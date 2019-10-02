Tenth annual Luzerne-Lackawanna counties

Mathematics Symposium features nine scholars

The Department of Mathematics at Misericordia University is hosting the 10th annual Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties Mathematics Symposium on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library.

The symposium is open, free to the public. Due to limited seating, registration is required. To reserve your seat, contact Rita Molino, College of Arts and Sciences, Misericordia University, at rmolino@misericordia.edu or 570-674-8184.

A light lunch will be available for attendees.

Coordinated by Misericordia University Associate Professor Steven Tedford, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Mathematics, the symposium features scholars and mathematics majors from local colleges and universities offering 20-minute presentations on topics on both research and teaching.

The presenters include Daniel Blessner, M.S., Penn State/Wilkes-Barre; Michael Floren, Ph.D., Misericordia University; Joseph Broghamer, M.S., Misericordia University; Ronald Pryor, M.S., and students Megan Osborne, University of Scranton; Meagan Scheider, University of Scranton; Charles Kulick, University of Scranton; and Lindsay Kane, Misericordia University.

Topics to be addressed include “Optimum Number of Homework Problems,” “When Gender Equality Meets Simpson’s Paradox,’’ “Probability Modeling of HIV Viral Blips,” and “Mathematics in Classical and Modern Cryptography.’’

For more information about the department of mathematics at Misericordia University, call 570-674-6400 or visit misericordia.edu/mathematics.

Marywood University to hold criminal justice talks

Marywood University’s social sciences department will host Pennsylvania State Trooper Casey Lewis, who will give talks to criminal justice students and interested community members on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Sessions will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. and from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Liberal Arts Center, Room 117. Additionally, an information table will be available in the Learning Commons from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for those unable to attend the class sessions.

The three sessions are free.

Marywood University has a strong tradition of incorporating industry professionals and their experience into student curriculum. Guest lecturers, specifically practicing industry professionals, frequently teach and share experiences with undergraduates and postgraduates.

The only university in the region that offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees in criminal justice, Marywood University’s undergraduate criminal justice program provides a solid foundation in basics of criminal justice, including law enforcement, criminal law and the courts, corrections and criminology. Marywood’s master’s degree program in criminal justice combines criminal justice content with the management skills used by agency administrators.

For additional information, call Hannarae Lee, Ph.D., director of criminal justice, at 570-348-6211, ext. 2617, or email hnrlee@marywood.edu.

Misericordia University to host “Ethical Issues in Eldercare” symposium

The Ethics Institute of Northeastern Pennsylvania in collaboration with the Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health and the Holocaust at Misericordia University will host the symposium “Ethical Issues in Eldercare,” on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The full-day program is designed for health care staff, university students and family members involved with elder care to increase their knowledge of significant ethical issues that they, their families and clients face in the provision of elder care services.

The symposium will include the dramatic program, “The Art of Dying,” by Bridget Durkin, M.D., and presentations by Dr. Robert Yanoshak, D.O., of the Geisinger Health System, and Sister Patricia Talone, RSM, Ph.D., a nationally recognized expert on the ethics of long-term care. The schedule will conclude with a panel discussion involving all of the presenters. The program is being held in recognition of World Bioethics Day, celebrated internationally on Oct. 19.

The symposium is from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Rivers Room of Mercy Center in Dallas. Registration is $50 and includes materials, professional CEU’s in nursing and social work, and lunch. The fee is $25 for attending the symposium without CEUs. It is open free for college students. Registration and payment are required on or before Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Talone is a Sister of Mercy of the Americas, the former vice president for mission at the Catholic Health Association of America and ethicist for Unity Health, St. Louis, Missouri. She is recognized nationally for her expertise in the ethics of eldercare services and as a moral theologian, health care ethicist and consultant for ethical issues in end-of-life decisions.

Yanoshak is well-known in the northeast Pennsylvania regional health care community as a board-certified hospitalist specializing in family medicine and subspecializing in hospice/palliative medicine. He earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Williamsport Hospital and Medical Center. Yanoshak is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine in family medicine, geriatric medicine and palliative medicine.

Durkin is a former resident of West Pittston, and is a resident physician in internal and primary care medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She has a master’s degree in bioethics from the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in classics/theater from Princeton University.

For further details, questions and to register, contact Dr. Calderone at jcaldero@misericordia.edu or 570-674-6209. For additional information, visit misericordia.edu/ethics.