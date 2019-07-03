ALLIED SERVICES

Ashley Reedy, PT, DPT, clinic manager, Dunmore Rehab Center, recently became C2 Level Certified in the Schroth-Barcelona Method of scoliosis treatment, qualifying her to treat children, adolescents and adults with the condition. The goal of Schroth exercises is to de-rotate, elongate and stabilize the spine in a three-dimensional plane to achieve a more natural position. The Schroth Method is a personalized physical therapy regime that can only be directed and supervised by a Schroth-certified physical therapist. Reedy also attended McKenzie Parts A, B, and C as well as Mulligan concept courses to help better evaluate and treat lumbar and cervical patients. Cari L. Sakosky, MSN, CRNP joined as a new palliative care nurse practitioner at the Hospice and Palliative Care. She brings with her 10 years of experience in nursing, with three years of experience as a nurse practitioner. She graduated from Misericordia University, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, followed by her Master of Science in nursing and family nurse practitioner certification from Penn State University.

BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES INC.

Mark Katchur of Freeland joined the marketing department as the northeast regional marketing manager. He has more than 20 years of experience in communications with 15 years dedicated to the newsroom. He was formerly managing editor of the Hazleton Standard-Speaker. Katchur is a graduate of Wilkes University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in history.

CHAMBER OF THE NORTHERN POCONOS

The organization hired three new staff members:

Lisa Burns has been brought on as the vice president of outreach. She brings more than 20 years of experience in business, volunteer outreach and coordinating events with local business owners. She will oversee increasing online awareness, events, professional development and volunteer recruitment. Burns will be visible and available to the businesses in the Northern Pocono Region of Wayne and Pike counties.

Cassie Blume has joined the team in the administrative assistant position. In the time in which she has been with the organization, she has developed a relationship with the members who have met her, developed new procedures and became a crucial part of the team.

Holly Przasnyski has accepted the position of the communications coordinator. She comes with a wide variety of experience, which will help to bring new insight into this role and allow the chamber to offer higher levels of media promotions to members and the community. She has already increased visibility and awareness of both the chamber and its members through social media platforms and press releases and will be working to grow this even further in order to offer greater awareness of business in Wayne and Pike counties.

CIGNA

The global health service company has named Dr. Laura Reich as market medical executive for the Liberty Valley Market, which covers Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware and West Virginia.

A board-certified internist and certified in vascular medicine, Reich comes to the role after eight years with Cigna-HealthSpring, where she held multiple senior leadership positions, the most recent being senior medical director of the National Quality Program. In her new role, she will provide medical leadership and clinical guidance with a special focus on physician and hospital system collaboration, network development, client growth and retention, and total medical cost reduction.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Regional Hospital of Scranton honored Physician Educator of the Year John E. Prior, D.O., and Physician of the Year 2018 Henry C. Yeager, M.D. These awards spotlight physicians who daily represent teamwork, compassion, humanity and professionalism.

Douglas S. Coslett, M.D., joined the physician network as he returns to clinical practice. Coslett is a board-certified gynecologist who specializes in women’s health, which includes routine gynecology, menstrual disorders, uterine fibroids and menopausal symptoms. He is a specialist in the area of pelvic floor disorders, such as dropped uterus or bladder and urinary leakage or incontinence. Coslett’s office is located in Suite 111 at 672 S. River St., Plains Twp. He is a medical staff member of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

FIDELITY BANK

The bank announced attorney Lori Barrett has been named trust officer. In addition, two staff members have been promoted. Jamie Dempsey has been named mortgage consultant, and Lauren Luongo has been named business banking relationship manager. All three play important roles in serving bank clients and the greater Scranton community.

As a member of the trust department, Barrett specializes in trust administration, business development, estate planning and support, and investment management. She formerly practiced law in the Scranton area for 20 years, representing clients in a variety of legal matters.

She is a member of the board of directors of the Lackawanna Bar Association and an active volunteer with Lackawanna Pro Bono Inc.

As business banking relationship manager, Luongo, a resident of Roaring Brook Twp., offers clients her professional expertise in matters of deposits, treasury, credit and a variety of financial services.

Skilled in client relations, Luongo’s career with the bank began in 2012 when she joined the staff as a customer care center specialist. Most recently, she was a credit analyst.

She is a member of Scranton Young Professionals and the Women in Business program hosted by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

As a mortgage consultant, Dempsey guides clients through the mortgage or refinancing process. Dempsey joined the bank team in 2016 as a mortgage underwriter. In this role, he gained valuable experience in client relations, and a deeper understanding of the fundamentals of the mortgage process, including underwriting, closing and post-closing procedures, and essential rules and regulations of the lending industry.

FNCB BANK

The locally based bank recently recognized 23 employees with 10 or more years of service during a luncheon at Glenmaura Country Club, Moosic. The following employees were honored at the event: Madolyn “Midge” MacArthur, retail banking, 30 years of service; Dawn Gronski, human resources; Walter Jurgiewicz, technology services; Nadine Limongelli, retail banking; Maria Lombardi, retail lending; and Marsha Matthews, deposit operations, 20 years of service; Sandra Brandmier, retail banking; Cheryl Carter, human resources; Jeanette Colarusso, retail banking; Lisa Hettes, information technology and operations; Katie King, human resources; and Lori Quinn, retail lending, 15 years of service; and Jack Costanzi, loan operations; Christina Evans, retail banking; Katiemae Goryl, retail banking; Christina Koval, deposit operations; Bernadine Lello, retail banking; Kathy Martino, customer care center; Joseph Moffitt, commercial; Lori Sabia, loan operations; Heather Schramm, commercial; Theresa Verdine, deposit operations; and Dana Warholic, audit, 10 years of service.

FOLEY LAW FIRM

Attorney Michael J. Foley recently lectured at the National Business Institute seminar in Wilkes-Barre titled “Workers’ Compensation from A to Z.” Foley presented a paper on the “Constitutionality of Impairment Rating Evaluations,” teaching lawyers how best to challenge the constitutionality of impairment rating evaluations. He also lectured at the American Association of Justice National Webinar on discovery involving electronic health records. Foley lectured on the topic “Discoverability of Audit Trails: Fighting Litigation Games.” Long-named to Best Lawyers in America, he was named as Best Lawyers of America 2017 Lawyer of the Year in Northeast Pennsylvania in medical malpractice.

GEISINGER COMMONWEALTH

SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Jennifer M. Boardman, Ph.D., assistant dean for graduate academic affairs and associate professor, microbiology/immunol­ogy, was named an Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine fellow for the 2019-20 academic year.

Acceptance into ELAM is determined through an annual competitive selection process.

The ELAM program was specifically developed for senior women faculty at the associate or full professor level who demonstrate the greatest potential for assuming executive leadership positions in academic medicine within the next five years. The program is based at the Institute for Women’s Health and Leadership at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

GIRL SCOUTS IN THE HEART OF

PENNSYLVANIA

Amanda Hoprich has been appointed regional director of their northeast territory, which includes Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties. Hoprich will spearhead membership and volunteer growth by showcasing the diverse benefits of Girl Scouting throughout the region.

She formerly served as marketing director for a local retail center. She now leads a local team dedicated to delivering innovative programs — from outdoor adventures like backpacking, orienteering and rock-climbing to hands-on STEM events — to meet the needs of today’s girls and build the skills of tomorrow’s young leaders.

GREENMAN-PEDERSEN INC.

Matthew Chorba, PE, PLS, LEED AP, recently received his Professional Land Surveyor license in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Chorba is a senior civil engineer/surveyor at the Scranton branch and has been with the company since 2006. He is a 2005 graduate of Drexel University with a B.S. in architectural and civil engineering and is also a licensed Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania.

HONESDALE NATIONAL BANK

Rita Leet has joined the bank as branch supervisor of the Lakewood Office in Wayne County. As branch supervisor, Leet administers the operation of the bank’s office. In addition to offering a variety of deposit products and services, she is charged with promoting the growth and profitability of her branch and the institution and providing consumer, mortgage, small-business and other loans. She began her career in banking in 2006 and gained experience as a teller, customer service representative, personal banking representative and assistant branch manager before joining the bank in January.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT

OF NORTHEASTERN PA. INC.

Ginny Crake was recently appointed president of the organization. Most recently, Crake served as vice president for resource development for the United Way of Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre. Crake has extensive experience in nonprofit management. As president, she plans to expand programs to the school districts in the 13-county coverage area, including Columbia and Montour.

In addition to recruiting volunteers to educate students in their home classrooms, the organization is one of only a few such facilities in Pennsylvania, where students spend the day working in a career within in a simulated economy, offering insight on what a day in “real life” feels like.

KING’S COLLEGE

Athletic Training faculty members, the dean of the college’s Health Science division, and a senior AT student have been selected to present at the 70th annual National Athletic Trainers Association Clinical Symposia and AT Expo this summer.

Dr. Christopher O’Brien, LAT, ATC, dean of health sciences, will present “Charting Athletic Training’s Future-Perspectives from the Academy”; Dr. Gregory Janik, DAT, LAT, ATC, clinical professor and director of athletic training services, will present “Describing Sport-related Genitourinary Injuries in Males Reporting to Emergency Departments: A National Electronic Injury Surveillance System”; Dr. Timothy Kulpa, DAT, LAT, ATC, CES, clinical professor and athletic trainer, will present “The Effects of Aerobic Exercise on Post-Concussion Symptoms in Patients with Persistent Symptoms: A Critically Appraised Topic”; and Dr. David Marchetti, DAT, LAT, ATC, CSCS, associate clinical professor and athletic trainer, will present “Generalized Joint Hypermobility and Quality of Life.” Senior Athletic Training student Thomas Hoskins will present his case study, “Morel-Lavallee Lesion at the Knee in a 19-Year-Old Collegiate Football Athlete.”

Janik and Marchetti will also present at the NATA State Association Advisory Committee’s 2019 State Leadership Forum, which will take place just prior to the start of the convention.

Janik was recently elected to serve as a Division 4 member of the NATA State Associate Advisory Committee.

This year’s NATA Clinical Symposia and AT Expo focuses on the themes of Performing Arts, Care Across the Lifespan and Manual Therapy. The event takes place in June in Las Vegas.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

LoriAnn F. Gorrick Pajalich, DNP, MS, APRN, CNS, GCNS-BC, assistant professor in the nursing department, recently had her article, “Collaboration in Healthcare Delivery Interprofessional,” published in the Journal of Interprofessional Education and Practice. This is Gorrick Pajalich’s third published article. Her research interests include geriatrics, reduction of falls and increased safety awareness in older adult populations and improvement of transitions from academia to practice for nursing students. The Journal of Interprofessional Education and Practice is a quarterly online-only journal that provides innovative ideas for interprofessional educators and practitioners through peer-reviewed articles and reports.

PENN STATE SCRANTON

Penn State Scranton recently welcomed nine new community leaders to its Advisory Board for 2018-2019. The new members are: Anthony Aquilina, DO, MBA, regional president of Geisinger Northeast; Robert F. Beard, executive vice president of natural gas for UGI Corp. and president and CEO of UGI Utilities Inc.; Lisa Durkin, president and CEO of United Neighborhood Centers and United Neighborhood Community Development Corp.; Jason Kavulich, director of the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging; Alexis Kirijan, Ed.D., superintendent of the Scranton School District; Michael Mahon, Ph.D., MBA, superintendent of the Abington Heights School District; Judge Julia K. Munley, Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas; James D. Tates, MBA, president and CEO of United Gilsonite Laboratories; and Dave Tomassoni, sales director at PacketFabric.

The appointees bring to the board a wealth of knowledge and experience in a variety of fields.

Aquilina oversees Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Marworth Alcohol & Chemical Dependency Treatment Center. As regional president, he is responsible for strategic growth and planning, clinical care, operational efficiency and financial success for Geisinger delivery systems across the Northeast region. A board-certified family practitioner and geriatrician, Aquilina has practiced primary care medicine with Geisinger Health System since 1993. He resides in Mountain Top.

As executive vice president of natural gas for UGI, Beard is responsible for the company’s natural gas businesses, including utility, midstream and marketing operations. As president and CEO of UGI Utilities Inc., he oversees Pennsylvania’s largest gas utility pipeline system, which has over 12,000 miles of pipeline and approximately 700,000 customers in 45 counties. Prior to joining UGI, he was vice president of operations and engineering of PPL Gas Utilities Corp. A resident of Quarryville, Beard is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Durkin became president and CEO of UNC in February. Durkin began her career at UNC in 1998 as a housing counselor. Upon becoming COO in 2010, she developed the education and community health departments within the agency. She has been actively involved in a number of community initiatives, including the Housing Coalition of Lackawanna County, Women in Philanthropy and the PROSPER team. In 2016, she completed the Achieving Excellence in Executive Education program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. Durkin resides in Carbondale.

Kavulich has 19 years of experience within the human services field. He advanced from caseworker to supervisory and administrative positions within the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services before becoming director of the Area Agency on Aging. His areas of expertise include combating food insecurity, homelessness and connecting people to cultural opportunities for a holistic approach to well-being. He serves as a board member for the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties. Kavulich is a lifelong resident of Scranton.

Kirijan, the first female superintendent of the Scranton School District, is responsible for educating more than 10,000 students and leading 1,200 employees. There, she developed the Scranton One concept, a five-year plan to improve the education of all district students and bring the district back to financial solvency. In addition to her education credentials, Kirijan is a certified strategist in the Balanced Scorecard Strategy Management System and a certified Total Quality Leader. Kirijan resides in South Abington Twp.

Since Mahon, a Clarks Summit resident, became district superintendent in 2004, Abington Heights has been selected by the Pennsylvania General Assembly as one of the state’s most efficient districts and been recognized by nationally affiliated publications and organizations.

In 2018, the district was named one of the Top 50 districts in Pennsylvania by U.S. News & World Report. Mahon is a member of the Scranton School District Financial Recovery Advisory Committee, the College Board Pennsylvania Superintendent Advisory and the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Board of Governors.

Munley was nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to a vacancy on the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas in June 2016. From there, she was unanimously appointed by the Pennsylvania Senate.

In November 2017, she was elected to a 10-year term on the Court of Common Pleas. Previously, she was a trial attorney with Munley Law in Scranton. She was certified in civil trial and pretrial advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, and obtained the highest peer review rating with Martindale Hubbell.

She resides in South Abington Twp.

Before Tates became president and CEO of UGL, a specialty paint and coatings company headquartered in Dunmore, he was region president of U.S. West and Latin America for the Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

A Penn State Scranton scholarship donor through UGL Corporate, Tates is a board member for the American Coatings Association and the Coatings Research Group, and he serves as a mentor with the COMMIT Foundation. He is a past member of the Lackawanna Industrial Fund Enterprises.

Tates resides in Waverly Twp.

Tomassoni began a career in technology sales. He recently joined PacketFabric, a next-generation, software-defined network start-up based in Culver City, California. The company provides data center network and cloud connectivity, and is currently in Class B Series funding.

Prior to joining PacketFabric, Tomassoni worked for MCI, Epix and Choice One Communications. At the latter company, he eventually rose to the position of national account director.

Tomassoni resides in Archbald.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Hannarae Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor in the social science department and director of the criminal justice program, recently co-authored a research article in ScienceDirect titled, “Social-ecological correlates of cyberbullying victimization and perpetration among African American youth: Negative binomial and zero-inflated negative binomial analyses.” Lee is also an associate editor of an article in the International Journal of Cybersecurity Intelligence & Cybercrime titled, “Awareness and Perception of Cybercrimes and Cybercriminals.”

Her research focuses on corporate sentencing, corporate cyber-security, mail and wire fraud, interpersonal cybercrime and social media data mining.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

The university recently awarded promotions to six members of the faculty. Those named to full professor are Richard “Woody” Haydt P.T., D.P.T., O.C.S., M.T.C., F.A.A.O.M.P.T., physical therapy; Kathleen Scaler Scott, Ph.D., C.C.C.-S.L.P., speech-language pathology; Melanie Shepherd, Ph.D., philosophy; Amy Tremback-Ball, P.T., Ph.D., physical therapy, and Cosima Wiese, Ph.D., biology. In addition, Matthew Nickel, Ph.D., was named associate professor of English.

A resident of Mountain Top, Haydt is a licensed physical therapist and is board certified in orthopedics by the American Physical Therapy Association. In addition, he is a Fellow of American Academy Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapists. He joined the faculty in 2007. A clinical physical therapist for more than 30 years, Haydt has authored numerous articles, and published a chapter on the geriatric spine in the book, “Geriatric Rehabilitation Manual for Physical Therapists.” He has also presented at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meetings in Louisiana, Utah, California, Texas and Washington, D.C.

Scaler Scott is a licensed speech-language pathologist who specializes in child language disorders, literacy, autism spectrum disorders and fluency disorders. A practicing clinician for more than 25 years, she has presented numerous papers nationally and internationally in the areas of social communication disorders, literacy and fluency disorders. An area of specialty, she has published two books on cluttering: “Managing Cluttering: A Comprehensive Guidebook of Activities” and “Cluttering: A Handbook of Research, Intervention and Education,” both with David Ward, Ph.D. She most recently published the book, “Fluency Plus: Managing Fluency Disorders in Individuals with Multiple Diagnoses.”

A resident of Kingston, Shepherd is chair of the Department of Philosophy and been a member of the faculty since 2008. Her areas of specialization are the history of philosophy and 19th and 20th century continental philosophy. She teaches a variety of classes, including social/political philosophy, philosophy and literature, and 19th century philosophy. Her recent work on German philosopher and essayist Friedrich Nietzsche has appeared in the British Journal for the History of Philosophy, and History of European Ideas. Another article is forthcoming this spring in the Journal of Nietzsche Studies.

A Misericordia alumna, Tremback-Ball is a resident of Jermyn and joined the faculty in 1999. She is a licensed physical therapist who has presented at state, national and international physical therapy, education and medical conferences. She has published numerous articles in a variety of journals, such as the Journal of Women’s Health Physical Therapy and the Journal of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine. She presented her scholarly research at the World Confederation of Physical Therapy Congress in Geneva, Switzerland, this month, and will be working with and studying elite female triathletes at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii in the fall.

Wiese, a resident of Blakeslee, has been a faculty member since 2001. Her research focuses on the effects of environmental stresses on plants and how plants respond to stress conditions, particularly to stressors derived from human activities. Her current research seeks to evaluate the impacts of heavy metal pollution on the aquatic plant duckweed. She has presented at dozens of national and international conferences, including the American Society of Plant Biologists meeting in Montreal, Canada, and has served as a visiting scholar in the Cell and Molecular Sciences Group of the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie, Scotland.

Nickel has dedicated much of his career to the study of author Ernest Hemingway. His expertise was recognized when he was selected to co-direct the Hemingway Society’s 2018 biennial conference in Paris. Most recently, he was named to the board of directors of the Hemingway Society, which has nearly 1,000 members dedicated to advancing scholarship related to the late author. Nickel’s doctoral thesis examined the influence of Catholicism on Hemingway’s life. It is the focus of his 2013 book, “Hemingway’s Dark Night: Catholic Influences and Intertextualities in the Work of Ernest Hemingway.” The Dallas resident joined the faculty in 2013.

MORGAN STANLEY

Richard J. Hazzouri, a senior vice president, financial adviser in the firm’s Wilkes-Barre Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

PS BANK

William Joseph, senior vice president and senior lender, has been selected to receive the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Council Award for community investment. This award is the Federal Home Loan Bank’s highest individual honor and is presented to an outstanding financial service professional who demonstrates exemplary commitment to their profession and service to their community. The bank was established in 1914 and operates branch locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and Lackawanna counties.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Julie A. Nastasi, Sc.D., O.T.D., assistant professor of occupational therapy, was named the 2019 Alpha Sigma Nu Teacher of the Year. The award, formally known as the Gannon Award for Teaching in honor of Edward Gannon, S.J., is the oldest teaching award at the university. Nastasi, who specializes in low vision rehabilitation, serves as director of low vision therapy for the university’s Edward R. Leahy Jr. Center Clinic for the Uninsured. Through a program she helped to establish, Nastasi, along with her occupational therapy students, offer services through the free clinic that are designed to help those with low vision remain independent.

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Diane Delaney-Whaley of Broadway, North Carolina, was selected for a three-month English Language Specialist project focusing on training the faculty in Baku, Azerbaijan, at the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University. Delaney-Whaley is part of an elite group, one of approximately 60 U.S. citizens each year selected to serve on an English Language Specialist assignment. Delaney-Whaley, a Wilkes-Barre native, has previously served as an English Language Specialist in Egypt, Brazil, and Uruguay and is returning to Azerbaijan for the second time. She spent most of her career on the faculty of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

WAYNE MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL/HEALTH SYSTEM

Patricia Dunsinger, a resident of Honesdale, has been appointed to the position of chief financial officer after more than two decades of steadily increasing duties in Wayne Memorial Hospital’s business office. She was appointed shortly after Mike Clifford retired from the CFO position after more than 40 years at Wayne Memorial.

Dunsinger served as chief accountant for Wayne Memorial before her promotion. In addition to the chief accountant role for eight years from 2007-2015, she served a dual role as the contracted CFO for the health system. She formerly worked in public accounting where she focused on health care, governmental and nonprofit auditing.

WAYNE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY

HEALTH CENTERS

Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Rachel Galati joined the staff of Honesdale Surgical Associates. The practice offers general and bariatric surgery at Wayne Memorial Hospital. In her role, Galati is responsible for pre- and-post-operative patient care. She conducts inpatient rounding as well as performs various inpatient and outpatient procedures. Additionally, she provides wound care evaluation and treatment at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s Advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center. Galati was most recently employed as a psychiatric nurse practitioner for Matthew Berger, M.D., in Moosic. Additionally, she is an adjunct faculty member of Wilkes University’s PMH-Nurse Practitioner Program.

THE WRIGHT CENTER FOR

COMMUNITY HEALTH

Richard Shellenberger, MHA, has joined the center as chief operating officer. He is an experienced leader and healthcare professional with more than 20 years of outpatient and multi-specialty physician practice expertise, including service line strategic planning and execution, provider recruitment and acquisitions, ancillary services, facility planning and design, and revenue cycle management.

He formerly served as the chief executive officer of Integrated Medical Group in Pottsville. A retired Army major, Shellenberger served as an officer in the Army Reserves from 1985 through 2006, and as a logistics/maintenanc­e officer in Iraq in 2003.

