructor for the Carbondale, Honesdale, Scranton, Stroudsburg, Montrose and Tunkhannock territories. In June 2017, he became the director of continuing education.

Melissa N. Garcia, CPA, MBA, who served as controller since joining in 2013, was recently promoted as a member of the executive team. She was formerly employed as an audit supervisor by a local public accounting firm.

Garcia is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Nina Waskevich, MBA, was promoted to the position of vice president brand and membership. Waskevich joined in 2013 as director of marketing/public relations. She formerly held various positions at a local credit union for 12 years, working her way up to vice president of sales. She has more than 15 years’ experience in marketing, sales and overall business operations.

A. PICKETT CONSTRUCTION INC.

James Solano was promoted to president and CEO of the company. He joined the firm 20 years ago and advanced to his present position through vast knowledge and experience in business operations, construction and safety, the company said.

Solano is a former chairman of Associated Builders and Contractors Eastern Pennsylvania chapter and remains active in the organization. He is a LEED Green Associate, a member of the Society of Professional Estimators, a member of the Construction Financial Management Association, Green Advantage Commercial certification, and holds numerous safety certifications.

Levi Bonnice was promoted to vice president. He has been with the company since 2012 and was initially hired as chief estimator and project manager. His experience and reputation in the regional construction market continue to add value to the company, according to the firm, which said he has played a key role in the growth of the company. His expertise includes a wide variety of project experience, such as industrial, health care, retail, manufacturing, renovations, educational and food service sectors.

ADMAR CONSTRUCTION

EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES

Chris Towns has been hired as rental coordinator in the Wilkes-Barre office. In his new role, Towns will be responsible for customer service across multiple communication channels. In addition, he will write contracts, make reservations and assign equipment. Towns joins the team from HSA Engineering Consultants, where he spent 13 years as a computer-aided draftsman and designer.

BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE WILKINS & ASSOCIATES

Kathleen A. Caponigro, a Realtor, joined the firm and is licensed with the Stroudsburg office at the BHG Business Campus.

Caponigro has been a member of the Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors and a licensed real estate salesperson since 1994.

She formerly worked for Century 21 Unlimited, where she was recognized as a Bronze Award winner in 2009.

She has trained, mentored and developed several top-producing Realtors and personnel throughout her career.

CHAMBER OF THE NORTHERN POCONOS AND THE GREATER HONESDALE

PARTNERSHIP

Keith Williams has been selected as the new president of both organizations. Williams has extensive experience and background in business and tourism. As the president, Williams will oversee the staff of both organizations and be visible and available to Honesdale and the greater northern Pocono region.

CLASSIC PROPERTIES

Melissa Donlick joined the realty firm’s Kingston office. She was raised in Tunkhannock and earned an associate degree in applied science from Luzerne County Community College. Donlick recently completed her real estate education from the Pennsylvania Real Estate Academy in Luzerne County.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Seven employees became certified training instructors by completing an Advanced Stroke Life Support course at a seminar in Miami. They will serve as trained instructors for Commonwealth Health Emergency Medical Services, the only training center in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The curriculum will be offered in the inpatient setting and pre-hospital setting. It will create a standardized internal stroke course throughout the health system and establish pre-hospital stroke advocates through network personnel while expanding educational offerings to regional agencies.

Those attending included five CHEMS employees and two registered nurses on staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital: Robert Rutkowski, Greg Moran, Carmen Passaniti, Margaret Harris and Chassidy Babcock, and Bernadette Royce and Lisa Misson.

The health system also announced its 2018 Employee of the Year award winners.

Each hospital names an Employee of the Year, Clinical Manager of the Year and Manager of the Year. The Employee of the Year and a guest are honored at an awards celebration in Franklin, Tennessee. The trip includes a stay in Nashville and tours of that city’s sights.

Employees of the Year are:

Molly Maciejewski, Berwick, is a financial counselor at Berwick Hospital Center. She has been employed by the hospital for five years.

Judith Vispi, Jessup, is a certified nursing assistant at Moses Taylor Hospital and has been with the hospital since 2007.

Jill Monko, West Wyoming, is a staffing coordinator in the nursing administration department, Regional Hospital of Scranton. She joined the hospital staff in 2007.

Courtney Thomas, Noxen, has been employed by Tyler Memorial Hospital for two years. She is a phlebotomist in the hospital laboratory.

Annette Jones, Dallas, is a registered nurse at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital who has been with the hospital for almost 28 years. She is a coordinator in the rehabilitation department.

The Clinical Managers of the Year are:

Sally Zaloga, Tresckow, is director of imaging at Berwick Hospital Center and has been employed by the hospital since 2014.

Christina Walsh, Kingston, is a psychiatric nurse manager in the adult mental health unit at First Hospital. She joined the staff in 2007.

David Soltis, Jessup, is manager of Advanced Imaging Specialists, Dunmore, a Moses Taylor Hospital site. He joined the hospital staff in 2003.

Deborah DeSando, Old Forge, is director of the clinical laboratory, respiratory and patient transport departments at Regional Hospital. She joined the staff in 2016.

Peg Rogers, Montrose, is director of surgical services. She has been with Tyler Memorial Hospital for 27 years.

Kathy Oross, White Haven, is director of the Same Day Surgery Center at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where she has worked since 2003.

Non-Clinical Managers of the Year are:

Linda Makowski, Wapwallopen, is director of health information management at Berwick Hospital Center. She also directs the HIM department at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Mary Kasper, Scranton, is a registered nurse and serves as director of quality and risk management at Moses Taylor. She has worked at the hospital since 2007.

Christine Wilczewski, Dalton, is the risk manager at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She has been an employee for 13 years.

Lois Schillinger-Gregory, Tunkhannock, is OccuCare manager at Tyler Memorial Hospital. She joined the staff in 2006.

Anne Marie Zimmerman, Hunlock Creek, is director of quality risk management at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She has been employed for almost 30 years.

DIME BANK

Paula A. Ralston Nenish, MBA, CIA, CRMA, CCBCO, CRCM, vice president, compliance officer and community reinvestment act officer, was recently awarded the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager professional designation from the American Bankers Association.

Ralston Nenish, who joined the bank in 2013, is responsible for the direction and oversight of the bank’s compliance management system including developing the compliance plan, which covers compliance administration, monitoring, training, board reporting and complaint resolution. She formerly served as director of internal audit for a local financial institution.

EVERCOR FACILITY MANAGEMENT

Lawrence P. Berti has joined the self-performing facilities maintenance firm specializing in the maintenance and support of commercial and industrial facilities.

Berti will be responsible for expanding the company’s customer base and increasing brand engagement with core customers by broadening the depth of services provided to each client.

With 36 years of experience in the sales industry, he formerly worked for Coates Toners in Dallas, starting as a sales executive and eventually becoming CMO in 2008. During his time there, he developed, organized and managed key strategic relationships to drive multimillion-dollar sales initiatives.

FIDELITY BANK

The bank recently honored financial professionals celebrating career milestones at the annual gala at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. The following bankers earned service awards:

Katelyn Abraham, Cynthia Cacioppo, James Igoe, Michael Karpovich, Carol Petliski, David Saxton and Sarah Sorrells were acknowledged for five years of service.

Michael Coury, Cynthia Dopko, Carey Garvey, Delbert James, Lisa Minor, Tim O’Brien, Joanne Pezzuti, Marian Puzycki, Jill Valentini and Amanda Vinciguerra were honored for 10 years of service.

Joann Marsili, Jason McCabe, Michelle McMaster, and Wayne Parker celebrated 15 years of service.

Frank Cimino, Yvonne Del Rosso, Mary Ann Marranca and Melissa Sadaka were recognized for 20 years of service.

Susan Lucas, Maureen Polster and Chris Sledzinski were acknowledged for 25 years of service.

Jack Ferrett celebrated 35 years of service, and Patricia Bohan was honored for 50 years of service.

GEISINGER

Sandra Culbertson, M.D., a board-certified urogynecologist, has been named chairwoman of the health system’s Institute of Women and Children. In this new role, Culbertson will not only oversee women’s services across the system but also children’s services, including general pediatrics and pediatric subspecialties.

Culbertson also will be caring for patients in Danville and Wilkes-Barre, focusing on the treatment of recurrent urinary incontinence and prolapse.

She previously spent more than 20 years at the University of Chicago, where she was the vice chairwoman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

M. Justin Coffey, M.D., a board-certified psychiatrist and behavioral neurologist, has been named chairman of the Department of Psychiatry, Addiction Medicine and Behavioral Health.

Coffey will lead a team whose expertise spans all aspects of psychiatric care, addiction medicine, neuropsychology and behavioral health across the health system. He will also oversee education and training programs in psychiatry, adult psychology, neuropsychology and pediatric psychology.

He most recently served as vice president and chief information officer at the Menninger Clinic in Houston, where he was also the medical director of the Menninger Center for Brain Stimulation.

GEISINGER COMMONWEALTH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Gregory A. Shanower, Ph.D., of Clarks Summit, assistant professor of molecular biology, will assume the role of program director of the school’s master of biomedical sciences program as of July 1. He will also continue to teach the school’s MD and MBS students.

In addition to overseeing the curriculum coordination and curricular administration, he will work to expand the program into the online learning environment. He will also coordinate core curriculum between the MBS program and the upcoming portfolio of precision health graduate programs. Finally, he will develop multiple pathways for success for the MBS students.

GREATER SCRANTON CHAMBER OF

COMMERCE

The region’s premier member-based business organization announces the following people have been named to its board of directors for three-year terms.

Megan Alpert, a senior financial adviser with Preate, Behr, Alpert and Yanoski Group of Merrill Lynch

Ryan Flynn, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom Wilkes-Barre/Scranto­n

Jessica Kalinoski, director of operations for Admiral Management Services

Eric Pusey, R.Ph., owner of Medicap Pharmacy in Olyphant

Alana Roberts, regional affairs director for the Northeast Region for PPL Corp.

HONESDALE

(NATIONAL BANK

Three employees with 15 years of service and nine employees with 10 years of service were recognized at the bank’s annual employee recognition dinner at Lukan’s Farm Resort.

The 15-year honorees received a special gift in recognition of their 15 years of service. The honorees were Kim Canfield, head teller, Montdale office; Debbie Miller, BSA assistant, corporate center; and Ron Sebastianelli, vice president, chief lending officer, corporate center.

The 10-year honorees received a golden lapel pin with a diamond, signifying their decade of service to the bank. Those recognized were Kaitlyn Carroll, head teller/CSR, Eynon office; Ray Ceccotti, senior vice president, branch administrator, corporate center; John Conte, loan officer, Main Street Honesdale office; Christopher Cook, vice president, commercial loan officer, corporate center; Jeanne Frank, trust clerk, corporate center; Theresa Halliday, assistant branch manager, Main Street Honesdale office; Maggie Klim, receptionist, corporate center; Neil Neumann, PC support specialist, corporate center; and Melissa Rushworth, assistant vice president, branch manager, Forest City office.

HOURIGAN, KLUGER & QUINN PC

Attorney Kevin M. Walsh Jr. joined the law firm’s commercial team in the Kingston office. Walsh will be specializing in real estate transactions, banking and creditors’ rights, zoning and tax assessment appeals matters. Walsh worked as an associate attorney with Donald G. Karpowich, Attorney-at-Law PC for the past nine years, where he litigated numerous cases in various jurisdictions.

He is a member of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Attorney Christopher C. Quinn joined the personal injury team in the Kingston office. Quinn will be specializing in product liability, medical malpractice and auto negligence.

He served as law clerk to the Honorable Terrence R. Nealon, where he conducted legal research, edited and evaluated the legal analyses in drafts of written opinions, prepared bench memoranda, and attended oral arguments, conferences and trials.

He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Quinn is a current board member and co-founding member of the Cody Jude Barrasse Memorial Foundation.

JOHNSON COLLEGE

The college announced the promotion of Liz Renda as chief financial officer. Renda began her career in higher education at Johnson College in 2011. She brings to the college more than 15 years of accounting experience and involvement as a community leader. She volunteers annually with the Jude Zayac Foundation and is active in programs at St. Clare/St. Paul School in Scranton.

KEYSTONE CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

John Panzitta of Panzitta Enterprises Inc., based in Wilkes-Barre, was named vice president of the association. David Miorelli, Joseph Miorelli & Co., based in Hazleton, is serving on the board of directors.

The association represents the leading commercial construction companies in Pennsylvania and provides valuable member services such as education and training, career development, safety, labor relations, government relations and community service.

KING’S COLLEGE

Drums resident Dr. Christopher Aults, assistant professor of psychology, was recently awarded the 2018 Association for Women in Psychology Distinguished Publication Award for a paper he co-authored. The paper, “Psychological Androgyny and Children’s Mental Health: A New Look with New Measures,” was discussed at this year’s AWP Symposium in Newport, Rhode Island.

The paper resulted from a study of over 500 children, aged 10 to 13, and found that children who possess the self-perception of psychological androgyny, perceiving the self to possess characteristics of both genders, had better indicators of mental health.

LANDMARK COMMUNITY BANK

Chris Hackett has been named to the bank’s board of directors.

An entrepreneur for more than 25 years, Hackett currently leads five businesses: Business Process Outsourcing, Polymer Manufacturing, Insurance Brokerage, Temporary Staffing and Executive Search and Recruiting.

He earned his certified public accountant designation in 1986 and his certified management accountant designation in 1987.

In 2015, Hackett was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to the Workforce Investment Board.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Matthew Nickel, Ph.D., assistant professor of English, has been named to a three-year term on the board of directors of the Hemingway Foundation and Society. The international organization is the largest single-author society in the world.

Nickel has dedicated much of his scholarly research and teaching to the study of Hemingway. His expertise was recognized when he was selected to co-direct the Hemingway Society’s 2018 biennial conference, along with H.R. Stoneback, Ph.D., the world’s leading scholar on Hemingway. The 2018 conference was held in Paris and was the largest gathering of Hemingway scholars in history.

NAVIENT

Lori Ellis, a 15-year company employee, was honored with the company’s Solutions Navigator Award. The process engineer was recognized for spearheading innovative tools to support the company’s continuing journey of customer communications improvement.

The quarterly award recognizes an employee who demonstrates one or more of the company’s core values: customer-centricity, proactivity, leadership, stability, integrity and innovation.

Ellis played a key role in piloting a new application for customer service specialists to provide customers with more complex student loan questions, and clear and customized information about their specific accounts.

NBT BANK

Matt Colgan has been promoted to regional commercial banking manager. Colgan has more than a decade of banking experience. He joined the bank in 2008 as a part of the commercial banking development program. Since then, he has assumed positions of increasing responsibility, including commercial banking relationship manager. Colgan, a resident of Simpson, is a board member for the Scranton Enterprise Center and King’s College McGowan School of Business and is a graduate of Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

Thomas Sohns has been promoted to vice president. Sohns has nearly 10 years of experience in the financial services industry and serves as a commercial banking relationship manager. Before joining the bank, he worked as a business banking officer and commercial lender for FNB Corp.

Sohns, a resident of Dunmore, serves on the board for Dress for Success Lackawanna.

NEPA YOUTH SHELTER

The organization announced the election of Dorothy Grill, April Guse, Richard Pica and John Rosengrant to its board of directors. Their terms began Feb. 10.

NORTH BRANCH LAND TRUST

Mollie Maseychik of Clarks Summit was appointed to the board of directors. Maseychik is president/principal of R.S. Maseychik Agency Inc. in Scranton.

Maseychik has been involved with the ALS Association’s 5K Walk/Run, the Scranton High School Music Program and with local theater productions.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

Holly Roever Carron was named chair for the cancer institute’s 16th Annual CASUAL (Colon cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives) Day.

Carron is president at HW Roever Inc., an independent, family-operated franchisee of Dunkin’ Donuts. She is a member of several local community-minded boards. such as Leadership Lackawanna.

Carron is currently a member of the Dunkin’ Brands Wilkes-Barre/Scranto­n Ad Committee assisting in making marketing dcisions for 78 stores.

CASUAL Day, held on March 28, is a dress-down day to raise awareness for colorectal cancer in Northeast Pennsylvania.

PENN STATE SCRANTON

An article researched and written by Dr. Michael Evans, M.S.Ed., RN, ACNS, CMSRN, CNE, instructor in nursing Kelly Worozbyt, MSN, R.N., campus alumna Kiernan Riley (at the time a senior honors BSN student, now a BSN-Ph.D. student in the College of Nursing at University Park, and Scranton honors nursing student Kalei Kowalchik has been accepted for publication in MedSurg Matters, the official newsletter of the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses.

Caring for a Patient with Pneumonia with Schizophrenia in a Medical-Surgical Setting highlights the important aspect of caring for a patient with mental illness and an acute illness in a medical/surgical setting.

In addition, this manuscript is significant because Worozbyt and Evans collaborated because of their two specialty areas: medical/surgical nursing for Evans and mental health nursing for Worozbyt.

PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION

Richard Roman, PE, has been appointed the acting district executive for the northeastern region of the department. In this acting role, Roman is responsible for overseeing all functions in District 4, which serves Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Roman began his career in 1997 as a transportation construction inspector. Over the years, he progressed through various roadway programs and civil engineering positions. Since 2014, Roman has served as the highway administration bureau director for the Bureau of Maintenance and Operations.

RJ BURNE CADILLAC

David Wert of Wilkes-Barre joined the Cadillac dealership on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton. He is a 20-year veteran of the automotive industry.

SCRANTON AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Kevin Salaway, Harveys Lake, has joined the foundation as senior director of development. He has more than 15 years in development and university advancement, having served as vice president for advancement at the University System of Georgia, Brunswick Campus, and director of development and university relations at Penn State University, Hazleton Campus.

He served as past president of the American Advertising Federation Northeastern Pa. chapter, former board member of the Hazleton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the YMCA of Greater Hazleton. He was also a founding member and subcommittee chair for the Luzerne County Diversity Commission.

SCRANTON LACKAWANNA INDUSTRIAL BUILDING CO.

The not-for-profit industrial development affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce has named its board of directors for 2018-19.

They include Marianne Gilmartin, president; Bob Durkin, executive vice president; James J. Peters and Penny Common, vice presidents; Virginia Goodrich, secretary; Susan Duckworth, treasurer; Andrew Hailstone, Jennifer Davis, Alex Stark, Vincent A. Bonaddio, Charles C. Jefferson, Alana Roberts, Kenneth G. Okrepkie, Richard R. Beasley, Donald Brominski, Joseph Ferretti, Christopher L. DiMattio, Thomas Baileys, Philip P. Condron, Frank J. Fata, Paul D. Horger, Patricia P. Acker, Raymond S. Angeli, Lawrence C. Malski and Robert Markowski.

ST. JOSEPH’S CENTER

Three Direct Support Professionals of the Year were honored for their dedication to the Mission of St. Joe’s at the recent center board meeting at the IHM Center. Each honoree received a framed artwork created by St. Joe’s residents.

Michele Mandarano of Scranton has worked as a coach for Community Support Services for more than three years. She was nominated for and given the award because she demonstrates respect and great insight to those she serves, administrators said.

She takes time to learn about the people she supports before she suggests a plan.

She pays close attention to their rights and gives them the confidence to be able to enjoy their lives. She is completely focused on each person she is supporting.

Sean Greguske of Blakely is a community support professional working for five years in the Community Living Arrangement homes. He was chosen for his demonstration of the center’s core values in his interactions with the men he serves and with his co-workers, administrators said. He also seeks opportunities outside the home that enrich the lives of the men he serves and enrich the community. Sean and two men in the home are active participants at Divine Mercy Parish Masses and events.

Terry Weber of Olyphant is a direct support professional of 12 years at the Main Center (Intermediate Care Facility). The men in her care are nonverbal and almost completely dependent on her to meet their every need, physically and emotionally. She also had the pleasure of including one of her clients in several of her family events after she found mutual interests. She was chosen for the award because she has opened up the world to one young man and actively looks for new occasions to help them feel safe, connected and successful, administrators said.

Also included in the recognition was Hannah Ruddy of Lake Ariel, an adult day services assistant at the center’s Luzerne County site. She has been working in this position for 2½ years and offers direct support including personal care, developmental programming and sincere encouragement to each of the 20 people who receive services, administrators said. Ruddy’s interest in the people she serves recently led her to accept a position at the center’s Hughestown Intermediate Care, home where five-day services participants live.

SUSTAINABLE ENERGY EDUCATION AND DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT

Sandy Long was named the organization’s new executive director. The nonprofit environmental education organization based in Honesdale serves the northeastern region of the state, promoting sustainable energy and sustainable living.

Long is an award-winning writer, photographer and artist who focuses pen and lens on environmental, cultural and community issues. She is co-founder of Heron’s Eye Communications and, following a career in higher education administration, freelanced for publications in the Upper Delaware River region and worked as a staff photojournalist and columnist for The River Reporter.

UNITED GILSONITE LABORATORIES

The global leader in specialty paint and construction coatings announced the appointment of Joseph M. McGraw to senior vice president of North American sales and Michele Margotta Neary to vice president of marketing.

McGraw has more than 30 years of leadership experience at the company. He has a proven record of building, driving and leading sales strategies with the ability to run an effective, efficient sales process, the company said. In his previous position as vice president of marketing, McGraw proved that he can take the company’s established history and push the company to the next level.

Neary joined in 2012 as director of public relations and progressed to media buyer and most recently senior director of corporate communication and brand marketing. Neary will step into the vice president of marketing role with a mission to continue the company’s success in the home improvement/coatings industry and will be responsible for monitoring and implementing brand strategies to achieve annual objectives and create pathways for long-term growth.

UNITED ONE

Deborah Goguen-Ellis joined as regional vice president of sales. She will lead the company’s sales and marketing team with 18 years of industry experience.

Goguen-Ellis formerly served as regional sales manager, vice president at MBH Settlement Services headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. With her extensive experience in team building and leadership, she launched a wholesale office for Wachovia in 2005 where her sales and operational team quickly became the top producer in the United States. She also earned the highest market share growth of 65 percent in Community Lending Sales in 2014, and in 2015 she had the highest Return of Equity average of 10 percent with 75 accounts.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

The university awarded faculty development intersession grants for 2019-11 faculty members from eight departments.

Maureen Carroll, Ph.D., professor of mathematics, received a grant to study “Geometry in Motion.”

Will Cohen, Ph.D., associate professor of theology and religious studies, received a grant to study “Aarhus 1964 and the Dialogue between Orthodox and Oriental Orthodox Christians.”

Eleni Gousgounis, Ph.D., associate professor of economics and finance, received a grant to study “Why do new futures contracts succeed or fail? The case of the FTSE Emerging Index Futures contract.”

Christopher Haw, Ph.D., assistant professor of theology and religious studies, received a grant to work on “The development of an institutional memorandum toward proposing a prison education initiative entailing an associate’s and eventual bachelor’s degree, through the University of Scranton.”

Hengameh Hosseini, Ph.D., assistant professor of health administration and human resources, received a grant to study “Misinformation in YouTube videos about sarcopenia and frailty in older Americans: Content and network analysis.”

Andrew LaZella, Ph.D., associate professor of philosophy, received a grant to study “Status-Nominalism and the Problem of Universals.”

Mohammad Maktoomi, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics/electrical engineering, received a grant to study “Dual-Band RF Energy Harvesting Circuit for IOTs.”

Sufyan Mohammed, Ph.D., associate professor of communication, received a grant to study “The Evolution of Social Media Use by Corporate India over the Past Decade: How the Top 500 Companies in India Utilize Digital and Social Media for Customer Relationship Management and Media Relations.”

Masood Otarod, Sc.D., professor of mathematics, received a grant to study “Factorization model: Dimensionally reduced dispersion model for the performance assessment of packed catalytic reactors.”

Ann Pang-White, Ph.D., professor of philosophy, received a grant to study “Knowledge, Virtue and Akrasia in Early Confucian Ethics.”

Janice Voltzow, Ph.D., professor of biology, received a grant to study the “Structure and Function of Abalone, Delicious and Beautiful Snails.”

WAYNE BANK

Ronald DePasquale was promoted to facilities officer. He joined the bank in 1998 and has held several titles during his tenure. He is an Army veteran and was stationed in Korea for 18 months.

Gerald Arnese was promoted to assistant vice president. He joined the bank in December 2013 as the resource recovery officer and currently serves as the installment lending officer in the Centralized Lending Department. He has more than 23 years of banking experience.

Wendy Olsen was promoted to assistant manager of the Milford Community Office. She joined the bank in October 2015 and, before this promotion, served as branch specialist for the Milford Community Office. She has more than 10 years of banking experience.

Frank Sislo was promoted to vice president. He joined the bank in February 2012 and currently serves as the consumer lending manager. He has more than 13 years of consumer lending experience.

WAYNE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

Wynter Newman received the Employee of the Year Award at the annual holiday and awards dinner held Feb. 2 at Silver Birches in Tafton. Newman has been employed by the health center for eight years. She oversees the medical practices of Honesdale Family Health Center, Honesdale VA Outpatient Clinic, Northern Wayne Family Health Center, Honesdale Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine and most recently, the McAndrew and Carbondale Family Health Centers. Newman resides in Lakewood.

WAYNE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Chief Financial Officer Mike Clifford retired Dec. 31, more than 40 years after he started at the hospital.

Clifford, who was raised in Avoca in Luzerne County but has lived in Honesdale for many years, played a big role in the hospital’s sustainability.

Nadine Greco, M.S., Dunmore, manager of cardiac rehabilitation for the hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation department, became a fellow of the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation during the group’s annual conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in September. Greco, who has been with the hospital for more than two decades, has been very involved with the association at both the state and national levels. She was president of the Tri-State American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation from 2014-15. Greco, along with several registered nurses, founded the department and program in 1993.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

Tony Biscotto, a resident of West Pittston, has joined the Allentown branch as a financial advisor, vice president — investments.

He formerly served as a vice president at M&T Securities for 20 years. At M&T Securities, he managed more than $60 million in client assets.

The Allentown office now has 35 financial advisers serving investors in the Allentown area. Biscotto’s office is located at 1 S. Main St., Pittston.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

The university recognized 16 faculty and staff members with nine awards for excellence in teaching and advising at the 2018 Teacher Recognition and Effectiveness Committee Awards Ceremony. The recipients of this year’s awards are:

Edward Foote, former professor of pharmacy practice and department chair, received the Carpenter Award for Teaching. The award, considered the university’s highest honor for teaching, recognizes an outstanding member of the faculty and includes a $1,000 award and framed certificate. The award recipient is nominated by his or her full-time colleagues and must have been a full-time employee for at least three years.

Kristina Powers, experiential coordinator in pharmacy practice, received the Academic Support Award. This award is given to a member of the staff who facilitates classroom or experiential initiatives and learning among students. Academic support is defined as an individual who is not on faculty at the university, but participates in educational offerings including classroom activities, laboratory activities or coordination of experiential learning opportunities. Powers joined as an adjunct clinical instructor and experiential coordinator in the department of pharmacy practice in 2015 and has a clinical practice site at the Geisinger Call Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Morgan Clevenger, former assistant professor of entrepreneurship; Jennifer Malinowski, assistant dean of academic affairs and assessment in pharmacy practice; and Marie Roke Thomas, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences, received the Interdisciplinary Teaching Award. The award is given annually to recognize one cross-disciplinary team of teachers that demonstrates outstanding initiatives in the classroom to further the ideals of interdisciplinary learning. They developed an interdisciplinary approach to challenge students to incorporate new pharmacy accreditation standards of innovation and entrepreneurship into their approach to finding solutions to reduce medication errors. Students were encouraged to identify solutions from a range of disciplines outside of pharmacy that could lead to a better understanding of medication errors and to gain a broader perspective to the solution. The concept of a “Shark Tank” business perspective was introduced to inspire an integration of different ideas.

Nicole Pezzino, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, received the Outstanding New Faculty Award. The award recognizes one full-time, nonvisiting faculty member in his or her second or third year of full-time teaching at the university who demonstrates excellence in teaching, advising and service. The award recipient is nominated by his or her department chair.

Daniel Longyhore, associate professor of pharmacy practice, received the Alumni Mentoring Award. The alumni-nominated award recognizes a teacher who continues to mentor students post-graduation.

Andrew Miller, associate professor of political science, received the Innovative and Non-Traditional Teaching Award. The student-nominated award recognizes a teacher who successfully incorporates innovative or nontraditional strategies into at least one class. Teaching innovation includes effective small group, collaborative methods; advanced use of technology in the classroom; consistent student-centered, interactive classroom experience; engagement in outside-the-classroo­m learning experiences that enrich student mastery of concepts and theories; and engaging students in joint faculty-student research projects.

Zbigniew Witczak, professor and chair of pharmaceutical sciences, received the Scholarship Award. This is awarded to a faculty member who demonstrates commendable success in the area of research and scholarly activity that influences the university and its students. Witczak’s research is in the area of thio sugars and carbohydrate synthons, including Levoglucosenone and L-Arabinose as templates for carbohydrate-based therapeutics.

Dorinda McHenry, adjunct professor in education, was awarded the Adjunct Faculty Award. The award goes to an adjunct faculty instructor who demonstrates excellence in teaching through innovative practices and forming relationships with students. McHenry taught differentiated reading, assessment in education, adolescent literature, content area literacy and accommodation and adaptation in literacy to undergraduates in the School of Education.

Blake Mackesy, assistant professor in graduate education, was awarded the Multiculturalism Award. The award goes to a faculty member who demonstrates leadership in the advancement of multiculturalism ideals in the classroom.

The Outstanding Advisor Award is a student-nominated award that recognizes one academic adviser from each college who demonstrates excellence in academic advising based on load, advising philosophy and testimony by advisees. This year’s recipients are:

Megan Jones, Act 101-program coordinator, Outstanding Advisor Award for University College.

Helen Davis, associate professor of English, Outstanding Advisor Award for the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences.

Ka Lok Hong, assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences, Outstanding Advisor Award for the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.

Prahlad Murthy, associate dean and professor of environmental engineering and earth science and geology, Outstanding Advisor Award for the College of Science and Engineering.

Paul Reinert, assistant professor of graduate teacher education, received the Outstanding Advisor Award for the School of Education.

