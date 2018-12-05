Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Robert Bresnahan Jr. lives by a simple philosophy: to practice daily recognition and appreciation of the astonishing opportunities he has been given.

“This errands me with the need to help others succeed,” he explains. “I start each day by asking myself ‘What good can I do today?’ I have realized that I was entrusted with a lot of responsibilities at a very early age and acknowledge the magnitude of whom much is given much is expected. I expect for the best, plan for the worst, and I’m prepared to be surprised.”

The Northeast Pennsylvania native attended Wyoming Seminary Preparatory School in Kingston before continuing his education at The University of Scranton, where he obtained a BS in business administration. Following graduation, he assumed the role of Chief Executive Offer at Kuharchik Construction Inc. – Exeter, a third-generation family business focusing on highway electrical construction. Incorporated in 1972, Kuharchik Construction Inc. is a union contractor that employs more than 100 people throughout the state of Pennsylvania with satellite locations in Philadelphia, State College, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Easton and Allentown.

Bresnahan has continued to carry his family’s legacy with honor. Supportive of his endeavors, his family has always trusted him to make his own decisions and learn from his mistakes.

“Growing up playing travel sports I look in hindsight and recognize the sacrifices my mother, father, grandparents and sister have made to allow me to pursue my passions. Today, we work together through our various different entities often times taking our discussions from the conference room to the dinner table,” he adds.

He is also grateful to his girlfriend, Libby, who supports him daily.

Bresnahan has selflessly dedicated his financial resources, time and energy to enhance the Wilkes-Barre Area’s nonprofit organizations. For the past two years, he has served as the corporate chair of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge Bowl for Kids’ Sake campaign for the betterment of children throughout the area. He also established a philanthropic program on behalf of Kuharchik Construction’s mission, Kuharchik Kares, where he directs his staff to strategically place portable highway message boards along roadways to help promote nonprofit events free of charge.

He serves actively on multiple charitable nonprofit boards, including Forty Fort Cemetery Association, Jr. Leadership Advisory Counsel, Wilkes-Barre Catholic Youth Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge, Luzerne County Industrial Development Authority, SPCA of Luzerne County, National Electrical Contractors Association, Exeter Proud, Junior Achievement of Northeastern PA, Automated Vehicle Coalition, Luzerne County Transportation Authority Miles Ahead Foundation, and a trustee for the IBEW JATC 163. He is also a member of the West Wyoming Hose Company #1, Wyoming Rotary Club, Wyoming Seminary Alumni Council, Luzerne County Historical Society, Westmorland Club’s New Membership Development committee and The Pittston, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton Chambers of Commerce.

Under his direction, his corporate entities have donated extensive resources to numerous nonprofit organizations all focusing on making a positive difference in the community.

A few organizations that are close to Bresnahan’s heart include the Wilkes Barre Family YMCA, The Luzerne Foundation, Brighter Journeys, The Salvation Army, The Little Theater of Wilkes Barre, Luzerne County Historical Society, various local Little Leagues, Wounded Warrior Project, and Leadership Wilkes-Barre. He has also provided scholarships to graduates of the West Side Career Technical Center to be used for continuing education to help with ongoing tuition costs for future education.

Previously, Bresnahan has been nominated for Greater Wilkes Barre Chamber of Commerce Young Professional of the Year 2017 and the Greater Wilkes Barre Chamber of Commerce Young Philanthropist of the year 2018.

Above all, Bresnahan’s strongest passion has been giving back to his community through servient leadership. His word of advice to new professionals is to roll up their sleeves and find out how they can get involved.

“There are so many worthwhile organizations right here that can truly benefit from new, young energy,” he says. “Find your passion and run with it.”