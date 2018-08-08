Randmar Development LLC, developer for Sheetz, broke ground on a 1.76-acre parcel of land at the Mount Pleasant Corporate Center, where it will join other tenants located in two medical office buildings owned by Geisinger. This parcel will be used for the construction of a Sheetz Convenience Store. Randmar purchased the parcel from SLIBCO, the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company, the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s industrial development arm, for $900,000. From left: Cassandra Coleman, governor’s office; Kristin Magnotta, Senator Bob Casey’s office; Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Marianne Gilmartin, SLIBCO board president; David Smith, Sheetz; William Courtright, mayor of Scranton; Jerry Notarianni, Lackawanna County commissioner; Brent Brubaker, Sheetz; Sam Marranca, RandMar Development; Rose Randazzo, RandMar Development and Larry West, Senator John Blake’s office.