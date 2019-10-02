Submitted photo David Black, Ph.D., professor of philosophy, received the John L. Earl III Award for service to The University of Scranton, the faculty and the wider community. The award is given annually to a member of the university community who demonstrates the spirit of generosity and dedication that the late Dr. John Earl, a distinguished professor of history, exemplified during his years at Scranton from 1964 to 1996. From left: Karen Earl Kolon, M.D. ’85, daughter of the late John Earl; Pauline Earl, wife of the late John Earl; Dr. Black; Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., president; and Jeff Gingerich, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.