The Scranton Electricians Apprenticeship Program recently sponsored a food drive to benefit the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium Food Pantry housed at the Dalton United Methodist Church. The food pantry serves families in the Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail school districts. About 70 families are assisted by the food pantry on a regular basis. Non-perishable food items, personal items and paper and cleaning products were donated by Scranton Electricians/IBEW Local 81 Apprentices and Journey Workers and AEM received monetary donations from NECA, IBEW Local 81 and Everon Electrical Contractors. The Scranton Electricians Apprenticeship is a five-year tuition-free program that provides on the job and in classroom training of various aspects of the Electrical Construction Industry. For more information, visit ibew81.org or facebook.com/scrantonelectriciansjatc/. The AEM Food Pantry is open every Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. From left: Brittany Fenner, joureyworker; Joshua Seguine, apprentice; Nancy Thompson, AEM food pantry; Michael Brust, Scranton Electricians training director; Michael McDermott, IBEW Local 81 president; Paul Casparro, IBEW Local 81 business manager and Robert Lesniak, apprentice.

