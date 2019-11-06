Photo Courtesy of Julie Jordan Photography Nearly 200 representatives from nonprofit organizations across nine counties in northeast Pennsylvania attended the inaugural NEPA Learning Conference on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20, at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center. Hosted by the Scranton Area Community Foundation through its Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence, in partnership with Moses Taylor Foundation and the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, this conference gave attendees an opportunity to learn from local and national experts in a variety of fields and discover how to create a learning culture within their organizations. Shown, Leslie Crutchfield, co-author of the best-selling “Forces for Good: The Six Practices of High-Impact Nonprofits,” addresses 2019 NEPA Learning Conference attendees on Thursday, Sept. 19.