ALLIED SERVICES

Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Chris Langley was promoted to vice president of information systems. A 17-year employee, Langley plays an important leadership role as the nonprofit health system continues to lead the way in implementing and maximizing information systems for the benefit of patients, medical professionals and staff. He became director of outcomes analysis in 2006, has served as the assistant vice president of systems improvement, and most recently as assistant vice president of information systems.

Joe Ruddy has been promoted to assistant vice president of facility services. A 12-year employee, Ruddy began his career as chief engineer in 2006 and was promoted to director of facility services in 2015. Ruddy, a Navy veteran, also served as a firefighter and EMT for the city of Scranton until 2015. He continues to maintain designations as a certified health care facility manager and certified fire inspector II.

Melissa Kelleher, R.N., BSN, has been named assistant vice president of the home health division. Kelleher oversees a staff who provides skilled nursing, medical social services and physical, occupational and speech therapy to patients in their own homes. She is a certified OASIS specialist, COS-C and a home care coding specialist, HCS-D. She joined in 2013 as a patient care supervisor. From 2014 to 2016, she served as clinical director of quality, compliance and audits for the home health care service and in 2017 became director of operations.

Michelle Peffer, R.N. has been appointed the new director of nursing for the team at Allied Services Transitional Rehab Unit in Scranton. She brings with her more than 18 years of experience in health care, with more than seven years dedicated to helping patients in a skilled nursing setting.

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION GREATER PENNSYLVANIA CHAPTER

Clayton Jacobs has been named executive director of the chapter in Scranton. He joined in 2008 and was previously vice president of programs and services since 2012.

In this leadership role, he was responsible for all programs, services and public policy outreach for the chapter. Under his leadership, the chapter has developed a wide array of new initiatives and partnerships. He has been a participant on various Alzheimer’s Association nationwide strategic planning groups and is a member of Pennsylvania’s Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Cultural Diversity Advisory Council.

BORTON-LAWSON

The Wilkes-Barre office has announced the following hires:

Joshua Piestrak joined the survey team as a survey assistant after working as an intern last summer. He previously worked at Arrow Surveying in Tunkhannock.

Amy Tsai, process designer, joined the oil and gas facilities team. Before attaining her master’s degree at Lehigh, she worked at CTCI, Taiwan’s largest engineering, procurement and construction company. Her seven years of project experiences include LNG facilities, oil refineries and polymer plants. She is also currently working on obtaining her EIT.

Benjamin Jacobson joined the IT team as a systems network administrator. He was born and raised in Mountain Top, but left 12 years ago to work at the University of Notre Dame as an application and systems administrator.

BRIGHTVIEW

M. Kyle Shostek achieved the designation of certified public accountant and was admitted as a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs in November. A graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and Widener University, Shostek is a corporate accountant for the company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting. A native of Clifford Twp., he resides in Philadelphia.

CHRISTIAN SAUNDERS REAL ESTATE

Marilee Barone has joined the real estate firm, bringing experience in both residential and commercial real estate markets. She has been an active member of the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors since 2006, Suburban West Realtor Association since 2012, and has been involved in a family commercial construction business her entire career. Barone earned her broker license in 2009.

CITIZENS SAVINGS BANK

The Clarks Summit bank has announced the following promotions:

Joseph McDonald has been promoted to executive vice president/chief operating officer and treasurer. He joined the bank in October 2012 as vice president/treasurer and strategic planning, was later elevated to senior vice president/treasurer and strategic planning in April 2013, and first senior vice president/chief operating officer and treasurer in November 2015.

He will begin to take on a greater management role in the institution’s overall operations in order to achieve qualitative and quantitative objectives established by the CEO and board of directors.

Noreen Joyce has been promoted to vice president/corporate secretary. She started her career with the bank in April 1985 as corporate secretary. She was elevated to officer status in January 1987.

She will continue to perform a variety of tasks focused on maintenance of corporate records and providing administrative duties for executive management, the president and CEO and chairman of the board.

Vincent Martone has been promoted to vice president/branch manager and security officer. He started with the bank in March 1980 as a teller and was promoted to branch manager in January 1984. In October 2007, he was elevated to assistant vice president/branch manager and security officer.

He will continue to serve as branch manager of the Honesdale office, act as the bank’s security officer and perform a variety of tasks to support the branch’s network initiatives.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

The health system is expanding its services and providers at the Nanticoke Medical Center to include vascular surgery and wound care.

John Guerriero, D.O., and Michael Levandowski, a certified registered nurse practitioner, will begin seeing patients at 4 E. Main St., Nanticoke, on Tuesday and Friday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m.

Guerriero specializes in general and vascular surgery, hyperbaric medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation. He has been on the medical staff of Berwick Hospital since 2007 and has served as medical director of the Comprehensive Wound Healing Center, Berwick, since 2010, and is a zone director for Healogics Wound Care Co.

He completed a residency at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital and a fellowship in vascular surgery at Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center, Michigan State University.

Todd Burda has been promoted to the position of vice president of access and business development for the health system.

His primary goal will be to work with market leadership as the system advances its plan to integrate market level operations. His focus in this new role will be to identify and coordinate efforts relating to access across Commonwealth’s market with team members from all sites.

Burda has worked in health care for more than 25 years and in nursing for 16 years. He most recently was assistant chief nursing officer at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Two employees joined with a local university professor to co-author a research study.

Heidi Bockelkamp, P.T., DPT, market director of rehabilitation services at Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor, along with Dana Maida, PT, DPT, Regional Hospital staff therapist, worked with Barbara Wagner, PT, DPT, MHA, professor emerita, University of Scranton, on the study. Maida also is a University of Scranton faculty specialist and assistant director of clinical education.

The abstract of the study, “Determining AM-PAC ‘6-Clicks’ Functional Assessment Cutoff Scores to Predict Discharge Destination in Patients Following Total Joint Replacement,” was presented at the American Physical Therapy Association 2019 Combined Sections Meeting in the acute care section Jan. 23-26 in Washington, D.C.

Interventional cardiologist Daniel Tsyvine, M.D., has joined the physician network and the medical staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Tsyvine is certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation. His specialties include interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular arterial disease, percutaneous left ventricular assist devices, varicose vein disorders, non-invasive cardiology, trans-esophageal echocardiography and vascular ultrasound interpretation.

He will see patients at 672 S. River St., Suite 101, Waterfront Complex, Plains Twp.

Frank Chen Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the physician network and will practice neurology at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Zhang specializes in inpatient stroke care and neurologic disorders including Parkinson’s disease, seizures, headaches, dementia, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, and muscle spasticity. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

He also will see patients at the Waterfront Complex, 670 S. River St., Suite 203, Plains Twp.

COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES OF LUZERNE COUNTY

The organization appointed new members to its board of directors: Julie Bean, Mike Murray, Lindsay Bezick and Anthony Melf.

Bean is the dean of admissions and financial aid at Wyoming Seminary. She is a second-year doctoral student at Wilkes University, where she is working toward a doctorate in educational leadership.

Murray is the president and publisher of the Times Leader Media Group. He serves as a board member of the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry, the Diamond City Partnership and the Pennsylvania News Media Association.

Bezick is the chief operating officer and vice president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce. Before joining the staff at the chamber in 2016, Bezick held positions at Mohegan Sun Pocono, the Philadelphia 76ers and Genetti Hotel and Conference Center. She dedicates her time to a number of local organizations including the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals.

Melf is an instructor and career navigator with EDSI Solutions at PA CareerLink of Luzerne County in Wilkes-Barre. A native of Wilkes-Barre, Melf volunteers his time with several organizations and committees in Northeast Pennsylvania.

DIME BANK

Juliette McKerrell of Eldred, N.Y., joined the bank as vice president, commercial lending officer.

McKerrell has more than 18 years of professional experience developing customer relationships, 12 of them in the financial services arena. Her responsibilities in her new post include garnering commercial customer relationships in the area as well as maintaining existing commercial relationships.

EVERGREEN COMPANIES INC.

Karla Porter was promoted to director of people and communications of the self-performing facilities maintenance company in Wyoming, specializing in the interior and exterior maintenance of commercial and industrial facilities.

Using the skills and experience gained during more than 20 years of working in human resources, marketing, technology and more, Porter will develop and oversee the growing Human Resources department, along with the Marketing Department, internal and external communications.

Porter joined the Evergreen Family of Companies in August 2017 as human resources recruiter. Porter is a veteran of the Air Force.

FOLEY LAW FIRM

Attorney Kevin P. Foley was recently selected by his peers for inclusion in the 25th Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. Foley has been recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in the fields of litigation, insurance; medical malpractice law, plaintiffs and personal injury litigation, plaintiffs.

He currently handles medical malpractice, insurance bad faith and trucking/automobile injury cases for the law firm.

Foley served as a law clerk to Justice James T. McDermott, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, from 1988 to 1989. He has also served as a member of the board of governors of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, the Lackawanna County Civil Rules Committee, the Pennsylvania and American Bar Associations, the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association For Justice.

GEISINGER COMMONWEALTH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Vicki T. Sapp, Ph.D., a faculty member and director of student engagement, diversity and inclusion, recently traveled with 23 GCSM students to Drexel University’s College of Medicine to participate in the 2018 Racism in Medicine Conference.

Sapp also presented a breakout session at the conference, “Understanding and Interrupting Microaggressions in Medical School Education,” meant to provide attendees with the tools to recognize and navigate potentially awkward or harmful situations and interactions.

Geisinger Commonwealth co-sponsored the conference.

Nephi Walton, M.D., assistant professor of genomic medicine at Geisinger, has been named program director for the master of genomics program at the School of Graduate Studies. He will also continue his role as informatics researcher and board-certified clinical geneticist at Geisinger, where he conducts research and sees patients for the diagnosis and management of complex genetic disorders.

Walton will oversee the curriculum coordination and curricular administration of all aspects of the MS-G academic program, including planning, organizing, leading and monitoring the program in coordination with the Office of Graduate Programs and the assistant dean for graduate academic affairs.

THE GREATER SCRANTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Leadership Lackawanna, a community leadership and professional development organization, recently installed new board members who will serve a three-year term. They are Sean McAndrew, Ingargiola Wealth Management Group; Kim Rollman, TMG Health, A Cognizant Company; Todd Pousley, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pa.; Kayla Guilford, Lackawanna College; Kristyn Smith, Tobyhanna Army Depot; and Mark McHugh, Commonwealth Health/Moses Taylor Hospital.

HONESDALE NATIONAL BANK

Cindy Motichka was recognized for 25 years of service at the bank’s annual Employee Recognition Dinner at Lukan’s Farm Resort.

Motichka joined in 1993 as the bank’s loan review officer for more than nine years before assuming the position of accounting administrator. In 2004, she was promoted to loan operations supervisor. In 2008, she was promoted to assistant vice president and was elevated to vice president in 2013. She has served as the bank’s loan compliance officer and works in the mortgage center in Wilkes-Barre as the loan servicing manager.

In addition to Motichka, three employees were honored for 20 years of service. The honorees each received a golden HNB lapel pin with two diamonds, signifying their two decades of service to the bank.

The honorees were Cherese Golya, loan servicing clerk, Mortgage Center; Mary Ann Risboskin, loan officer, Forest City office; and Beverly Simons, branch manager/loan officer, Lake Wallenpaupack office.

HOURIGAN, KLUGER & QUINN PC

Attorney Ryan M. Molitoris, a resident of Plains Twp., has joined the law firm’s personal injury team. Molitoris will be providing legal counsel to personal injury clients throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, focusing on product liability, medical malpractice and premises liability. He will be based in the firm’s Kingston office at 600 Third Ave.

Molitoris is a member of the American, Pennsylvania, Luzerne County and Lackawanna County bar associations and the Federal Middle District of Pennsylvania.

MARSHALL DENNEHEY WARNER COLEMAN & GOGGIN

Attorney Sarah E. Argo has been promoted to shareholder in the Scranton office of the law firm. Previously, she was an associate of the firm.

A member of the firm’s Casualty Department, she concentrates her practice on matters involving premises liability, trucking and motor vehicle liability, municipal liability, UM/UIM claims, insurance bad faith and dram shop claims.

Argo is admitted to practice in both the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and United States District Court of New Jersey. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Lackawanna County bar associations.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

The university recently appointed Joy Hughes, Dillsburg, as the founding director of its new Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy Program, which is the only BSRT program in the region. She will develop the new program’s curriculum, oversee its accreditation process, and develop and maintain relationships with medical facilities.

Since 2012, Hughes served as an assistant professor and director of clinical education for the respiratory therapy program at Harrisburg Area Community College. She had previously served that institution as an adjunct professor and clinical instructor, beginning in 2005.

Vijayachandra Ramachandra, Ph.D., associate professor in the Communication Sciences and Disorders department, was one of the highlighted speakers at the 28th Congress of the National Academy of Psychology, held in New Delhi, India.

In his talk titled, “The Different Avatars of Sound and Symbolism,” he presented research from his lab and current evidence from literature to discuss the connection between sound symbolism and synesthesia, how it is processed in the brain, its role in language acquisition in children, and language recovery in individuals with aphasia. He also chaired a technical session on cognitive psychology at the conference.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Stacy Gallin, director of the Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health and the Holocaust, and Amanda Caleb, Ph.D., director of the Medical and Health Humanities Program, recently presented at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization 13th World Conference on Bioethics, Medical Ethics and Health Law in Jerusalem.

The academics hosted a special session to introduce Misericordia’s Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health and the Holocaust — the first academic center of its kind in the world — to conference attendees.

They also presented the “Pledge to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care,” which was signed by representatives from 30 different countries. The online pledge was created in January 2018, and enables health care professionals and concerned citizens to take action and actively commit to uphold the values of dignity, equality and justice within health care with their signature.

The university recently honored 60 employees at the 39th annual Service Awards Dinner, including President Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., for having achieved milestones on their years of service to the college community.

Botzman celebrated five years of service July 1. The event included special recognition for history professor David Wright, Ph.D., of Dallas, who was recognized for 30 years of service, and Linda Grey of Noxen, Marnie Hiester Idec of Tunkhannock, Lalit Shah of Clarks Summit, and Loraine Zelna of Falls Twp. who were honored for 25 years of service.

Employees recognized for 20 years of service: Sue Barry, Dallas; Pauline Bump, Pittston; Marilyn DeHaven, Dallas; Josephine Dougherty, Shavertown; William McMonigal, Plymouth; Maureen Pascal, Forty Fort; and Jeanne VanDuzer, Tunkhannock.

Employees recognized for 15 years of service: Angela Asirvatham, Shavertown; Sheryl Goss, Hunlock Creek; Michael Hilstolsky, West Wyoming; Karen Klimas, Harding; Mary Jo Nelson, Shavertown; Maria Reccahia, Dallas; Charles Saladino, Lake Ariel; Jay Stine, Shavertown; Joseph Wallace, Dallas; and Stephanie Winsock, Trucksville.

Employees recognized for 10 years of service: Lailani Augustine, Shavertown; Lynn Blazaskie, Hanover Twp.; Trish Burgess, Dallas; Ted Chernyl, Larksville; Anna Fedor, Dallas; Joseph Grilli, Jenkins Twp.; Richard Hancuff, Dallas; Angelo “A.J.” Nudo, Dallas; Michael Orleski, Dallas; David Pasquini, Trucksville; Melanie Shepherd, Kingston; Janilla Stark, Plains Twp.; Steven J. Tedford, Mountain Top; Adele Wagner, Lehman Twp.; and Cheyne Wago, Scranton.

Employees recognized for five years of service: Laura Angeline, Shavertown; Michael Diakun, Mountain Top; Pamela Dwyer, Hanover Twp.; Heather Fritz, Shavertown; Elizabeth Kavanaugh, Swoyersville; Barbara Krupsha, Exeter; Darlene Kuchinski-Donnelly, Wapwallopen; Susan McDonald, Kingston; Kathryn Michael, Dallas; Matthew Nickel, Dallas; Tracey O’Day, Wilkes-Barre; Welyn Pegarella, Hunlock Creek; Kelly Phillips, Dallas; Katherine Pohlidal, Glen Lyon; Laura Rock, Kingston; Randy Schimelfenig, Dallas; Maureen Sheridan, Dallas; Cathy Speace, Shavertown; Matthew Titus, Dallas; Ryan Weber, Greentown; Joshua Winneker, Chester, N.J.; and Andrew Yakobitis, West Pittston.

NEPA ALLIANCE

Donovan Klem has joined the staff as a business finance specialist. He will be responsible for continuing the success of the agency’s loan program, working closely with the SBA 504 program. He will also be responsible for evaluating business loan applications and advising clients of the proper course towards loan approval. Klem will also be working on financial statement analysis, credit analysis, data entry/reporting and loan servicing.

He recently interned in the agency’s Business Development Division. Klem is a native of Hillsgrove and currently resides in Dallas.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO.

George R. Shadie, of Drums, has been named a member of the company’s 2018 President’s Council. Members of the council are among the top 5 percent of the elite sales force of 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Shadie has been an agent since 1989 and is associated with the Northeast Pennsylvania General Office in Scranton.

He earned his Chartered Life Underwriter designation through the American College. He serves on the board of directors for Supporting Autism & Families Everywhere and worked with multiple charity organizations in the community, including the Coalition on Autism.

NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRIAL RESOURCE CENTER

The board of directors at the resource center recently elected new officers at its annual meeting in Hanover Twp.

Gregory Stanton, P.E., vice president/GM of helmet operations at Gentex Corp. in Carbondale, was elected chairman of the board. Garry Hartman, president of Cheetah Chassis Corp. in Berwick, will serve as vice chairman.

K. Alan Holbrook, manager of engineering and tech services at Quadrant, EPP USA Inc. of Scranton, was appointed treasurer. William Cockerill, AFL/CIO community services liaison for the United Way of Lackawanna County in Scranton, was selected as secretary.

The industry-led board of directors is responsible for setting and monitoring the organization’s overall strategies in pursuit of its mission of increasing the competitiveness of manufacturers throughout the northeast and northern tier of Pennsylvania.

PENN STATE SCRANTON

Dr. James Wilkerson, SPHR, program coordinator for the campus business and project and supply chain management programs, will present two research papers at a national conference next month, one of which he co-authored with chancellor Marwan Wafa, Ph.D.

The annual conference of the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) took place Jan. 23-27 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Wilkerson’s first paper, “Chronic Underfit of the Small Firm’s Hrm Function: When Low Functional Elaboration Interacts with Contingencies,” explains how and why small firms’ personnel management functions are typically underdeveloped and the resulting negative effects on firm performance.

The paper he coauthored with Wafa is titled, “Entrepreneurial Opportunity Recognition in a Declining City: Shrewd Choice or Wishful Thinking?” It addresses whether entrepreneurial opportunities are readily recognized in declining cities. The authors present four propositions as to how the budding entrepreneur’s sense of the city’s decline relates to opportunity recognition.

Katherine J. Stefanelli, Ph.D., L.P.C., recently joined the campus.

Stefanelli is a licensed professional counselor, a national board-certified counselor, has worked for more than 18 years in both private and educational settings, and is also a state-certified secondary school counselor.

She has worked as a college, secondary school and extension educator facilitating a workshop series on family cohesion.

Stefanelli will be working directly with students for one-on-one counseling, as well as part of the campus’ Health Services and Student Services teams to provide workshops, presentations and information on a variety of mental health and wellness issues and topics.

PENNSYLVANIA FARM BUREAU

Luzerne County farmer Raleigh Masters has been elected the new state chair of the bureau’s Young Farmer and Rancher Committee. As leader of the committee, Masters also assumes a position on the bureau’s State Board of Directors.

Masters, a potato and grain farmer working in partnership with his wife, in-laws and other family, says one of his priorities will be to increase outreach efforts to engage with younger farmers.

Masters also wants to make sure that young adults, who have represented agriculture in their counties and across the state, have an opportunity to continue to be engaged in activities and careers associated with farming.

PEOPLES SECURITY BANK & TRUST

Malcolm Williams has joined the bank as a commercial lending officer serving Luzerne County. Williams has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

He served in the Army for more than seven years. His military career encompassed enlisted service in the National Guard, infantry and as an armor officer, with the rank of first lieutenant.

REALTY NETWORK GROUP

Ann A. Sheroda has joined as an associate broker. She is a multimillion-dollar real estate producer who’s been in the business since 2005.

Born and raised in Northeast Pennsylvania, Sheroda has a great handle on the market in the greater Scranton area. The majority of her experience, time and dedication has been poured into serving clients in NEPA, connecting buyers and sellers. She is knowledgeable of other regions as well. She is also licensed in New Jersey, servicing those interested in investing in rentals and vacation homes at the New Jersey shore (Margate).

SCRANTON AREA COMMUNITY

FOUNDATION

Joel Grabin, MBA, has joined the foundation as finance and accounting manager.

He brings more than 12 years of experience working in the nonprofit sector, most recently serving as a contract and grants manager at Lehigh University in the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs. Additionally, he has experience as an underwriter in the health care industry.

As the finance and accounting manager, Grabin will oversee the foundation’s accounting and financial activities, including fund accounting, budget oversight and financial reporting.

SORDONI CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC.

Todd Rothermel, Macungie, has joined as chief operating officer and corporate counsel. Todd brings a wealth of experience in construction, business operations and organizational strategy. Having previously spent more than 30 years working for various companies, he is no stranger to the construction industry. His experience includes projects within the industrial, health care, educational (including primary and secondary), retail, residential, warehouse, military, religious, government, automotive, sports, restaurant and entertainment sectors.

He looks to continue the company’s success in providing clients with construction solutions to meet their evolving needs.

THE ARC OF LUZERNE COUNTY

Donna Sedor, a seasoned nonprofit executive, has been named executive director of the organization.

Currently, she serves as the director of development for the Women’s Resource Center of Scranton. She has extensive experience with nonprofits, which includes serving as the director of development for the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association and vice president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce. She also worked in the public relations area of C-TEC Corp. (now Frontier Communications).

VIRGINIA TECH

Keith Goyne, a Wilkes-Barre area native, has been appointed associate dean of the College of Natural Resources and Environment. The associate dean will be a strategic partner and adviser to the dean, responsible for establishing and executing short- and long-term goals and initiatives.

Goyne was formerly associate director and professor of soil and environmental science at the University of Missouri School of Natural Resources.

His background is in soil science, and his research in the field has centered on understanding the fate and transport of contaminants in the environment and the anthropogenic effects of humans on soil health.

WAYNE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Chaitali Thakker, DDS, joined as a full-time dentist at the Together For Health Dental Center. Thakker offers general dentistry for children and adults at the 600 Maple Ave. office in Honesdale. She joins Brian Brown, DMD, and Susan Granquist, DMD, at the practice.

She was formerly employed as an associate dentist at East Chocolate Dental, Hershey, and its affiliate office Jonestown Dental Associates, Jonestown.

Thakker recently relocated to Northeast Pennsylvania with her husband, Neil Patel, M.D., who is completing his cardiology fellowship with the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, Scranton.

Two members of the health care centers’ team received Awards for Primary Care Excellence from the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers on Oct. 10.

Kenneth Bannon, physician assistant at Carbondale Family Health Center and Honesdale Family Health Center, was presented the Customer Service Excellence award in recognition of his exemplary customer service to health center patients and colleagues. Bannon is consistently the highest scoring of the health center’s 35 primary care providers as measured by the Crossroads Patient Experience surveys and receives nearly perfect scores in all provider ratings.

Frederick Jackson was presented the Carolyn Baxter Lifetime Achievement Award given at the direction of the PACHC board of directors in recognition of his long-term commitment to the health center’s mission of access to affordable, quality health care for all. Jackson was hired as executive director in 2007. In his 11 years at the health center, the organization has grown to having nearly 300 employees with eight primary care offices, four women’s health offices, two dental offices, a neurology office, a surgical office, a behavioral health office, a pediatric office and a veteran’s outpatient clinic.

WAYNE MEMORIAL HEALTH FOUNDATION

Longtime Wayne Memorial advocate Nancy Turano Propst is now the chairwoman of the foundation. Propst succeeds Milt Roegner, who will remain on the foundation’s board of trustees. The foundation also welcomed Peter Bochnovich as its new assistant secretary-treasurer. Both Propst and Bochnovich bring many years of community activism to their new posts.

Propst joined the foundation in 2011. She has been involved with the hospital since 1980 when she was a dietetic student. She has worked as a dietitian at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Maternal and Family Health Services and several skilled nursing facilities.

Bochnovich, executive vice president and chief lending officer at the Dime Bank, is a 23-year resident of the area. Bochnovich serves on the boards of many local organizations, including the Wayne County Community Foundation and the Wayne Economic Development Corp., but the foundation board represents his first appointment to a Wayne Memorial entity.

WEICHERT, REALTORS — ACCLAIM

William H. Lindaberry has joined the office as a real estate sales associate. Lindaberry will be assisting home buyers and sellers throughout Monroe County with all of their real estate needs.

He is excited to take advantage of the numerous business tools and marketing strategies Weichert provides its affiliate agents to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry.

Lindaberry is a member of the Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors and Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors.

WEICHERT, REALTORS HIBBLE & ASSOCIATES

Teresa Mazur joined the Clarks Summit office. She joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Nicole Pezzino, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, was named Distinguished Young Pharmacist during the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association 2018 annual conference.

She has a clinical practice site at Weis Markets in Schnecksville, where she works as a community pharmacist and certified diabetes educator. Pezzino was also recently named a 2018-2019 Faculty Scholar by the National Association of Chain Drugstores Foundation and was previously one of Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association’s Top Ten Under Ten Award recipients. She is a member of the board of directors of the Lehigh Valley Pharmacists Association and serves as the academia practice director on PPA’s board of directors.

Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice Vicky Shah was installed as the northeast region director of the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association during the 2018 annual conference in October. Shah will serve a two-year term.

Shah serves on the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association’s Membership Committee and is a frequent presenter for pharmacist and student continuing education programs. He also serves as the grand council deputy for the Delta Omicron Chapter at Wilkes University of the National Pharmaceutical Fraternity Kappa Psi.

