Submitted photo Alana Roberts, Regional Affairs Director, PPL Electric Utilities, presented $10,000 from the PPL Foundation to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Nonprofit & Community Assistance Center (NCAC) at a recent board meeting. The grant allows NCAC and its affiliate, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA), to continue to provide various community and economic development programs and services to businesses, nonprofits and local governments within a seven-county region. From left: Joe Sebelin, Pocono Counties WIA; Matt Connell, Northampton Community College; Jack McNulty, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry; Alana Roberts, PPL Electric Utilities; Charles Barber, The Luzerne Foundation; Kurt Bauman, Northeastern Pennsylvania Nonprofit & Community Assistance Center; and Maria Montoro Edwards, The Wright Center.