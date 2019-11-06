ALLIANCE FOR INNOVATION

The organization has announced the appointment of John J. Jablowski Jr. to serve as a professional adviser in the newly created position of senior vice president of collaborative partnerships.

The alliance is an international organization headquartered in Phoenix that builds thriving communities through transformative innovations in local government service delivery and community engagement.

As part of the executive team, Jablowski will direct the organization’s effort to bring innovative collaborative partnerships to transform how local governments provide services.

ALLIED SERVICES INTEGRATED

HEALTH SYSTEM

Amy Smeraglio, R.N., of Wilkes-Barre, was appointed the new admissions coordinator for the Transitional Care Unit at Allied Services Rehab Hospital in Scranton. She has three years of experience in the health care industry, previously working as a care coordinator assistant with Geisinger.

Stacey Perrins, a resident of West Abington Twp., was promoted to assistant director of janitorial/landscaping services in the organization’s Vocational Services Division. Before her promotion, Perrins worked as a fiscal assistant within the division. In December 2018, she earned her Master of Business Administration degree with a specialization in management, from Misericordia University.

The health system announced Karissa Averto, MHA, as admissions liaison for the organization’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. Previously, she worked as an admissions coordinator for the Transitional Care Unit at Allied Services Rehab Hospital. She formerly served as the admissions director for Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The health system announced Michelle Walsh, BS, as admissions liaison for the organization’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. In her new role, Walsh will assess patients’ clinical information and work with other health professionals and the patients’ families to ensure admission to the appropriate level of care. Over the last 10 years, she has held positions as admissions director and hospital liaison for other area facilities.

BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE WILKINS & ASSOCIATES

The company recently hired several new Realtors. Melanie Vanderveer joined the Bushkill office and Jessica Curry and Joseph M. Seagraves joined the Stroudsburg office.

Vanderveer has been a resident of the Pocono Mountains since June 2005. She resides in Bushkill as a social media specialist. She formerly worked as a reporter for the Pocono Record and in 2013 started her own freelance social media management PR business.

Curry is a native of the Pocono Mountains and resides in East Stroudsburg. She is a 2017 graduate of the Polley Associates real estate school. In addition, her education includes a family and consumer science degree with a master’s degree in technology.

Seagraves, originally from Philadelphia, has lived in the Poconos for the past 37 years. During that time, Seagraves has been employed full time in new construction, custom home design, home builder business and new home sales. Seagraves has won numerous awards through the Pocono Builders Association for custom homes that he designed. He is considered the “grandfather” of today’s new home sales. Seagraves formerly worked for RGB Custom Home Builders, where he was a top salesman. He will continue to sell RGB homes in his capacity.

CLASSIC PROPERTIES

Angie Marx joined the Kingston office. Raised in Kinston, North Carolina, she later attended King’s College and worked for 10 years in the family business, Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical, as the account manager/controller. She recently earned her real estate license from Vintage Real Estate Academy and chose to join the company for the strong support system she felt it offered agents.

COHEN HAYDU CHIROPRACTIC

Dr. Richard Cohen conducted a workshop at the Professional Hockey Chiropractic Society conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Cohen, who is beginning his fifth season as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranto­n Penguins team chiropractor, conducted the workshop on neck exercises to prevent and reduce the severity of neck and head injuries in hockey. Some studies suggest that head and neck injuries are the second most common and second most costly injury occurring in professional hockey. Drawing from his concepts of movement development, he created a series of exercises that incorporate neck strengthening and core strengthening in positions that occur naturally as babies grow from birth to free walking.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Barbara Plucknett, M.D., performed her 1,000th robotic–assisted surgical case. A celebration was held on July 15th to mark the momentous occasion and to honor Plucknett’s dedication to her patients and women’s health. She practices gynecology with the physician network and is an active medical staff member of Regional Hospital of Scranton. She specializes in urogynecology using nonsurgical and surgical techniques to correct complex structural bladder and pelvic floor issues women may experience.

Plucknett is skilled in minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery, incorporating this advanced technology into her surgical practice since 2009.

The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Regional Hospital of Scranton’s second quarter DAISY Award was presented to Mary Novak, R.N., who works in the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory.

The DAISY (which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award was started by the DAISY Foundation, which formed in 2000, after J. Patrick Barnes, then 33, died of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, an auto-immune disease.

Melissa Bertha, D.O., has joined the physician network’s primary care team. She is an active member of the medical staff at Commonwealth Health Moses Taylor Hospital.

Board-certified in family medicine, Bertha comes to Scranton from Philadelphia. She is a 2013 graduate of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, and completed residency in 2016 at Suburban Community Hospital, Norristown.

James M. Noto, D.O., has joined the physician network’s neurology team. He is an active medical staff member at Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Board-certified in neurology, Noto received his medical degree in 2014 from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was chief resident of neurology at Cooper University Hospital, Camden, New Jersey, and completed his clinical neurophysiology fellowship at Penn State Health, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Daniel S. Rittenberg, M.D., urologist and surgeon, has joined the physician network and is a medical staff member of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

A native of Kingston, Daniel Rittenberg will join his father, Dr. Michael Rittenberg, in practice at 423 Third Ave., Suite B, Kingston.

Rittenberg is a 2014 graduate of the Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans. He completed general surgery residency at LSU Health Science Center, New Orleans, and urology residency at Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook, New York.

Soohan Mansuri, M.D., has joined the primary care team of the physician network. Mansuri will provide personalized medical care to patients of all ages from infant to senior adulthood and welcomes new patients to his practice at 610 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

Board-certified in family medicine, Mansuri comes from the Wright Center of Graduate Medical Education, Family Medicine Residency Program, Scranton.

Mansuri is a member of the medical staff at Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

DIME BANK

The bank recently promoted several key management personnel to continue strengthening and enhancing its management team: Cynthia D. Burdick, assistant vice president, to vice president, BSA/AML officer; Chase L. Holl, assistant vice president, to vice president, commercial lending; Rory S. McGhie, assistant vice president, to vice president, banking relationship officer; Melissa L. Wilkins, assistant vice president, to vice president, retail operations officer; Eric L. Avery, branch manager, to assistant vice president, Damascus branch manager; Michael Borick, accounting supervisor, to assistant vice president, accounting supervisor; Stacy L. Gager, deposit operations supervisor, to assistant vice president, deposit operations supervisor; Brian W. Haun, lending officer, to assistant vice president, loan officer; David J. Jones, core systems supervisor, to assistant vice president, core systems supervisor; Jeremy J. Patten, financial adviser, to assistant vice president, investment representative.

Burdick began her career with the bank 42 years ago. She was hired in 1977 as a teller and file clerk. As the years progressed, she added the responsibilities of head teller at the Honesdale branch and loan secretary. She currently coordinates, manages and monitors all aspects of BSA/AML, Office of Foreign Asset Control compliance and identity theft compliance, as well as supervises the bank’s fraud department and oversees fraud investigations. Burdick also coordinates various fundraising events at the bank, such as March of Dimes and Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Holl has been at the bank for nine years. He began his career with the bank as a teller. Holl then worked in accounting, moved on to credit analyst, and is currently a commercial lender. Holl has continued his education through the bank, graduating with honors from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking and American Bankers Associations Advanced Commercial Lending school.

McGhie has served the bank as the Carbondale branch manager after relocating to the area in 2012. In 2016, he transitioned to the Honesdale branch. McGhie’s new responsibilities include business development and relationship management to ensure customers and noncustomers receive the service and attention they deserve. In addition, McGhie will continue to be a part of the bank’s lending team. He has completed the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking.

Wilkins has risen through the ranks since joining the bank in 2008 as head teller of the Honesdale branch. From there, Wilkins was promoted to assistant branch manager. Advancing even further, Wilkins changed branch locations and was promoted to branch manager of the bank’s downtown Hawley branch. In October 2016, Wilkins assumed her role as retail operations officer and continues to serve in that role with her current title. She also holds certificates from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Banking and Advanced School of Banking.

Avery has been with the bank for six years. He began his career as a teller and quickly moved into a supervisory position as a senior teller. He then progressed into a customer service specialist role. As his knowledge base developed, Avery once again moved back into a supervisory position as an assistant branch manager before his current promotion. Avery is a member of the 2018 Bank Administration Institute Emerging Leaders Network.

Borick has been in banking for six years, five of them with the bank. He began his career as a mortgage loan processor and then moved into accounting as a supervisor. In his current position, he is responsible for reviewing and maintaining holding company financial reports, managing investment accounting functions, performing shareholder accounting, reviewing treasury functions daily, preparing, reviewing and reporting monthly allowance for loan loss analysis. He also supervises the accountant positions. Borick is completing his final year of Advanced Banking School through the Pennsylvania Bankers Association.

Gager has been in banking with the bank almost 13 years. She began her career in deposit operations as a customer information file representative and progressed to the deposit operations specialist. In 2015, she became the deposit operations supervisor. Currently, she directly supervises the bank’s deposit operations area and team. Gager is in her third and final year of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking and is an honors recipient from the 2016 School of Banking.

Haun has been with the bank for 13 years. Haun began his career as a financial adviser and then transitioned to a management trainee position. Upon completion, he moved into the loan area, first as a mortgage collections adviser and then as a commercial lending officer. His current position affords him the opportunity to assist customers with commercial, consumer and indirect lending. He attended the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Banking and the Advanced School of Banking.

Jones has been in banking more than 12 years. He joined the bank in 2015 as the core systems supervisor. In his new role, Jones manages the setup and performance of the bank’s core vendor’s applications and systems. He assists application areas such as loans and deposits with configuration and training of those applications and systems.

Patten has been in the financial services arena for 10 years assisting clients with their financial portfolios. He has been with the bank for four years. He currently holds a series 6,7, 63, 66, life accident and health, property and casualty, and is an accredited investment fiduciary.

Maurice (Mick) Dennis has joined the bank as a vice president commercial loan officer. Working primarily out of the Lake Region branch of the bank, Dennis brings an array of banking experience to the bank to help area businesses attain the financing they need to grow. Over the course of his career, he has supplemented his education with professional course certificates attained through the PA Bankers Association. He is also a graduate of Leadership Wayne. Dennis began his career in banking 10 years ago as a commercial credit analyst, underwriting and evaluating commercial loans.

DISTASIO & KOWALSKI LLC

Daniel Distasio, a partner in the Wilkes-Barre personal injury law firm, was selected to be recognized as a “Member of the Nation’s Top One Percent” by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.

The NACD is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Less than 1% of practicing attorneys in the United States are members of the “Nation’s Top Attorneys.”

Distasio was also recognized as one of America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators. Selection is by invitation only and is made up of the nation’s most exceptional trial lawyers for high-stakes legal matters in each state.

EVERCOR FACILITY MANAGEMENT

Patrick Kane, CSP, president, was recently honored as the 2019 Snow Business CEO of the Year by the Snow & Ice Management Association during the 22nd annual Snow & Ice Symposium in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 27.

The CEO of the Year award has recognized an outstanding executive whose primary responsibility is the overall management and leadership of a snow management company since 2011.

Kane has been the president since founding the Pennsylvania-based company (as Evergreen Landscaping Services) in 1995.

FIDELITY BANK

Nicholas Parise has been named senior vice president and director of wealth management. As a member of the senior leadership team, he will be responsible for overseeing the trust and financial services needs of clients by incorporating financial planning, investment portfolio management, fiduciary services, private banking and retirement planning under one wealth management umbrella.

Parise has more than 13 years of experience in financial services in both credit and commercial lending. He formerly served as wealth management relationship strategist for a national financial institution.

FOLEY, COMERFORD & CUMMINS

Daniel E. Cummins and Stephen T. Kopko, both of the Scranton insurance defense firm, published an article titled “Litigating the Zero Verdict” that appeared in the September/October edition of the Pennsylvania Lawyer magazine. The article provides an overview of the propriety of zero verdicts by juries under different circumstances in personal injury matters. The article also reviews the variety of arguments that can be raised by both sides in support of either affirming or overturning such a verdict based on the facts of the case. Cummins is a partner in the firm and Kopko is an associate attorney. They both focus their practice in the handling of auto accidents, premises liability and products liability, and other civil litigation matters.

GEISINGER

Janet Tomcavage, MSN, R.N., a pioneer in population health and advanced medical homes, has assumed the role of chief nursing executive, effective Aug. 1.

Since 2014, Tomcavage has served as the health system’s chief population officer, focusing on driving the transformation of how Geisinger delivers care.

Tomcavage has spearheaded population health programs to achieve high-quality, affordable services for Geisinger’s patients and members.

Tomcavage was the first Geisinger nurse to receive the Pennsylvania Nightingale Award for clinical excellence in an advanced nursing role.

GILLESPIE, MISCAVIGE & FERDINAND LLC

Attorney Heather Marcalus joined the law firm. Marcalus was first admitted to practice law in New Jersey, and, for many years, worked at the law firm of Fogarty and Hara, Esqs., representing and providing legal guidance to numerous public school districts in connection with all aspects of special education and related services in public schools.

After moving to Pennsylvania, she was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 2018 and is committed to assisting and advocating for children with respect to their special education needs.

GLENMAURA SENIOR LIVING

Janine Kubasko Starinsky, MHA, CDP, CDCM, CADDCT, has been named executive director. She is dedicated to raising the bar for senior living in NEPA. Kubasko-Starinsky, born and raised near Moosic, brings more than 25 years of experience across independent, personal care, memory care and enhanced living. She most recently served as an interventionist for Penn State’s EIT-4-BPSD cohort study. She earned her Bachelor of Science from East Stroudsburg University and a Master of Health Administration degree from the University of Scranton.

HONESDALE NATIONAL BANK

Zackery Ortman of Lake Ariel has been promoted to mortgage adviser in Lackawanna County.

Ortman began his career at the bank as a teller in Hamlin in April 2018. Since joining the bank, he gained extensive visibility to all aspects of bank services with a concentrated interest in mortgages.

He participates with the bank at local parades and is involved in the community as a leader at his church’s Vacation Bible School each summer.

Gregory W. Sheridan joined as branch manager of the Hallstead office, currently being constructed in Susquehanna County.

He will administer the operation of the bank’s future office location being constructed at 313 Main St., Hallstead. In his role, he will be showcasing the bank’s capacity to support comprehensive banking solutions for the Hallstead community through personal, business, mortgage, lending, cash management, financial planning and wealth management resources.

HOURIGAN, KLUGER & QUINN PC

Nine of the firm’s lawyers have been named, in multiple categories, to the 2020 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.

The following HKQ lawyers have been named to the 2020 Best Lawyers in America List:

Richard M. Goldberg: Employment Law — Management, Labor Law — Union; Terrence J. Herron: Corporate Law; Joseph A. Quinn Jr.: Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs; Michelle M. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs; Donald C. Ligorio: Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants, Workers’ Compensation Lawyer of the Year, NEPA Region; Brian Q. McDonnell: Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants; Kevin C. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Michael A. Lombardo III: Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; and Nicole M. Santo: Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs.

Additionally, Donald C. Ligorio has been named Lawyer of the Year, NEPA Region — Workers’ Compensation — Claimants.

HUGHES, NICHOLLS & O’HARA

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of family law attorney Barbara J. O’Hara as 2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOFLA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation.

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

Ryan Wilson, CPA, CFP, CRPC, AWMA, AIF, executive vice president/wealth management, financial adviser in the Scranton office, has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation.

This certification signifies specialized knowledge of fiduciary responsibility and is the culmination of intense coursework and exams focusing on the ability to implement portfolio strategies that meet a defined standard of care. Only those financial planners who demonstrate the requisite experience, education and ethical standards are awarded the AIF designation.

Wilson heads the Wilson Wealth Advisory team.

KEYSTONE COLLEGE

Professor Jeffrey Brauer has been selected for the Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University’s Academic Research Seminar, “Poverty, Institutions and Economic Development,” as an expert on Generation Z. The institute will be held in November in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As a full professor of social sciences and an accomplished researcher and diversity facilitator, Brauer has presented dozens of workshops and seminars throughout the country to educators, business leaders, civic organizations and student groups.

KING’S COLLEGE

Regina Corchado was recently named director of human resources.

Corchado will fill a critical leadership role at the college that develops and implements policies and best practices that are necessary to maintain a positive, supportive and fair working environment.

Corchado has held several roles in human resources during her professional career at large for-profit and nonprofit companies.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in mass communications from King’s. In 2017, she became a senior certified professional in human resource management.

LUZERNE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Executive Director Aimee E. Newell, Ph.D., has been named to the board of directors of Pa. Museums (formerly the Pa. Federation of Museums and Historical Places).

Based in Harrisburg and founded in 1905, Pa. Museums is Pennsylvania’s statewide trade association serving museum professionals and institutions.

Newell came to the historical society as executive director in November 2016. She has more than 20 years of museum experience, previously working at the Nantucket Historical Association, Old Stourbridge Village and the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum & Library.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Stephen Garrison, assistant professor of interior architecture/design in the School of Architecture, was recently elected to serve as the director of communication for the Interior Design Educators Council Foundation. The appointment was made at the annual IDECF conference in Charlotte, North Carolina. Garrison has served as a director-at-large on the IDECF board for the past two years. IDECF invests in interior design education, research and leadership to advance the design profession and improve the human experience in the designed environment.

Christopher Speicher, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing and entrepreneurship, recently attended StartUp Tank 2019: a challenge for students at the CK Shah Vijapurwala Institute of Management in Vadodara, India. Speicher, along with Dr. Rajesh Khajuria, co-developed the entrepreneurial challenge and attended the competition as special guest.

Based on the success of Startup Tank Challenge in India and Bangladesh, the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Councils invited Speicher to make a presentation on the event, which generated enormous interest among college and university students.

Marla Kovatch, MA, CCC-SLP, professor of practice in the Communication Sciences and Disorders department, was recently chosen to be featured in an article with the National Aphasia Association’s “Aphasia Threads.”

The Aphasia Threads Project weaves together three points of view: People with aphasia, caregivers and the professionals who help each family navigate aphasia. Each week, the National Aphasia Association brings together three unrelated stories, one from each member of the triad, to learn from their experience.

Elizabeth “Betty” Burns, of Jefferson Twp. and Charleston, South Carolina, has been elected to the board of trustees. She will serve on the University Advancement Committee and the Financial Affairs Committee.

Burns retired in 2005 from the Capital Group of Companies in New York, where she served as senior vice president of Capital Guardian Trust Co., and previously worked at Time Warner Inc. as assistant treasurer in the company’s Corporate Finance Group.

She serves locally on the board of United Neighborhood Centers and is a founding member and trustee of Nativity Miguel School of Scranton. She also is a member of Women in Phlanthropy of Scranton.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

William Stauffer, an adjunct professor of social work, recently received the Vernon E. Johnson Award at the Faces & Voices of Recovery’s 2019 America Honors Recovery Awards Gala & Dinner in Arlington, Virginia.

Stauffer, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Recovery Organization — Alliance, is an instructor in the addictions counseling program at the university. He received the individual recovery advocate of the year award for being a staunch advocate for strong Substance Use Disorder Patient Privacy Protections at the state and federal levels.

Stauffer also serves as the co-chairman of the Faces & Voices of Recovery’s Public Policy Committee.

The university recently welcomed the addition of 19 new full-time faculty members to campus for the 2019-20 academic year during a special orientation program in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

In the College of Arts and Sciences, Linda Auker, Ph.D., has been appointed as an assistant professor of biology. She earned her doctorate in zoology from the University of New Hampshire. Kara Carmack, Ph.D., has been named an assistant professor of fine arts. She earned her doctorate in art history from the University of Texas at Austin. Patrick Danner, Ph.D., has been appointed an assistant professor of English. He earned his doctorate in rhetoric and composition from the University of Louisville. Sylvia Wang, Ph.D., was named an assistant professor of psychology. She holds a doctorate in experimental psychology from the University of Alabama.

Mateusz Wosik, Ph.D., was appointed as an assistant professor of biology after earning his doctorate in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Toronto, Ontario. Roberta Yeager, Ed.D., has been named an assistant professor of teacher education. She holds a doctorate in teaching and curriculum from Northcentral University.

In the College of Business, John Ash, Ph.D., has been named an assistant professor of business. He holds a doctorate degree in health services administration from Walden University. Xiaochuan Song, Ph.D., has been appointed as an assistant professor of business. He earned his doctorate in management from the University of Alabama. Ata Yesilyaprak, Ph.D., has been named an associate professor of business after earning a doctorate degree in financial economics from the University of New Orleans.

In the College of Health Sciences and Education, Reethee Antony, MPhil., has been named an assistant professor of speech-language pathology. She holds a master of philosophy degree from the City University of New York.

Melissa Cencetti, P.T., D.P.T., Ed.D., has been appointed as an assistant professor of physical therapy. She holds doctorate degrees in physical therapy from Arcadia University and educational leadership from Wilkes University.

Richard Hennigan, M.S.N., has been named an assistant professor of nursing. He holds a Master of Science in Nursing degree from American Sentinel University.

Cheryl Jayne, O.T.D., has been appointed as an assistant professor of occupational therapy after earning her doctorate in occupational therapy from Misericordia University.

Viviana Lucabeche, Ph.D., has been named associate professor of social work. She holds a doctorate in social work from Widener University.

Catherine Luksic, M.S.N., has been appointed as an associate professor of nursing after receiving her Master of Science in Nursing from Wilkes University.

Gerard Maritato, M.D., has been named an assistant professor of physician assistant studies. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Emory University School of Medicine.

Dana Simon, M.S., has been appointed as an assistant professor of physician assistant studies. She holds a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Marywood University.

Melissa Weidner, M.S.N., has been named an assistant professor of nursing after receiving her Master of Science in Nursing from Thomas Jefferson University.

Rebecca Zukowski, Ph.D., has been appointed an assistant professor of nursing after earning her doctorate in administration and leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Michael Floren, Ph.D., assistant professor of mathematics, recently presented his scholarly work at the prestigious international Joint Statistical Meeting hosted by the American Statistical Association. Floren offered two presentations based on research from his dissertation, “On the Small Count Inflated Poisson Distribution.”

Floren joined the faculty in 2018, and serves as chairman of the Bachelor of Science degree program in statistics. He holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in mathematics and math education from Bethel University and his doctorate in applied statistics and research methods from the University of Northern Colorado.

George A. Godlewski, M.S.W., Ph.D., director of the Healthcare Analytics Program, recently participated in establishing the first-ever academic standards for education in health care quality and patient safety programs with the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education.

CAHME formed a task force of academics from graduate programs and worked collaboratively with associations in quality and safety and health care practitioners to develop a set of standards and competencies that would lead toward eventual accreditation of graduate programs in quality and safety, according to CAHME.

The university recently named Barbara Schwartz-Bechet, Ed.D., as the dean of the College of Health Sciences and Education.

Schwartz-Bechet joins the university after serving as the interim dean and professor in the College of Education and Rehabilitation at Salus University. While at Salus University, she was actively engaged in an interprofessional education-forward culture that included programs in low vision, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and education, special education and rehabilitation.

MUNLEY LAW

Seven lawyers have been included in the 2020 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

In addition, two of the firm’s attorneys earned “Lawyer of the Year” designations. Marion K. Munley was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” for Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs in the Allentown area. Daniel W. Munley was recognized as the 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” for Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs in the Allentown area.

Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

The lawyers named to the 2020 Best Lawyers in America list are: John M. Mulcahey — Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Caroline M. Munley — Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Daniel W. Munley — Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs; James Christopher Munley — Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Marion K. Munley — Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs; Robert W. Munley Sr. — Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs; and Robert W. Munley III — Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs.

NBT BANCORP INC.

Angela Wolfe Kelley has joined as executive vice president and general counsel. In this position, Kelley will coordinate the bank’s legal activities, manage external legal counsel and oversee relations with regulatory agencies.

Kelley will serve on the executive management team and will be appointed corporate secretary by the board of directors. She will be based at the company’s headquarters in Norwich, New York.

Kelley has 12 years of corporate law experience. She comes from Heartland Financial USA Inc. based in Dubuque, Iowa.

NEPA MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES

Melissa M. Barbosa has been hired as manager, Long Term and Corporate Rentals. Barbosa started with the company in mid-June and is based out of the BHG Business Campus. She formerly served as financial administrator at Michael Baxter & Associates for close to four years, where she learned and became familiar with the real estate rental business. Barbosa is experienced in real estate accounting including payables, receivables, management of client portfolios on a daily and monthly basis, and the handling of maintenance for the units.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

The institute’s announced a staff promotion of Laura Toole, LCSW, from vice president of community and patient services to executive vice president.

Prior to Toole’s last role, she was the director of community and patient services. She will continue to provide organizational supervision and management of all community and patient services programs and activities, including the Patient Navigation Screening Program, community education, family of survivors programs and special events, and healthcare professional education. Toole has been an employee of the institute since 1998.

O’DONNELL LAW OFFICES

Best Lawyers has chosen Neil T. O’Donnell, owner and founder of the law firm, in the 2020 Best Lawyers in America for Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs and Workers’ Compensation Law. O’Donnell has been recognized by Best Lawyers for the last eight years.

A frequent contributor to legal education programs, O’Donnell has held leadership positions in both regional and state legal communities, including the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Institute.

O’MALLEY, HARRIS, DURKIN & PERRY

Kelly E. Hadley of Dunmore has been named partner of the law firm. Since joining in 2009, Hadley has focused her concentration on personal injury, including medical malpractice, premises liability, nursing home and skilled nursing facility abuse, product liability and property damage. Her practice also includes estate administration, wills and trusts.

She is admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar as well as the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, American Bar Association and the Lackawanna Bar Association, where she is an active member in the Young Lawyers Division.

ONE POINT INC. AND CORPORATE ENVIRONMENTS: A ONE POINT COMPANY

Adam McMahon joined as business development officer. McMahon will be responsible for generating new business opportunities for the Scranton- and Bethlehem-based companies.

McMahon’s responsibilities as business development officer include adding new and growing existing accounts as well as making applicable market connections in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania economies. For the past eight years, McMahon has worked at PNC, with his most recent position as vice president, commercial relationship manager.

PENN STATE SCRANTON

James Hart, lecturer in communication arts and science, and Kristin E.C. Green, reference librarian, presented their research project, “Information Overload: Assessing Source Usage in Student’s Reference Lists” at the Pennsylvania Library Association Conference in Harrisburg last fall.

Hart and Green analyzed three of Hart’s CAS100 classes in the spring 2018 semester and surveyed the students as well. The main focal point of the presentation was to reveal the research of the college’s students’ usage of the references that were recommended and to analyze if those references were currently being used throughout their education at Penn State.

Essentially, the two faculty members determined a few aspects of the way the students in CAS 100 were doing research that then guided them to alter how they approached instruction for the fall 2018 semester.

The campus community recently hired several new full-time staff members.

The list includes: Alyssa Forlenza, administrative support assistant in the enrollment management office; Jeremy Palko, information technology support specialist; Dharti Ray, coordinator of diversity and inclusion; and Shannon Williams, web designer.

Forlenza, of Dunmore, graduated from the Smeal College of Business in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in business management. She spent the past three years working as the associate bursar at Lackawanna College. Before that, she was a corporate accounting assistant at Honesdale National Bank.

In her current role, Forlenza will serve the admissions staff in a number of ways, from routing campus calls and managing department workflow, to planning and coordinating admissions and financial aid projects and events, to assisting with various recruitment and retention needs.

Palko, of Carbondale, earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford. He comes to the campus after spending the last seven years at Keystone College, where he worked as an educational technology specialist/media services specialist since 2014. Previously, he worked for local television stations WBRE and WVIA.

In his role as IT support specialist, Palko helps the campus community better use available technology and manages the department’s student workers.

Ray, of Scranton, graduated from the Smeal College of Business at University Park in May with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. An active presence during her years on campus, Ray co-founded the Indian Student Association, served as a Lion Ambassador, Student Activities Fee (now the Student Initiated Fee) committee member and a New Student Orientation leader, and she worked as a front-desk assistant in the Learning Center.

Ray is an active volunteer at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir (Temple) in Scranton. There, she teaches and mentors youth members, among other duties.

Williams, of Factoryville, spent the last decade as the web marketing and content manager at Keystone College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication arts and humanities. Before that, she worked as a graphic artist for Dex One (formerly R.H. Donnelley).

Her varied duties can include content writing or updating for the website, social media outreach or designing a publication. A volunteer for the United Way of Wyoming County, she built and maintains the organization’s website.

Penn State Scranton Assistant Professor of Business Jiexin Wang, Ph.D., discussed the corrosive effects of workaholism at one of the country’s most prestigious management conferences.

At the 79th annual Meeting of the Academy of Management held Aug. 9-13 in Boston, Wang co-chaired a symposium titled, “Understanding Consequences of Workaholism: Mechanisms, Boundary Condition, and Cross-Level Effects.” And, as part of the symposium, Wang and two fellow researchers presented their study, “The Effect of Leader’s Workaholism on Subordinates’ Work Overload and Performance: Examining Leader-Member Exchange as a Moderator.”

PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION

Charles DeFebo and Michael Nesgoda both received the Star of Excellence Award.

As a former highway foreman and current assistant manager, PennDOT Pike County, DeFebo understands the importance of maintaining safe roads for the traveling public. Prior to a winter event, he discusses various strategies with the foremen and assistants to strive to employ the most efficient and effective strategy for the forecasted winter event. Once operational strategies are in place, he focuses on the material supplies and reviews the requirements for upcoming events.

As building services supervisor, Nesgoda is the district’s main contact between personnel, DGS contractors and other construction contractors. He has proactive, open communications with district personnel to keep them informed of changing parking and driving patterns around the building. He also ensures all are informed of the work taking place in occupied areas. He is currently organizing environmental testing of the occupied building area to ensure the environment is within allowable limits.

PIKE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The chamber welcomed four newly appointed directors to the board recently. The new directors are Amy Burke, Nicole Hammer, Jennifer Passenti and Frank Segarra.

Burke is the assistant vice president and branch manager at the Dime Bank Dingmans Ferry location. She is also board secretary with the United Way of Pike County and active with the Pike County Elder Abuse Task Force.

Hammer runs the development and fundraising for the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice that covers the area. She is also involved with the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce in New Jersey and she volunteers at her homeowner’s association. Hammer brings to us her marketing, sales and networking experience.

Passenti is the center director at the Lackawanna College located at the Hawley Silk Mill. She is also involved in many volunteer leadership roles, including positions with the Pennsylvania Association for College Admission Counseling, several advisory positions with Wallenpaupack, Wayne Highland and Western Wayne school districts as well as her local youth soccer league and Little League.

Segarra is the CEO and president of ConnexiCore, which is a commercial drone services and software company. He is a United States Navy Avionics veteran, an (FAA) Part-107 licensed remote pilot in command and is OSHA10 Certified, among other affiliations. Segarra also coached Cal Ripken 10U and 11U baseball Teams, as well as 11U Travel Baseball Team.

PINNACLE FAMILY HEALTH CENTER

Board-eligible internist Kevin Le, M.D., recently joined the practice in Tafton.

The shortage of primary care physicians in the area was precisely one of the reasons Le says he chose Wayne Memorial Community Health Center to continue his medical career.

Le, who sees patients age 17 and older, completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the State University of New York, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada in the West Indies.

READING & NORTHERN RAILROAD

The railroad announced the promotions of Jonathan Barket to vice president of communications and signals and Matthew Collins to assistant vice president of communications and signals.

Barket started working for the railroad 16 years ago in 2003, working as a signal assistant within the communications and signal department. In 2007, Barket was named manager of communications and signals. In 2010, he received the title of assistant vice president of the department. During his career, the department expanded from just three employees to nine, and adding over 100 additional locations.

Collins joined the railroad in 2008 as a signal maintainer on the Lehigh Division. In 2015 he was named signal communications manager in recognition of his dedication and redesigning work of the signal and radio communications networks. Then in 2018, he was appointed director of communications and signals in recognition of his hard work and dedication to improving and building out the signal and communications systems across the railroad. In his tenure, he has overseen the construction of 10 interlockings and 23 signal and crossing locations.

SOCIETY FOR HUMAN

RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Ivy Rinehimer was awarded the 2019 NEPA SHRM scholarship for her pursuit and achievement of the SHRM-CP certification in June. Rinehimer is employed by Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, as a human resource professional. She is a 2018 graduate of King’s College, majoring in human resource management.

NEPA SHRM is an affiliate chapter of the most highly regarded professional association for HR professionals.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Southern Regional Education Board presented the Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Award to the technology center July 10 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Dr. Alice M. Davis, executive director, accepted the award. Joining her at the conference were Dr. Kenneth Cuomo, superintendent; Pamela Staats, special education director; John Warnero, Elk Lake High School principal; Marc Weisgold, Elk Lake Elementary School principal; and Gary Fenton, SCCTC instructor.

Davis was also a presenter at the conference.

SUZUKI SCHOOL FOR STRINGS

Anthony Fortuna has joined the faculty, teaching oboe, flute, saxophone, bassoon and clarinet. Born and raised in Scranton, Fortuna is a unique multi-instrumental musician who specializes in multiple woodwinds performance. He is currently working toward his doctorate in music performance, pedagogy and literature at James Madison University with a specialization in multiple woodwinds. Fortuna has performed with numerous professional ensembles and has been a featured oboe soloist with the Marywood University Symphony Orchestra and bassoon soloist with the Marywood University Summer Band.

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT

Staff Sgt. Haley Wilson was named Warfighter of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2019 during a ceremony at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders baseball team military appreciation event on June 20. She is a recruiter assigned to the Wilkes-Barre Recruiting Company.

The life of a recruiter consists of providing career guidance to individuals within the community as well as building and maintaining business relationships.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Ashley L. Stampone, faculty specialist in the accounting department, received the 2019 Faculty Leadership Award from the Institute of Management Accountants. IMA selects one faculty member in the nation to receive the annual award, which recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated significant leadership activities at the national, regional and/or local levels of IMA.

Stampone, a resident of Old Forge, joined the faculty in 2016. She serves as the moderator of the university’s IMA student chapter, through which university students participated in IMA’s student case competition and its student manuscript competition, as well as IMA’s student leadership conference.

An article by university accounting professors has won a prestigious Institute of Management Accountants’ Lybrand Gold Medal as the “outstanding article of the year” for 2019, marking the fourth medal and second gold medal to be awarded to professors at Scranton in just six years. The manuscript recognized was “Beyond Internal Controls: The Need for Behavioral Assessment and Modification in Fraud Mitigation Efforts,” by professors Douglas M. Boyle, D.B.A., James Boyle, D.B.A., and Daniel Mahoney, Ph.D., which was published in the fall 2018 edition of Management Accounting Quarterly.

In addition to the medals, manuscripts titled “The SEC Whistleblower Program Expands Focus: Retaliatory Behavior, Confidentiality Agreements and Compliance Personnel” by Drs. Douglas and James Boyle and Dr. Brian Carpenter, and “Goodwill Impairment Adequacy: Perspectives of Accounting Professionals” by Douglas Boyle, Carpenter and Mahoney, received 2016 Lybrand Certificates of Merit. Finally, manuscripts titled “Avoiding the Fraud Mind-set” by Drs. Douglas Boyle and James Boyle and Mahoney, and “Goodwill Accounting: A Closer Examination of the Matter of Nonimpairments” by Dr. Douglas Boyle, Carpenter and Mahoney received Lybrand Certificates in 2015 and 2012, respectively.

The position of vice president for mission and ministry position and division at Scranton was reinstated and the Rev. Herbert B. Keller, S.J. H’06, was named to serve in that role. The Rev. Keller serves as rector of the Scranton Jesuit Community. He also served as interim president at the University from June 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, and most recently as the university’s special assistant to the president.

The Rev. Keller has served as the rector of the Scranton Jesuit Community since September 2015. Prior to that, he served for 18 years as president of Scranton Preparatory School and is the longest-serving president in the Jesuit school’s history.

WAYNE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Kate Scully, CNM, has joined as the fourth midwife of the Women’s Health Center’s existing staff of obstetricians/gyneco­logists, nurse midwives and a certified registered nurse practitioner at its Honesdale office at 110 Park St.

As a certified nurse midwife, Scully provides prenatal care and facilitates births at the New Beginnings Birthing Suites of Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale. Additionally, she offers postpartum care, annual gynecological exams, family planning and menopause counseling.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Kishan Zuber has joined as the vice president of enrollment management and marketing. Zuber oversees undergraduate and graduate admissions offices, enrollment services, financial aid and marketing. With her leadership, the university will continue to advance its overall enrollment strategy, creating one of the finest doctoral universities in the country.

Zuber was formerly vice president of enrollment services at Wells College in Aurora, New York. Zuber earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and her master’s degree in student affairs and diversity from Binghamton University, State University of New York.

THE WRIGHT CENTER

FOR COMMUNITY HEALTH

Tasneem Khan, M.D., has joined as a psychiatrist and associate program director for the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s Psychiatry Residency. Khan has been practicing for more than 20 years.

Khan previously served as teaching faculty and staff psychiatrist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, treating active duty and retired military personnel, and also served as clinical faculty for third-year medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Khan has worked as a DSM-5 field trial investigator in clinical practice and has appeared several times on local television to share her expertise and promote awareness of mental health.

Shane Cobert-Fuller joined the health system and will serve as practice manager of the organization’s new 501 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, location, scheduled to open in late summer/early fall. He will oversee operations to provide integrated primary care, behavioral health, infectious disease and dental services for children and adults.

He has worked in management for more than 10 years, serving most recently as branch manager of Woodforest National Bank in East Stroudsburg. He is also the owner of Elegant World Travel Corp., a branch of JS World Travel.

WYOMING VALLEY

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

The organization recently filled two positions on its board of directors. Kevin Engelman will be acting as the WVHFH board president and Bernie Stelma will be a new board member. Both will volunteer their time and professional expertise to further the mission of the organization.

Engelman is a graduate of Wilkes University with a degree in business administration and a concentration in finance. He joined Wells Fargo Bank as a manager trainee in the Northern New Jersey market. He is currently a district manager for the Wilkes-Barre market.

Stelma is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and Pennsylvania State University. He spent 22 years working with Wells Fargo Bank as a branch manager and is currently a business banking relationship manager with M&T Bank in the Wilkes-Barre Region.