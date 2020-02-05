Submitted Photo The Sherman Theater’s food drive to benefit the families in the Stroudsburg Area School District’s BackPack Program to Feed Hungry Kids was a success. The drive kicked off during the theater’s annual Thanksgiving Horn O’ Plenty weekend featuring the band Railroad Earth, and continued through the December run of the community theater production of ‘Change: The Musical.’ Hundreds of non-perishable food items were donated to feed families-in-need in the Stroudsburg area. Arlington Elementary School Principal Elise Hanna, center, receives donated food from the Sherman Theater crew.