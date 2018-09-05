ALLIED SERVICES

Allied Services Integrated Health System announces two promotions.

Laura Piazza Smith, RN, BSN, NHA, will transition from her current position as vice president and administrator of Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and she will assume a new role as the nonprofit organization’s first chief nursing innovation officer in September. Under her leadership, the Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center introduced the region’s only post-acute, 24-hour respiratory unit. The facility also earned a 5-star ranking for patient care from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. In her new capacity, Smith will draw on 25 years of diverse nursing experience. She will work closely with other members of the management team to advance the highest standards of care, and will direct the development and implementation of new best practices and training, and innovative nursing initiatives across all levels of nursing throughout the Integrated Health System.

James Cooney, NHA, was named vice president of Skilled Nursing Facilities. Cooney joined Allied Services in 2014 when he led the opening of the new 55-bed Transitional Rehab Unit located in the Allied Services Rehab Hospital, Scranton. Cooney, a graduate of the University of Scranton, is a Pennsylvania licensed nursing home administrator with more than 18 years of professional experience in health care. He joined Allied Services after serving as administrator of several other skilled nursing facilities. Throughout his career, Cooney has worked to uphold the highest safety and quality standards, earning the Transitional Rehab Unit a 5-star ranking from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION —

GREATER PA CHAPTER

The Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Aging have announced the formation of an Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force. The task force was created to take a lead role in implementing and championing the goals and recommendations of Pennsylvania’s State Plan for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders.

Clarks Summit resident Clayton Jacobs, vice president of programs and services for the chapter, has been appointed to the 15-member task force. In addition, he will serve on the Department of Aging’s Cultural Diversity Advisory Council, which provides recommendations on aging services, diversity, inclusion and other topics throughout the Commonwealth.

AMSKIER INSURANCE

The company’s chief financial officer, Joseph Faubel, was awarded for his outstanding contribution to the community at the Downtown Hawley Partnership’s annual dinner in April. He joined as chief financial officer in January 1992. Over the last 25 years, the book of business quadrupled, the offices expanded into two buildings and the third generation of the AMSkier family, Jeffrey and Aimee Skier, became involved in every aspect of the business.

BORTON-LAWSON

The firm’s chief executive officer and founder, Christopher L. Borton, P.E., was one of two local leaders inducted into the Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Business Hall of Fame.

Borton, along with John C. Metz Sr. of Metz Culinary Management, was honored at the annual dinner and awards ceremony. Funds raised through the ceremony help the organization continue to provide programs to students teaching work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Borton established Borton Engineering Associates Inc. in 1988 to provide general civil engineering services in Wilkes-Barre. Under his leadership, Borton-Lawson has grown into a nationally recognized engineering/architecture firm.

COMMUNITY BANK

Colleen Bullock was promoted to retail service officer in the Tunkhannock branch. Bullock is responsible for providing customers with a broad range of commercial and consumer services, including small-business loans and preparing mortgage loans and supporting documents. She will work with management and staff personnel to ensure the bank’s goals and activities are properly integrated. Bullock has been with the bank since 2003 and most recently served as branch manager at the Bowman’s Creek branch.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Gynecologist Lynne Coslett-Charlton, M.D., a member of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital medical staff, is one of two physicians in the nation to be named a John McCain Fellow. Each year, two members of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists are chosen to represent ACOG with a women’s health care advocacy fellowship in Washington, D.C. The John McCain Memorial Fellowship Program provides fellows with firsthand exposure to policy development and the legislative process in federal and state government. Coslett-Charlton chairs the Pennsylvania Section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Megan Tansits, a physical therapist at the Keyser Avenue Outpatient Center, Scranton, earned geriatric certified specialist certification with the American Physical Therapy Association. This program was established in 1978 to provide formal recognition of physical therapists with advanced clinical knowledge, experience, and skills in a special area of practice and to assist consumers and the health care community in identifying these physical therapists.

William Charlton, M.D., team physician for the King’s College athletic training department, is the recipient of this year’s Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers Society Team Physician Award, which recognizes exemplary team physicians who work alongside athletic trainers in caring for Pennsylvania’s athletes. The award was presented at the organization’s annual meeting and clinical symposium in Grantville. Charlton is an orthopedic surgeon at Wilkes-Barre General and Tyler Memorial hospitals.

Pediatrician Emily Nebzydoski, M.D., has joined the physician network and is seeing patients at 890 Viewmont Drive, Dickson City. Nebzydoski is board-certified in pediatrics and is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is on the medical staff of Moses Taylor Hospital. She previously worked at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, as a general pediatrician and newborn hospitalist.

ESSA BANK & TRUST

Philip H. Hosbach IV was reappointed to the board of directors. Hosbach rejoins the board following his initial term from 2014-2016. Hosbach resigned as a director of ESSA in 2016 following his acceptance of a career assignment overseas. This increases the size of ESSA’s board to 11 directors. Hosbach recently retired from Sanofi Pasteur as vice president, Global Public Affairs for Vaccines where he was based in Lyon, France. His prior roles in the United States included vice president, New Products and Immunization Policy and vice president, Global Vaccine Public Affairs for the Swiftwater-based multibillion-dollar global health care company.

EVERGREEN COMPANIES INC.

Matt Shrader was promoted recently to chief financial officer of the self-performing facilities maintenance company.

With nearly 15 years of experience, Shrader brings a vast wealth of knowledge and skills to the table. He joined in August of 2015 as controller. Previously, he served as controller for Road Scholar Transport, a local trucking company serving the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

FIDELITY BANK

Daniel J. Santaniello, president and CEO, has been elected group chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) Group 3. The groups within the state are defined by geography and play a significant role in the nominating process, banker education and grass-roots efforts of the association. A 28-year veteran of the banking industry, Santaniello’s two-year term started July 1. Since his appointment to president and CEO, the bank been named to “Top 200 Community Banks in the Country” for five consecutive years by the American Bankers’ Association as well as the No. 1 community bank brand as measured by a blind market study.

GEISINGER

Executive vice president and chief medical officer Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., has been appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. Established in 1997, the commission is an independent agency legislatively tasked to advise the U.S. Congress on payment and other policies governing health plans and providers serving Medicare beneficiaries.

Ryu was named executive vice president and chief medical officer in 2016. He previously served as president of integrated care delivery at Humana.

HONESDALE SURGICAL ASSOCIATES

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers announced board-certified general surgeon Daniel Murphy, M.D., has joined its staff at the Honesdale practice. Murphy performs a broad spectrum of procedures, including minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale. Murphy is certified by the American Board of Surgery. After graduating residency in 2016, he spent a year in the Kono District of Sierra Leone in West Africa. Working at Koidu Government Hospital as a surgical officer with Partners in Health, Murphy refined and advanced his surgical training by performing in excess of 400 cases.

INDUSTRY MARKETING GROUP INC.

The Wilkes-Barre company has added two corporate trainers, Jenn Spera and Sean Geisler.

Spera was promoted from account executive in early June, and is now pushing for the next position, assistant director. Since joining in early May, Spera has gone through growth as both a leader and a person. She has learned to manage herself and others, and is now learning about the process of running her own business.

Geisler joined the business shortly after Spera, and became a corporate trainer a month into his career. Geisler is finishing college but does plan on returning to the marketing firm for his breaks and then permanently after his graduation next May.

KRONICK KALADA BERDY & CO. P.C.

Francis K. Eick, CPA, a resident of Dallas, was elected president of the Northeastern Chapter of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Eick, manager with the Kingson firm, serves on the PICPA Northeastern Chapter Taxation and Annual Tax Meeting Committee. Other 2018-2019 officers elected at PICPA’s Northeastern Chapter annual meeting include the following:

Forty Fort resident Nicole T. Buckman, CPA, president-elect, is with Jones Kohanski & Co. P.C. in Sugarloaf, specializing in bookkeeping, taxation and forensic accounting. In addition to her active involvement with the PICPA, Buckman is on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants, is vice president of the Greater Scranton Jaycees and is a member of St. Monica Parish’s finance council committee.

Hazleton resident David J. Marsiglio, CPA, secretary, is the business administrator of Bloomsburg Area School District. He serves on the PICPA Northeastern Chapter Schools and Colleges Committee.

Dallas resident Robert G. Coar, CPA, treasurer, is a supervisor at Kronick Kalada Berdy & Co., where his focus areas are nonprofits and HUD properties. Coar serves on the PICPA Northeastern Chapter Executive Committee.

LACKAWANNA COLLEGE

John Baldino, instructor in philosophy and religious studies, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for Telespond Senior Services and the Wright Center Patient Engagement Council.

Telespond Senior Services Inc. provides life-enriching services to older adults and their families on communitywide and individual bases. The organization was founded in 1974 as a private, nonprofit organization assisting Lackawanna County’s older adults and their family caregivers.

Baldino will be working with Telespond to increase brand awareness and reach more families with seniors in need of the organization’s services.

METZ CULINARY MANAGEMENT

Kim Salahie was hired as director of culinary management. His new duties will comprise an expansion of the consulting counsel he provided to Metz since his hire earlier this year.

Salahie brings to this position more than 25 years of experience within the hospitality and contract food-service management industry. Prior to joining, Salahie owned Zebra Restaurant, a French-American fine dining restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

The university honored three faculty members for excellence in scholarship, teaching and service to the campus and community during the 92nd annual commencement ceremonies held at the Anderson Sports and Health Center.

W. Scott Blanchard, Ph.D., professor of English, was awarded the 2018 Louis and Barbara Alesi Excellence in Scholarship Award. The annual award recognizes and promotes the academic accomplishments of faculty members in terms of their scholarship and/or artistic achievements. A Clarks Summit resident, Blanchard has been an English professor at the university since 1991.

Joseph A. Cipriani Jr., Ed.D., O.T.R./L., professor of occupational therapy, received the Pauly and Sidney Friedman Excellence in Service Award. The honor is given to a member of the faculty in recognition of their service to the university and greater community. An OT faculty member since 1991, Cipriani served as department chair from 2000-2004. He is a West Wyoming resident and was commissioned by Gov. Tom Wolf to be a member of the Community Service Advisory Board of PennSERVE, an initiative to promote community service across the state.

Orley Templeton, O.T.D., O.T.R./L., assistant professor of OT, was presented with the 2018 Judge Max and Tillie Rosenn Excellence in Teaching Award. It recognizes outstanding contributions to student learning and development. The award is given annually to an outstanding faculty member elected by a vote of the students. A resident of Dallas, Templeton has been instrumental in the development of occupational therapy programs serving the community, including a sensory social playgroup for children 3-5 years old, handwriting preparation group for pre-K students, and a sensory social group for children 3 to 5 years old diagnosed with autism.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

Trudy A. Coleman, Ph.D., CTR, of Avoca, retired June 30 as the cancer program manager. Coleman has extensive experience in cancer data collection and retrieval, cancer registry management, registrar training and education, research design, project management, and

data analysis.

Nicole Cruciani, MBA, of Forty Fort, has been hired as cancer program manager. She is responsible for managing the cancer programs at partnering facilities and hospitals,

and ensuring they fulfill the necessary requirements to become an accredited cancer program through the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. She formerly served as assistant office manager in a local rheumatology practice.

PENNSYLVANIA BAR ASSOCIATION

The association presented awards that recognize outstanding leadership in the legal profession and extraordinary service and longstanding membership in the association.

PBA Special Achievement Awards recognize those lawyers and individuals who have provided time and resources to improve the association and the legal profession.

The awards were presented on May 11 during the association’s annual meeting at Hershey Lodge.

Recipients of the Fifty-Year Member Award were: Robert P. Browning, Oliver Price & Rhodes, Clarks Summit; Henry Patrick Burke, Dunmore; Donald G. Douglass, Law Office of Donald G. Douglass, Clarks Summit; Paul D. Horger, Oliver Price & Rhodes, Clarks Summit; David A. Howell, Clarks Summit; W. Boyd Hughes, Hughes Nicholls & O’Hara, Dunmore; Joseph A. Murphy, Murphy Genello & Murphy P.C., Scranton; Howard M. Spizer, Hinman Howard & Kattell LLP, Scranton; N. Brian Caverly, Shickshinny; Jerry B. Chariton, Chariton Schwager & Malak, Wilkes-Barre; and Murray Ufberg, Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald LLP, Wilkes-Barre.

PITTSTON CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC

Dr. Kaitlyn Connors has recently passed the International Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician board examination. With the successful passing of the board examination, Connors has become one of only eight chiropractors in Pennsylvania to obtain a status of international certified chiropractic sports physician. In addition to her private practice in Pittston, Connors currently sees patients at Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates. Along with obtaining ICCSP designation, she is a certified kinesiotaping provider, a certified medical examiner with the Department of Transportation, an adjunct professor of anatomy at Lackawanna College and currently is the head field hockey coach at Pittston Area.

MARY WEBB, RD CSOWM LDN CDE

Mary Webb, Clarks Summit, has been notified by the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics that she has met all qualifications as a board-certified specialist in obesity and weight management. This achievement has been designated for only 15 professionals throughout the state. Board certification is granted in recognition of documented practice experience and successful completion of an intensive interdisciplinary examination in the specialty area. A certified specialist in obesity and weight management is a health professional who possesses comprehensive knowledge of and expertise in obesity and weight management.

THE WRIGHT CENTER

Thomas Graham has joined as content manager. He will work with the communications department in planning and developing strategic internal and external communication, media outreach, community relations and social media management. With more than 20 years’ experience in journalism, Graham formerly worked at Times-Shamrock Communications, where he most recently served as the organization’s Community Newspaper Group managing editor.

Kathleen Uhranowsky, R.N., has joined as the director of clinical research. She will be responsible for coordinating all phases of clinical studies and will lead a research team to manage and execute clinical trials. Uhranowsky joins the center with more than 10 years’ experience in coordinating clinical research studies. Her background includes both industry-sponsored and investigator-initiated clinical studies in inpatient, outpatient and academic settings. She is certified in clinical research and is a member of the Society of Clinical Research Professionals.

ZOLA LAW OFFICES

Angel Mae Webby-Zola has been named to the 2018 Lawyers on the Fast Track as chosen by the Legal Intelligencer. Webby-Zola was the lone Luzerne County attorney to make the distinguished statewide list.

Webby-Zola has been in practice in Northeast Pennsylvania for more than a decade. She has practiced in Luzerne, Carbon, Schuylkill, Monroe, Lackawanna, Lehigh and Philadelphia counties. Along with Daniel Zola, the two established Zola Law Offices in 2004.

SUBMIT PERSONNEL FILE items to business@timesshamrock.com or The Times-Tribune, 149 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.