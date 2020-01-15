Submitted photo During a recent visit to Scranton, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) spent time visiting with clients of the Aging in Place program of NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania. The three clients, all of whom own homes in Scranton, met Senator Casey during an early afternoon stop at the home of Mr. Joe Paris, a client in the program. From left: Joseph McDonnell, Senator Bob Casey, Betty Via and Joe Paris.