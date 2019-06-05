AAA NORTH PENN

The board of directors announced the appointment of Glenn Zumbach, a native of Taylor, as president and chief executive officer. Zumbach joined in 1983 as director of information technology and most recently was senior vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing all business lines, which included emergency road service, membership, insurance and travel. His most recent accomplishment was heading up a management team that purchased, remodeled and relocated the new Scranton Member Service Office. Zumbach has participated in a number of national AAA committees and task forces.

Zumbach replaces Glenn Smith, who retired at the end of March. Smith joined in 1981 as director of services and held positions of increasing responsibility throughout the organization, becoming president and CEO in 1998. Under Smith’s leadership, the club expanded to seven offices in 11 counties throughout Northeast and North Central Pennsylvania, with 150 employees and more than 194,000 members.

AMGEN CORP.

Ned Endler, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, has been promoted to executive director of nephrology sales for Amgen Corp. in Thousand Oaks, California. In this position, he will lead both the nephrology sales team and the KAM Team.

Endler brings more than 20 years of experience across sales, marketing and strategic leadership to this role. He began his career with the company in the OBU as a sales representative and district sales manager. Most recently, Endler served as regional sales director, INBU Nephrology West Region, where his leadership has been recognized as RSD Coach of the Year and has been instrumental to the success of the nephrology portfolio.

THE ARC OF NORTHEASTERN PA.

The organization announced recent promotions and new hires.

Patrick Quinn is the director of program operations. He has made his career with the organization for more than 35 years, starting as a teenager providing direct support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by the organization. After graduating from college, he moved into a series of progressively responsible agency positions, including supervisor, program specialist, departmental program manager, and most recently director of residential and adult day services. Quinn is a graduate of the National Leadership Consortium on Developmental Disabilities at the University of Delaware, as well as the first cohort of the Nonprofit Leadership Program at the University of Scranton.

Kelly Peters has recently been promoted to senior manager of licensed services. For a brief period of time, he worked for the Scranton Counseling Center as a behavioral consultant before joining the organization in 2000. After working as a program specialist in residential services and then as the program manager in adult day services for the past 18 years, Peters now directly oversees all licensed services. He is a 2017 graduate of the National Leadership Consortium on Developmental Disabilities.

Mike Williams is manager of adult day services. He began his career in human services in 2005 as a direct support staffer. Since that time, he has assisted children and adults with disabilities in many roles, from advocate and outreach coordinator to program manager, and more recently program director. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Penn State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Marywood University, where he was the 2018 recipient of Marywood’s Walton Medal of Excellence in Public Administration.

Mary Ann O’Shea is an HR generalist who assists in pursuing the mission of the organization by recruiting and retaining the human resources necessary to meet the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Notably, she has passed the Professional Human Resource Exam. She previously served as senior talent acquisition specialist at TMG Health (a Cognizant company), as well as a recruiter for the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

In her current role, O’Shea is responsible for the oversight of human resources functions for the agency, with a focused commitment and priority of recruiting a quality, caring staff.

Mari Pizur is recreation services manager. Employed by the organization since 2001, she began her career as a recreation direct care professional, promoted to recreation services coordinator/camp director and was recently promoted to recreation services manager. She also assists with advocacy and is the organization chairwoman for the local task force and state task force. Pizur was the past chairwoman for “Arc Responds” and also sits on the health and safety committee.

Roseann Polishan is the new advocate. Advocacy for those with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities has been her passion since her son, Hunter Polishan, was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old and later with an intellectual disability. Over the years, she has been increasing her knowledge in the field of advocacy, in particular with education and legislative affairs, including taking a number of trainings, classes and workshops on the IEP process, evaluations/reevalua­tions, assistive technology, inclusive practices and transition planning. She also has led with the Scranton School District on development of a parent group and the Right to Education Task Force Local 19 as the parent chairwoman.

BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES INC.

Donald “Don” Totino, PE, of Bear Creek Twp., joined the municipal department as a senior project manager. He brings more than 15 years of experience in project management, transportation engineering, construction engineering and municipal engineering. Previously of Reilly Associates of Pittston, Totino’s responsibilities included design and project management within multiple engineering disciplines, in addition to marketing and grant writing tasks. As a municipal engineer, he has supported various communities in the Northeast Pennsylvania region by developing cost-effective solutions for infrastructure and municipal matters. He holds a certification in the OSHA 10-Hour Training program.

BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE WILKINS & ASSOCIATES

Dawn R. Miller, associate broker, has joined the real estate firm. Miller has been licensed since 2000 as a real estate salesperson and holds a Certified Negotiation Expert designation. After opening her company, she took the required broker courses and passed the required exam becoming broker of record for Timeshare Oasis, located in Wind Gap, in 2017.

BUSCARINI LAW FIRM PC

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys recognized the exceptional performance of family law attorney Carrie Buscarini as Six Years 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the list must pass the organization’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and the organization’s independent evaluation. The organization’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

CAMPOLIETO-RUGGIERO LAW OFFICES

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of family law attorney Frank J. Ruggiero as Four Years 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the list must pass the organization’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and the organization’s independent evaluation. The organization’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

CHICK’S CLEANING

Kerri Burakowski, Milford, was promoted to the position of managing chick. Burakowski will be responsible for client relationship management, quality control and business growth and acquisition. The Milford company is a residential and commercial cleaning company providing services such as move-in and -out cleans, rental turnovers, maintenance and deep cleaning. Burakowski has served as a lead cleaner since last year. She has been an instrumental part of the company’s operations, consistently finding ways to better serve clients and improve work methods.

CLASSIC PROPERTIES

Roxanne Neutts has joined the Clarks Summit office. She resides in Greenfield Twp. and is the co-owner/manager of Skyline Golf Course, also located in Greenfield Twp. Neutts recently completed her real estate education through Vintage Academy in Dickson City.

Katrina Mackey has also joined the Clarks Summit office. A life resident of Northeast Pennsylvania, she was raised in Taylor and is a resident of West Scranton. Mackey attended Lackawanna College and Penn State University and holds an associate degree in business administration. She received her real estate training online through the CE Shop.

Danielle Harris has joined the Kingston office. She grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and earned a degree in business management and administration. Harris worked in materials management and customer service management. She recently completed her real estate education at Vintage Real Estate Academy.

The real estate firm also announced Derek Brodginski has joined the Kingston office. He was raised in Wilkes-Barre and currently resides in Kingston. Brodginski recently completed his real estate education at the Pa. Real Estate Academy in Kingston.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital’s first DAISY Award went to Diane Reisser, R.N., in the Ortho/Neuro Unit on 4 East at the hospital.

The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day.

The DAISY (which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award was started by the DAISY Foundation, which formed in 2000, after J. Patrick Barnes, then 33, died of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, an auto-immune disease. DAISY Award recipients are nominated by their peers, physicians, patients and families, and other staff and administrators.

EVERCOR FACILITY MANAGEMENT

The self-performing facilities maintenance firm specializing in the maintenance and support of commercial and industrial facilities recently announced the promotion of Morgan Yohey.

Yohey joined the team in 2016 as an administrative assistant. In her new role, she is tasked with keeping the corporate office running smoothly and works with various departments including operations, accounts payable, marketing, sales and human resources. Yohey brings her great attention to detail, as well as a commitment to follow through, to her new position.

GEISINGER COMMONWEALTH

SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Vicki T. Sapp, Ph.D., director of student engagement, diversity and inclusion and an assistant professor, has been invited to serve on the American Association of Medical Colleges’ Undergraduate Medical Education First Generation Work Group. The newly created work group is tasked with improving programs and strategies to assist first-generation students, who often lack mentors and resources to guide and support them throughout their medical education.

JACOBI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Michael Hirthler of the Wilkes-Barre firm was recently recognized among the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America by Barron’s. The annual list highlights esteemed financial advisers who were assessed on varying factors contributing to the quality of their practice. This is the fourth year Hirthler has been named to this list.

Hirthler has worked in the financial services industry for more than 30 years. He is founder and chief investment officer of the firm and a Registered Investment Adviser. He resides in Shavertown and is affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market.

JOHNSON COLLEGE

Stephenie Vergnetti has been promoted to vice president of human resources and senior adviser to the president and CEO. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marywood University and a master’s in human resources from the University of Scranton. Vergnetti has been with the college since 2012 and resides in Clarks Summit.

Barbara Byrne M.Ed., R.T. (R) (MR) has been promoted to associate vice president of faculty and continuing education and also is the program director for radiologic technology. She holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Misericordia University and a master’s of education from Concordia University. Byrne has been with the college since 2011 and resides in Moosic.

KING’S COLLEGE

Two King’s College faculty were recently granted tenure by the college’s board of directors. Granted tenure and promoted to associate professor were Karen McCready, Ph.D., mathematics, and Anne Szklarski, Ph.D., organic chemistry.

McCready was a graduate student, instructor and teaching assistant at Lehigh University, where she earned her master’s and doctorate degrees in mathematics. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of New Jersey. She has published research in notable journals, including Discussiones Mathematicae Graph Theory and Journal of Pure and Applied Algebra. She serves as the faculty adviser for the college’s chapter of the Sigma Zeta National Science and Mathematics Honors Society, and is a KC-WiSE mentor, a faculty-led group that encourages women in the STEM fields through social and professional development events.

Szklarski earned her Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of California, Irvine, where she was also a graduate researcher. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the College of New Jersey. Szklarski has co-authored several articles which have appeared in multiple journals including Nature Chemistry and Journal of the American Chemical Society. She serves as a KC-WiSE member and mentor and member.

The board of directors also announced that six faculty members earned promotions. Garold Lantz, Ph.D., marketing; and Ronald Supkowski, Ph.D., chemistry, were promoted to professor. Joseph Lohin and Joradana Shane were promoted to associate technical professor. Sports medicine faculty member David Marchetti, DAT, LAT, ATC, CSCS, was promoted to clinical professor of sports medicine. William Reynolds, MPAS, PA-C, was promoted to clinical professor in the physician assistant program.

Robert Reese has been appointed vice president for enrollment management following a national search. He joined the college’s community April 15.

Reese, who has held vice president-level positions at three religiously affiliated private colleges in the Philadelphia area, will be responsible for leading the critical admissions and financial aid functions of the college.

A resident of Clarks Summit, Reese most recently served as vice president for enrollment services at La Salle University. He is a former member of the Coast Guard and Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

LEWITH & FREEMAN REAL ESTATE

Carmen Winters has joined the Kingston office. A Wilkes University graduate and Pittston resident, he will retain his membership to both the Luzerne County Association of Realtors and the Greater Scranton Association of Realtors.

Winters is an accomplished Realtor whose experience and reputation in the industry has given him the qualifications to work with buyers and sellers on both commercial and residential properties for all of their real estate needs.

MERCYHURST UNIVERSITY

Dr. Pete Yaksick, a Johns Hopkins and Columbia trained developmental psychologist and former television journalist, recently co-published a cognitive science article as member of a five-person Ivy League research team based at Columbia University. The article is titled “How does discourse among like-minded individuals affect their thinking about a complex issue?” It was published in December in the peer-reviewed scholarly British journal Thinking And Reasoning, volume 24 number 4, 2018. He is an assistant professor of criminology and psychology at the Tom Ridge College of Intelligence Studies & Applied Sciences and maintains residences in Old Forge and at Mountain Lake, Bear Creek Twp.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Dawn M. Evans, OTD, OTR/L, assistant professor of occupational therapy, has been named president of the newly formed American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Eastern Pa. Chapter, which will serve 36 counties in the state.

Four state chapters — Central, South Central, Greater Northeast and Greater Lehigh Valley — merged to form the Eastern Pa. Chapter. The merger will enable chapter volunteers to work more effectively and efficiently, while reaching more people and doing the most good with limited resources.

Chapter board members include Evans, president; Teresa Perez, co-chair; Jim Presto, co-chair; Tricia Carbaugh, treasurer; Samantha Rynard, secretary; Mallory Weymer, Desiree Galdeieri, Joseph Calhoun and Connie Sutton.

Linh Nguyen has been appointed manager of the office of multicultural and inclusion initiatives. Nguyen most recently held the position of assistant director for the office of identity and inclusion at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.

In her new role, she will assist in the development and implementation of new programs and initiatives that promote multiculturalism and inclusion within the university. She will focus on creating and maintaining strong connections with other offices, departments and colleagues working on intersections of culture, identity and social justice.

George A. Godlewski, Ph.D., MSW, was named director of the health care analytics graduate program that will be available fully online beginning in the fall semester.

Health care analytics is a 36-credit Master of Science degree program. The new academic program prepares creative and diligent professionals who use data to communicate and enact meaningful imrovements in the delivery of health care.

Godlewski earned his doctorate degree in humn development and social work at Marywood University, and his Master of Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. A resident of Northumberland, he formerly spent 30 years with Geisinger Health System.

The university recently awarded tenure and promotions to six members of the faculty. Those tenured and promoted to associate professor are Anna Fedor, Ph.D., chemistry; Jessica Sofranko Kisenwether, Ph.D., C.C.C.-S.L.P., speech-language pathology; Jodi Piekarski Loughlin, D.Ed., teacher education; Susan McDonald, Ph.D., social work; Ryan Weber, Ph.D., fine arts, and Joshua D. Winneker, J.D., business.

Fedor, a Dallas resident, is the chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry, and has been a member of the faculty since 2008. She teaches courses in chemical principles, inorganic and physical chemistry, and oversees a research program for undergraduates in the areas of physical and computational chemistry.

An alumna and a Dallas resident, Kisenwether earned her Bachelor of Science in psychology and Master of Science in speech-language pathology. She has been a member of the faculty since 2015. Kisenwether has published a book chapter, several articles in numerous peer-reviewed journals, and presented her work at numerous international, national and state conventions.

Loughlin, a resident of Shenandoah Heights, joined the faculty in 2011. During her career, she served as an elementary school teacher, reading specialist, federal programs coordinator and Title 1 coordinator at Shenandoah Valley School District. She teaches a range of courses, including reading methods, classroom management, language arts methods and collaborating with families. She has published scholarly work in Pennsylvania Teacher Educator, and presented at the Pennsylvania Council for Exceptional Children’s 59th Annual Convention and numerous Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Education conferences.

McDonald, of Kingston, who serves as the chair of the department of social work, joined the faculty in 2013. She holds a social work license in Pennsylvania and is a certified trauma-informed yoga therapist. She served as the university’s director of field education for social work. McDonald previously served as professor of the MSW program for Temple University in Harrisburg, and program director of social work at Alvernia University. She has presented at conferences across the U.S. and in Belgium, China and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A resident of Hawley, Weber joined the faculty in 2013. He also serves as a member of the faculty of the medical and health humanities program. He recently authored the book “Cosmopolitanism and Transatlantic Circles in Music and Literature,” and presented details at an international music and political science conference in Athens in 2018. He has presented at the University of Huddersfield, England, and the University of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Winneker, a resident of Chester, N.J., holds a Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Seton Hall University School of Law and has been a member of the faculty since 2013. He teaches all legal courses in the undergraduate and graduate programs in the department of business, including business law, sports law, regulation of sports gambling, law, ethics and the legal environment, legal aspects of administration and regulation of human resources. He previously taught at the University of Delaware, where he won the Student Choice Excellence in Teaching Award for the Lerner College of Business & Economics. Prior to teaching, he practiced corporate litigation in New York City at several international law firms.

MOTORWORLD ACURA

George Thomas, a senior sales and leasing consultant, is one of only 12 individuals nationwide who have earned Acura’s 2018 Top Performer Client Satisfaction Status in the Council of Sales Excellence. To achieve this distinction, Thomas provided exceptional service and delivery solutions to his clients. He was also honored for attaining Gold Master Sales Status again in 2018.

Thomas received this high distinction from more than 2,200 Acura sales consultants who participated in the program. Acura’s prestigious Council of Sales Excellence annually recognizes extraordinary performers from across the nation who reflect exceptional performance in the areas of sales, client treatment and professional development.

NEPA MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC.

Christina Serpico was promoted to the position of senior vice president/senior property manager.

Serpico began her career with the company 18 years ago as an administrative assistant. Serpico grew with the company to become an assistant property manager, property manager, a senior property manager to her position as a senior vice president/senior property manager with three portfolio managers and an administrative assistant reporting to her.

TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS

Tom Ferguson, a Dunmore native, joined the company as program director of WFUZ-FM. Ferguson has been in the radio business locally for almost a decade, most recently employed at Entercom Communications. Prior to that, he was brand manager for WFUZ and WEJL. In his new position, he will be responsible for making programming decisions, creating promotions to benefit the radio station and its listeners, and managing the image of the radio station.

UGI UTILITIES INC.

Robert Krieger has been appointed to the newly created position of vice president — business process improvement. Krieger will be responsible for ensuring business and operations processes are consistent, efficient and effective. He will also lead the development of the company’s work and asset management information system improvement initiative.

Krieger joined in 1988 as an engineer and has worked in various departments throughout the company. Most recently, he served as vice president — operations, a position he held since 2012.

Timothy Angstadt has been named vice president — operations. Angstadt will be responsible for leading operations, construction and maintenance activities. He will ensure safe and reliable system operations, execution of field-related regulatory compliance activities, and implementation of the infrastructure replacement and betterment program.

Angstadt joined in 1999 as an engineering intern and has worked in multiple departments within the company. Most recently, he served as program director of the UNITE initiative focused on upgrading the company’s customer information and enterprise resource planning information systems.

UNITED NEIGHBORHOOD CENTERS OF NORTHEASTERN PA

Jessica Wallo has been promoted to vice president of programs and services. She started at the agency in 2009 in the HIV/AIDS prevention program before becoming a case manager in the community services department in 2011, then the emergency services supervisor in 2013, and finally the community services assistant director in 2014. She has a master’s degree in general theoretical psychology from Marywood University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from King’s College.

Marty Fotta was promoted to vice president of community development. He started in 2010 as the director of community development for the center’s housing subsidiary, the United Neighborhood Community Development Corp., which works to identify and develop affordable housing in Northeast Pennsylvania. Fotta has a Master of Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree in business management, both from Marywood University.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Dr. Ana Ugarte, assistant professor of Spanish, has received the National Endowment for the Humanities grant for her project “Health Humanities Concentration and Community Based Learning at the University of Scranton.”

The grant will allow her “to create a health humanities concentration that will emphasize the integral role of the humanities in transforming health care, health and well-being. It aims not only at providing a more comprehensive education to the students enrolled in the programs for the health professions at the university, but also seeks to develop new pedagogical practices informed by interdisciplinarity, community-based learning and diversity and intercultural competence.”

SUBMIT PERSONNEL FILE items to business@timesshamro­ck.com or The Times-Tribune, 149 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.