Photo courtesy of the F.M. Kirby Center PPL Electric Utilities made a donation to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts as part of its Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) contribution. This gift will support the Kirby Center’s Young People’s Theater Series, which is a key focus in the venue’s Arts and Education program. The Young People’s Theater Series provides students in our community with national, touring productions that are both entertaining and educational, and that enrich the lives of our youth and underserved populations. This series is offered free of charge, and each performance comes with its own study guide that brings the lesson from the stage into the classroom. From left: Joell Yarmel, associate director of development, F.M. Kirby Center; Alana Roberts, regional affairs director, PPL Electric Utilities; Will Beekman, executive director, F.M. Kirby Center, and Lauren Pluskey McLain, director of development, F.M. Kirby Center.