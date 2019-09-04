Submitted photo For the 18th consecutive year, The Princeton Review included Scranton among the nation’s “Best 385 Colleges” in its annual guidebook that published Aug. 6. In addition, The Princeton Review ranked Scranton for the fifth consecutive year among the nation’s “Best Science Lab Facilities” (No. 7) and “Best Campus Food” (No. 10). The Princeton Review also ranked Scranton at No. 20 in the nation for “Best-Run Colleges.”