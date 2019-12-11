BENCO DENTAL

Lindsay Pross, events department supervisor, is one of only 17 event professionals in the United States to earn Planner of the Year recognition from Smart Meetings. Pross oversees internal sales trainings, incentive trips, award shows, customer-facing seminars and trade shows for the nation’s largest independent dental distributor.

Smart Meetings’ annual Planner of the Year Awards recognize event professionals who are leading the way with innovative, transformational programming. Pross joined the company in 2014, bringing more than a decade of corporate event planning to her role.

COMMUNITY BANK NA

Matthew Dougherty was promoted to commercial team leader in Scranton.

In his expanded role, Dougherty will manage the bank’s Northeast Pennsylvania commercial lending team. He will develop new business from existing and prospective commercial loan customers in Northeast Pennsylvania and Upstate New York. In addition, he will oversee portfolio and risk management to ensure they are within overall bank objectives and risk thresholds.

Dougherty brings to the position 17 years of experience in the financial industry. He has been with the bank since 2002 and most recently he served as senior vice president of commercial lending.

COORDINATED HEALTH

Orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon Lisa O’Brien, DO, has joined the physician staff and will be seeing new patients in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, specifically at clinics in Pittston, Scranton and at the newest medical facility at Humboldt Station in Hazleton.

O’Brien completed a fellowship in orthopedic surgery sports medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health. During her time at Wake Forest, she was a team physician for Wake Forest University Athletics, Winston Salem State University Athletics and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She currently serves as the team physician for North Pocono School District.

DISTASIO & KOWALSKI LLC

Michael J. Kowalski, a partner in the Wilkes-Barre personal injury law firm, has been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America for 2020. This is Kowalski’s second year for inclusion in the publication. This year, he was recognized for his work in the areas of medical malpractice law and personal injury litigation.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. The Best Lawyers in America rankings are based solely on peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of attorneys confidentially evaluate their colleagues.

ESSA BANK & TRUST

The bank has expanded its information technology team in the Stroudsburg market and promoted Maria Kelly in its Wilkes-Barre/Scranton market areas.

Ronald Gaddy has joined the bank as a network engineer. He has more than 20 years of experience in business analytics and project management. He has served as a senior applications developer, production services supervisor and systems analyst.

Alexandros Psitos has joined the bank as a network engineer. He is a recent graduate of Pennsylvania State University, where he received his degree in information sciences and technology. He previously completed several internships where he was responsible for a team of intern developers.

James Peter Hinkle has joined the bank as a technology services specialist. He has more than 13 years of experience across multiple information technology disciplines and holds several industry leading certifications. Most recently, he served as senior IT specialist for an IT consulting firm and a Level 3 support specialist for a regional educational institution.

Nancy Schrader has joined the bank as consumer loan processing manager. She has more than 34 years of experience in loan processing, underwriting and system administration. She most recently served as vice president, commercial fulfillment team lead at BB&T. In her new role, she will oversee all processing and document preparation for Mortgage and Consumer Lending.

Maria Kelly, branch manager of the bank’s Scranton office, will also assume responsibility for the bank’s Wilkes-Barre office. She will now lead both teams in growing existing relationships and servicing customers in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre market area.

Kelly resides in West Pittston. She currently serves on the board of Dress for Success Lackawanna, is actively involved in Habitat for Humanity and regularly volunteers at the St. Francis of Assisi food pantry.

EVERHART MUSEUM

The museum announced the appointment of six new board members: Tara Atkins, attorney Catherine Gallagher, Emily Karam, Valerie Kiser, Thomas Millard and Mike Muller. Brian Benedetti, the immediate past chairman, and Carol Curtis McMullen will each serve a one-year presidential appointment.

Serving as new board leadership will be attorney Donald J. Fredrickson Jr., chairman of the board of trustees; Amanda Frieder, chairwoman-elect; Caroline Munley, vice chairwoman; Ken Marquis, treasurer; Linda Lynett, secretary; and Rod Azar, assistant treasurer. Aurore Giguet is executive director of the museum.

FIDELITY BANK

William J. Fennie III, assistant vice president and trust investment officer, has been awarded the CFA charter by the CFA institute.

The Chartered Financial Analyst credential is a globally recognized professional designation given by the CFA Institute, which measures and certifies the competence and integrity of financial analysts. One of the most highly respected designations in finance, the CFA charter is widely considered to be the gold standard in the field of investment analysis.

He has served the bank since April 2018.

FOLEY LAW

Attorneys Thomas J. Foley Jr., Michael J. Foley, Thomas J. Foley III and Terrence R. Nealon Jr. have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 26th edition of the Best Lawyers in America.

Thomas J. Foley Jr. was selected for his work in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Railroad Law and Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants. He founded the law firm in 1979 and has been named to Best Lawyers in America since 2010. He was previously named “Lawyer of the Year” for Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Allentown, in 2018.

Michael J. Foley was selected for his work in Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs and Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants. He has written many scholarly articles and papers on Pennsylvania civil procedure, constitutional law, medical negligence, Pennsylvania auto law, workers’ compensation and federal disability law.

Thomas J. Foley III was selected for his work in the area of Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs. He is a member of the Monroe and Lackawanna County bar associations, the American Association for Justice and the Pennsylvania Association for Justice.

Terrence R. Nealon Jr. was selected for his work in the areas of Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs and Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants. Nealon, who sits on the Pennsylvania Civil Procedural Rules Committee, was also recently named to the Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania by the National Trial Lawyers.

GEISINGER

Recognized for his work and efforts surrounding diversity and inclusion between the LGBTQ community and medicine, Aliasgar Chittalia, M.D., MHA, was recently honored with the 2019 Pennsylvania LGBT Leadership Award at the Pennsylvania LGBTQ+ Unity Summit in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Walsh was appointed to the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1.

Walsh, who joined the health system in 2017 as chief operating officer for the clinical enterprise, joins the executive leadership team following more than two years of progressive leadership for its 1,300-plus physicians, 13 hospital campuses and more than 100 outpatient and ambulatory clinics. In his new role, Walsh will continue progress toward creating a seamless, user-friendly experience for everyone in the communities Geisinger serves.

HONESDALE NATIONAL BANK

Eric W. Jensen has joined as branch manager of the South Abington Township office located at 651 Northern Blvd.

As branch manager, Jensen will be directly supporting personal banking and business banking needs for the area. He’ll also work closely with customers to highlight HNB’s capacity to support 360-degree comprehensive banking solutions through mortgage, lending, cash management, financial planning and wealth management resources.

HOWARD GARDNER MI CHARTER SCHOOL

TreeAnne McEnery was recently appointed as assistant principal at the school. McEnery previously served in academic administrative positions at Circle of Seasons Charter School (principal), Green Meadow Waldorf School (administrator) and River Valley Waldorf School (pedagogical administrator). She additionally has 10 years of classroom teaching experience at the elementary and middle school levels. McEnery is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership at Wilkes University.

JACOBI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

Robin MacKellar recently joined the company as a communications associate and will be focusing her energy on brand development to help expand the firm’s presence both digitally and in the surrounding area.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, having completed several consulting projects. She brings with her a fresh perspective on marketing and an entrepreneurial spirit. MacKeller now resides in Scranton and will be located in the firm’s Wilkes-Barre headquarters.

LAWRENCE A.J. SPEGAR

Attorney Lawrence A.J. Spegar was part of the faculty training and educating fellow attorneys nationwide on the topic of “End Distracted Driving” at the American Association for Justice annual convention in July in San Diego.

The “End Distracted Driving” program is designed to bring awareness to and prevent distracted driving across the country. Spegar has offices in Jessup and Pocono Summit.

LUZERNE BANK

The bank board appointed Robert Gill as its newest director. He is a CPA and partner at Thomas M. Gill & Co., specializing in servicing entrepreneurs and businesses based in Northeast Pennsylvania.

In addition to his new role as a director on the board, Gill currently serves on several local boards, such as the Luzerne Foundation, Frank Martz Coach Co., Metz Culinary Management Inc. and the Pulverman Technologies Corp. board.

MINORA, KROWIAK & MUNLEY

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of family law attorney John Williams as a 2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Kathleen Scaler Scott, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, BCS-F, professor of speech-language pathology, recently had her scholarly article, “Cluttering Symptoms in School-Age Children by Communicative Context: A Preliminary Investigation,’’ published in the International Journal of Speech-Language Pathology.

Scaler Scott is a practicing speech-language pathologist, and board-certified specialist in fluency disorders. She has been a practicing clinician since 1993 in hospital, school and private practice settings, including the Misericordia University Speech-Language and Hearing Center in John J. Passan Hall. She has been a faculty member since 2009.

James Siberski, M.S., C.M.C., CRmT, assistant professor and coordinator of the geriatric care manager certificate program, recently collaborated with Carol Siberski, M.S., CRmT, C-GCM, a geriatric care manager, to write the article, “Geriatric Education Today & Tomorrow: Who are the Providers?’’ in the September/October issue of Today’s Geriatric Medicine.

The authors outline the importance of introducing gerontology, geriatrics, and health and disease associated with aging education to the nation’s school systems in the bimonthly trade magazine.

The university recently named Kristin Hoffman, M.S., S.E., as the director of the Autism Center in the College of Health Sciences and Education.

Hoffman will be responsible for the administration and overall operation of the program, including budget development, marketing and coordination of programs, development and maintenance of working relationships with service partners, oversight of group facilitators and other staff, and compliance with all state and federal regulations.

Hoffman formerly served as the special education lead teacher and local screening committee chair for Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.

The university and the Conference for Mercy Higher Education recently elected Linda Thomas-Hemak, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.A.P., Barbara A. Maculloch and Mark J. Oberstaedt, J.D., to the university’s board of trustees. They began their three-year terms in October.

Thomas-Hemak is a triple board-certified internal medicine, pediatrics and addiction medicine primary care physician, and medical educator who teaches, practices medicine and resides in her hometown of Jermyn, concurrent with her responsibilities as an executive. She currently serves the Wright Center for Community Health as chief executive officer and the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education as president. She returned to the area in 1998 to practice primary care and joined the Wright Center in 2000.

Thomas-Hemak graduated as a Michael DeBakey Scholar from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and completed Harvard’s combined internal medicine/pediatrics residency in Boston.

Maculloch of Wyoming is the president of Pennsylvania Banking for Community Bank, NA, and a 1994 graduate of Misericordia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in banking. Prior to becoming president, she was the senior vice president and Pennsylvania market director for Community Bank Wealth Management.

A graduate of Leadership Wilkes-Barre, she was honored in 2007 with the Distinguished Alumni Award. She is also a graduate of Lackawanna Executive Leadership.

In addition, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Business Journal recognized her as one of the Top 25 Women in Business in 2015.

Oberstaedt is a partner in the law firm Archer & Greiner in Haddonfield, New Jersey, and a 1989 graduate of Misericordia University with a bachelor’s degree in history, summa cum laude. He graduated magna cum laude in 1992 from Seton Hall Law School, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Seton Hall Law Review. A shareholder in the firm’s litigation department and assistant chairman of the business litigation group, his practice covers all aspects of trial and appellate work relating to commercial litigation and business disputes in the federal and state courts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other courts throughout the country.

NORTHEASTERN REHABILITATION ASSOCIATES PC

Dr. Paul Stoko has joined the office and will be treating patients in the Scranton location.

Stoko graduated from the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where he also completed an internal medicine intern year. He received both a master’s degree in biomedical science and a doctorate in medicine from the Commonwealth Medical College in Scranton.

Stoko has experience and has done research in transcranial direct current stimulation and traumatic brain injuries.

O’DONNELL LAW OFFICES

Attorney Gerard W. Gaughan has joined the team of experienced and skilled personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys.

He will champion individuals and families throughout the region, focusing on car and truck collisions, workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability.

Gaughan attended Scranton Prep, Penn State and Penn State University School of Law. He comes to the firm after clerking for Judge Terrence R. Nealon, Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas, for two years.

PENNSYLVANIA INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

The institute recognized Diana L. Davis, CPA, Maggie M. Donato, CPA, and Carolyn Chupko with 2019 Young Leader awards. They received this distinction for demonstrated leadership skills that will propel their success in a profession committed to protecting the public interest.

Davis, of Peckville, is a partner with Eckersley and Ostrowski LLP in Scranton. She is treasurer of PICPA’s Northeastern Chapter and serves on its Emerging CPAs Committee.

Donato, of Dunmore, is controller of Penn East Federal Credit Union in Scranton. She is secretary of PICPA’s Northeastern Chapter and serves on its Emerging CPAs and Corporate Finance Roundtable committees.

Chupko, of Madison Twp., is the business/CIS division chairwoman and an accounting faculty member at Lackawanna College in Scranton. She serves on PICPA’s Northeastern Chapter Schools and Colleges Committee, as well as the statewide High School Scholarship and Relations with Schools and Colleges committees.

The association’s Young Leader Awards program recognizes members under the age of 40 who demonstrate a commitment to the CPA profession through active PICPA or community volunteer leadership. This year’s group was honored Sept. 19 at PICPA’s annual Leadership Conference in Harrisburg.

SWIFT KENNEDY & ASSOCIATES INC.

William Fleming has been hired as an insurance consultant at the Wilkes-Barre branch of the insurance brokerage firm specializing in employee benefits, senior insurance plans, voluntary benefit solutions and individual policies.

His responsibilities will include providing businesses with strategic reviews of their benefit plans and offering solutions to help them meet their goals. He will also advise clients about how to comply with federal regulations and introduce them to new services, such as claims analysis tools and digital benefit administration.

Fleming formerly served as a director of workplace solutions at Mass Mutual Life.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

The university granted promotions and/or tenure to 15 faculty members effective at the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

Six faculty members have been promoted to professor: Marzia Caporale, Ph.D., world languages and cultures; David Dzurec, Ph.D., history; Meghan Rich, Ph.D., sociology, criminal justice and criminology; Susan Méndez, Ph.D., English and theater; Darryl DeMarzio, Ph.D., education; and Rebecca Dalgin, Ph.D., counseling and human services.

Katherine Stumpo, Ph.D., chemistry, was named associate professor.

Five faculty members were named associate professor and granted tenure: Adam Pratt, Ph.D., history; Julie Cerrito, Ph.D., counseling and human services; Arthur Catino, Ph.D., chemistry; Duane Armitage, Ph.D., philosophy; and James Boyle, Ph.D., accounting.

Three faculty members were granted tenure: Benjamin Willis, Ph.D., counseling and human services; Michael Azar, Ph.D., theology and religious studies; and Yibai Li, Ph.D., operations and information management.

Caporale received her master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has worked for the university since 2007.

Dzurec received his bachelor’s degree from Fairfield University, his master’s degree from the University of Connecticut and his doctorate from the Ohio State University. He has worked for the university since 2008.

Rich received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and her doctorate from the University of Delaware. She has worked for the university since 2007.

Méndez received her bachelor’s degree from Pace University, her master’s degree from Fordham University and her doctorate from the University of California. She has worked for the university since 2008.

DeMarzio received his bachelor’s degree from Drew University, his master’s degree from Montclair State University and his master’s and doctoral degrees from Columbia University. He has worked for the university since 2007.

Dalgin received her bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University and her master’s and doctoral degrees from Syracuse University. She has worked for the university since 2005.

Stumpo received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and her doctorate from Texas A&M University. She has worked for the university since 2015.

Pratt received his bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and his master’s and doctoral degrees from Georgetown University. He has worked for the university since 2013.

Cerrito received her bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University, her master’s degree from the University of Scranton and her doctorate from the Pennsylvania State University. She has worked for the university since 2013.

Catino received his bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College and his doctorate from the University of Arizona and the University of Maryland. He has worked for the university since 2013.

Armitage received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton, master’s degree from Boston College and doctorate from the New School for Social Research. He has worked for the university since 2015.

Boyle received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Scranton and his doctorate from Kennesaw State University. He began working at the university in 1999 as an internal auditor. He has taught part time at the university since 2009 and full time since 2012.

Willis received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of North Carolina. He has worked for the university since 2013.

Azar received his bachelor’s degree from Colorado Christian University, his master’s degree from St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary and his master’s and doctoral degrees from Fordham University. He has worked for the university since 2013.

Li received his bachelor’s degree from Jilin University in China, his master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and his doctorate from Washington State University. He has worked for the university since 2013.

The university has appointed 22 new full-time faculty members for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Sinchul Back, Ph.D. cand., of South Korea, was named instructor in the criminal justice department. He previously was an instructor of criminology and criminal justice at Florida International University in Miami. He was a researcher at the Center for Cybercrime and Cybersecurity at Boston University; the Colombian National Police Academy of Information Technology in Bogota, Columbia; and the Cybercrime and Investigation Research Center at Far East University in South Korea. He is a Ph.D. candidate in international crime and justice at Florida International University.

Michael Bermudez, Ed.D., was named assistant professor in the occupational therapy department. He has worked as an occupational therapist in New York and New Jersey since 2000. Bermudez earned his doctorate in educational technology leadership from New Jersey City University, a master’s degree in educational technology from New Jersey City University, a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines.

Deborah E. Budash, Ph.D., of Clarks Summit, was named assistant professor in the occupational therapy department. She chaired the Master of Medical Science Program and the Master of Health Science Program at St. Francis University in Loretto from 2014 to 2019, where she also served as program director of the MMS and MHS and as a tenured associate professor. She has authored several articles and reviews, as well as a book titled “Achieving Persistence in Online Programs: Reflections of Graduate Learners and Faculty.” Budash earned a doctorate in education from Northcentral University in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Marleen Cloutier was named assistant professor and cataloging and metadata librarian in the Weinberg Memorial Library. She previously worked for Backstage Library Works on-site at the Peabody Essex Museum Phillips Library in Peabody, Massachusetts. She has a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from Drexel University with a concentration in digital libraries and a Bachelor of Architecture from the Wentworth Institute of Technology. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in human resources management at the University of Scranton.

Ovidiu C. Cocieru, Ph.D., of South Abington Twp., was named assistant professor in the management, marketing and entrepreneurship department. He has taught at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and has held marketing and management positions in Romania. Cocieru has co-authored two journal articles and conducted/co-conducted several peer-reviewed presentations. He earned a doctorate in management from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, a master’s degree in sport management from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Romania.

Nicole Ferentino, D.C., of Pittston, was named lecturer in the biology department. She is president and doctor of chiropractic at the Advanced Chiropractic Clinic in Pittston. Ferentino has taught as an adjunct professor at Scranton since 2017. She earned a doctorate from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, New York, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton.

Nathaniel A. Frissell, Ph.D., was named assistant professor in the physics and electrical engineering department. He earned a doctorate and a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, where he also served as an adjunct instructor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and music education from Montclair State University in New Jersey. Frissell has co-authored refereed journal publications and co-conducted many presentations. He leads an international citizen science space physics research collective, the Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation.

Paul E. Granahan was named lecturer in the philosophy department. Since 1984, he has taught philosophy courses as an adjunct faculty member at the university and at Keystone College. He earned a master’s degree with distinction in philosophy from Boston College and bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and theology, summa cum laude, from the University of Scranton.

David Ingber, Ph.D., was named faculty specialist in the biology department. He previously was a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Delaware. Ingber has conducted presentations at a variety of venues and co-authored several journal publications. He earned a doctorate in entomology and wildlife ecology from the University of Delaware, a master’s degree in entomology from Iowa State University in Ames, and a bachelor’s degree in zoology from SUNY Oswego.

Gail N. (King) Kemp, Ph.D., of Scranton, was named assistant professor in the psychology department. She has worked as a visiting assistant professor and an adjunct faculty member in the psychology department at the university. Kemp has co-authored several journal publications and has conducted and co-conducted several presentations. She earned a doctorate and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Boston University, a master’s degree in maternal and child health from the Boston University School of Public Health, and a bachelor’s degree in African-American studies from Harvard College.

Kaeun Kim, Ph.D., of Scranton, was named assistant professor in the management, marketing and entrepreneurship department. She has co-authored several journal publications and co-conducted presentations. She earned a doctorate in marketing from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; and a master’s degree in cognitive science and management and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yonsei University in South Korea.

Sonja K. Lund, Ph.D., of Norfolk, Virginia, was named assistant professor in the counseling and human services department. She earned a doctorate in counselor education, a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, where she held counseling and teaching positions in various departments. Lund conducted several presentations and workshops and took active roles on several committees and initiatives.

Tracy L. Murray, J.D., CRNA, of Mountain Top, was named faculty specialist in the nursing department. She has held several positions with health care organizations in Northeast Pennsylvania since 2000, including Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton and Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. She earned a doctorate from Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, a master’s degree in nursing and nurse practitioner certification at the University of Pittsburgh and nurse anesthetist certification at the University Health Center of Pittsburgh School of Anesthesia for Nurses.

Gregory B. O’Connell, J.D., of Waverly, was named faculty specialist in the Management, Marketing and Entrepreneurship Department. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at the University since 1992, teaching undergraduate and online MBA courses. Since earning a juris doctorate at John Marshall Law School in Chicago in 1981, he has held several legal positions in the public and private sectors, including his own practice. O’Connell earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ian O’Hara of Scranton was named assistant professor in the Weinberg Memorial Library, where he has been a serials/electronic resources clerk since 2013. He previously was a library assistant at Geisinger Commonwealth Medical College. Currently working on a master’s degree in software engineering from the University of Scranton, he earned a master’s degree in library science from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Scranton.

Richard C. O’Hara was named faculty specialist in the accounting department. A chartered financial analyst, he brings more than 20 years of experience in data analysis for a variety of companies based in the Chicago area. He earned an MBA in finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

Paul H. Pearson Jr. of Honesdale was named faculty specialist in the physics and electrical engineering department. He has worked as an adjunct faculty member at the university and a physics and mathematics teacher at Scranton Preparatory School. He earned a master’s degree in secondary education and a bachelor’s degree in physics at the university.

Joseph K. Pellegrino, Ph.D., was named assistant professor in the exercise science department. He formerly held instructing positions at Rutgers University and the University of Montana. He has co-authored numerous scholarly articles in exercise science and nutrition publications. Pellegrino earned his doctorate in physiology and biochemistry of nutrition at Rutgers University; a master’s degree in exercise physiology and health and human performance from the University of Montana in Missoula; and a bachelor’s degree in biology and exercise science from Rutgers University.

Leila Soleimani, Ph.D. cand., was named assistant professor in the management, marketing and entrepreneurship department. She previously worked as a marketing specialist, a research and development supervisor, and a research and project manager at various companies in Tehran, Iran. A Ph.D. candidate in strategy and entrepreneurship at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary, she earned an MBA from Malek Ashtar University of Technology in Tehran and a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the K. N. Toosi University of Technology in Tehran.

Manar Sanad Soliman, Ph.D., was named lecturer in the biology department. She previously worked as an assistant professor in the zoology department of Cairo University, as an adjunct professor in the natural sciences department of Middlesex Community College in New Jersey and was a visiting scholar at the Center for Vector Biology, Rutgers University in New Jersey. She also holds certification as a professional trainer from the University of Missouri and has led training sessions for the Faculty Leadership Development Center at Cairo University. Soliman earned a Ph.D. in mosquito biological control from Cairo University.

Andrew M. Stranieri, of Scranton, was named lecturer in the exercise science department. He was a graduate teaching assistant and a graduate research assistant at the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a master’s degree in kinesiology. He was a research assistant at the College of New Jersey in Ewing, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science.

David A. White, Ph.D., of Clarks Summit, was named faculty specialist in the philosophy department. He has been an adjunct professor at the University of Scranton and Marywood University since 1998 and worked as an editor in the field of online career education. He earned a doctorate in philosophy from Marquette University; an MBA in international business and accounting from the University of Scranton; a master’s degree in history from Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois; and a bachelor’s degree in history from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee.

WEBER GALLAGHER

Ross J. Ventre, an associate at the Scranton law firm, was recently appointed as a board member of Pennsylvania’s Motor Truck Association — Northeast Chapter. Ventre is a longtime member of the PMTA — Northeast Chapter and dedicated to serving its mission and helping other members.

PMTA is a national integrated network of trucking associations and affiliates. They identify the key issues impacting the trucking industry and fight to preserve and strengthen the trucking industry and its jobs in Pennsylvania.

WEIS MARKETS

Matt Burke was promoted to regional vice president. In this position, Burke oversees the day-to-day operations of 67 stores located in Binghamton, New York; Northeast Pennsylvania, the Poconos, Northern New Jersey and the Central Susquehanna Valley, including Sunbury and State College.

Burke joined the company in 2016 as district manager for the Central Susquehanna Valley/Sunbury. He has more than 25 years of store and multi-unit retail management experience.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

The university welcomed 16 new faculty members at the start of the 2019-20 academic year, including tenure-track faculty, visiting professors and faculty of practice.

Saroj Adhikari has joined the electrical engineering and physics department as a visiting assistant professor of physics. He received his doctorate in physics from Penn State University and his bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Central Arkansas. Prior to joining Wilkes, he was a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Michigan.

Timur Akhunov has joined the department of mathematics and computer science as a visiting assistant professor of mathematics. He holds a doctorate in mathematics from the University of Chicago and earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in mathematics from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He was formerly a visiting assistant professor of mathematics at Binghamton University and the University of Rochester. He also was a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Calgary.

George Bruhn has joined the electrical engineering and physics department as a visiting assistant professor of physics. Bruhn earned a doctorate and a master’s degree in physics from Johns Hopkins University. He was formerly a visiting assistant professor of physics at Millsaps College and at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also was a postdoctoral research fellow in physics at Johns Hopkins University.

Dwight Camillucci has joined the performing arts department as assistant professor of theater. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in theater design from Utah State University. He was formerly a theater instructor at Utah State University, where he also served as technical director and assistant technical director on a number of its theater productions. Camillucci also held technical theater positions at Trollwood Performing Arts and Lyric Repertory Company.

Misty Cook has joined the Passan School of Nursing as an assistant professor. Cook is a nurse educator with clinical background in medical-surgical units, mental health, community health, medically fragile neonatal and pediatric care and long-term care. She earned a doctor of education degree from Walden University and a Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing. She was formerly a faculty member of the Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center Practical Nursing Department and was a clinical nurse manager for Bayada Home Health Care-Pediatrics.

Brenda Gruver has joined the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy as an assistant professor of pharmacy practice. Gruver earned the doctor of pharmacy degree from Wilkes University. She was formerly a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy at Campbell University in North Carolina. Gruver completed post-graduate pharmacy residencies at Wingate University in Wingate, North Carolina, and at St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem.

Mark Johnson has joined the performing arts department as assistant professor of music. In addition to teaching, he will direct the university’s Marching Colonels and other ensembles. Johnson earned a doctorate of musical arts in wind conducting at the University of Southern Mississippi. He was formerly a graduate assistant at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he managed logistics for the 285-member Pride of Mississippi Marching Band and conducted several other university bands and ensembles.

Danielle Kieck has joined the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy as an assistant professor of pharmacy practice. Kieck earned the doctor of pharmacy degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed a post-graduate pharmacy residency teaching in the Ohio State University College of Pharmacy and was a community-based pharmacy resident at Uptown Pharmacy in Columbus, Ohio. She was formerly a preceptor for student pharmacists at the Ohio State University College of Pharmacy, Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy and Cedarville University College of Pharmacy.

Na-Yoon Kim has joined the Sidhu School of Business and Leadership as an assistant professor of management. Kim earned a doctorate in organizational behavior from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He earned a master’s degree in management and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Prior to joining Wilkes, Kim was a visiting fellow in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell.

Leesa Levy has joined the performing arts department as visiting assistant professor of music. Levy has taught voice at the university since 2013, serving as principal voice instructor in the musical theater program. Earlier in her career, Levy was associate professor of music at Valley City State University in North Dakota. She also taught music at schools in New York and in Germany and maintained a career as a soprano soloist. Levy earned a doctorate in performance and literature from North Dakota State University.

Han (Anna) Ma has joined the Sidhu School of Business and Leadership as an assistant professor of marketing. She earned a doctorate in marketing from the University of Texas at Arlington and earned the Master of Business Administration degree from New York Institute of Technology. She was formerly an instructor at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Jennifer Moses has joined the Passan School of Nursing as faculty of practice in its graduate nursing programs. She has been an adjunct clinical instructor in the Passan School’s Master of Science in Nursing program since 2014. Moses is a nurse practitioner providing palliative care to patients at Allied Services in Scranton, and previously held nursing positions with Geisinger Health System. She earned her master’s degrees in nursing at Florida Atlantic University and the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Bloomsburg University.

Shuo (Andy) Ren has joined the integrative media, design and art department as an assistant professor. He holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in modeling, simulation and visualization engineering from Old Dominion University. Ren earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech. He was formerly a graduate teaching and research assistant at Old Dominion University.

Amy Sopcak-Joseph has joined the global cultures department as an assistant professor of history. She earned a doctorate and a master’s degree in history from the University of Connecticut and a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College in English and history. She previously served as a lecturer in history at the University of Connecticut. Earlier she was education coordinator for the American Antiquarian Society in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Benjamin Toll has joined the political science department as an assistant professor. He earned a doctorate and a master’s degree in political science from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology from Taylor University. He was formerly an assistant professor at Lake Superior State University since 2016. Earlier, he was a visiting assistant professor of political science at Miami University.

Frances Turner joined the Sidhu School of Business and Leadership as an assistant professor of marketing. Turner earned the Doctor of Business Administration degree from Grenoble Ecole de Management in Grenoble, France. She was a visiting fellow at Oxford University’s Hams Manchester College Summer Research Institute. She was formerly an assistant professor of marketing at Menlo College and a visiting assistant professor of marketing at Bucknell University.

Letitia N. Warunek has joined the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy as an assistant professor of pharmacy practice. Warunek earned the Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Wilkes University with a minor in Spanish. She formerly taught at the Buffalo University School of Pharmacy and Marshall University School of Pharmacy, earning teaching certificates at both institutions. She completed post-graduate pharmacy residencies at the Huntington Medical Center in Huntington, Virginia, and with Kaleida Health at the Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, New York.

