Submitted photo Fro left: Amy Luyster, vice president, The Scranton Plan; Patrick Fricchione, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce board chair; Pete Danchak, The Scranton Plan co-chair; Marianne Gilmartin, The Scranton Plan co-chair; Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

The Scranton Plan, the economic development affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, hosted its 2021-2025 Funding Campaign Kick-Off Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Scranton Enterprise Center, in conjunction with celebrating 75 years of sustaining, attracting and growing jobs and business in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton Plan announced its plans for the next five years, thanking the businesses and volunteers who help support its mission. The organization has already exceeded its goals from 2016–2020 by creating and retaining more than 5,000 jobs and providing community investment of more than $1.4 billion.