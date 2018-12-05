Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Verdine

Scott Verdine possesses the drive to constantly improve on situations, regardless of difficulties, obstacles or failures. This is a key attributor to his success.

“My businesses are successful because we have identified a need in the community and are able to capitalize on this need by providing a high-quality product,” he explains. “I hire passionate and talented people who I continue to invest in, knowing that this investment will help build out the infrastructure necessary to grow. Further attributing to our businesses’ success is our ability to change and be flexible in an ever changing industry. We will continue to grow by maintaining our focus and executing on our vision everyday.”

As the chief executive officer of ABC Kiddie Kampus and president/CEO of Verdine Enterprises, he is charged with implementing the strategic vision for his companies. This includes identifying new opportunities, building out a talented team, maintaining effective fiscal management, executing strategy and allocating resources that support the strategy. His attention to detail and perseverance allows him to stay focused on the journey, not simply the end result.

Verdine is a 2002 graduate of Pittston Area and a 2006 graduate of King’s College with a degree in business and accounting. He is a cofounder and board member of the Cashmere Foundation; a board member of the Greater Pittston YMCA; cofounder and board member of the Pittston City Art’s Council and a board member and art juror of the ArtèFekts Art Gallery.

The young businessman surrounds himself with people who challenge him, teach him, and inspire him.

“That being said, I have had many mentors throughout the years that have supported me both personally and professionally,” he acknowledges. “I hope to be as good of a mentor to the next generation as those that have impacted my life.”

Verdine believes “You only get one go around so make the most of your time here.”

He is the son of Patricia and the late Scott Verdine, who have instilled core values which include an appreciation for people and a strong work ethic. He is the proud father of his fun-loving son, Cooper, and husband to his loving wife, Marlene.

“This ‘position’ is one that I am most proud of. If my family life is not right then nothing is,” he adds. “I just want to stress the importance I place on my family. It is number one and number two is not even close in the race. That being said, my family is very understanding and supportive in my initiatives. This notion allows me to excel on a professional and personal level.”