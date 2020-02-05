Submitted photo Precision Software Innovations recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly expanded space at The TekRidge Center. The company is a graduate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s IGNITE business incubator program and expanded its office space within the building. From left, first row: Joyce Piccolino; Diane Piccolino; Julia Piccolino; Gino Piccolino, founder/chief executive officer, Precision Software Innovations; Gina Piccolino; and Joe Buckshon, mayor, Borough of Jessup. Second row: Ken Okrepkie, regional manager, Ben Franklin Technology Partners; state Rep. Kyle Mullins, PA-112; Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Aaron Whitney, IGNITE Business Incubator Program manager, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; and Keith Yurgosky, business consultant, University of Scranton Small Business Development Center.