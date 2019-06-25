Submitted photo Skills in Scranton, the workforce development affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, recently hosted the final cohort of its Educators in the Workplace program. This cohort, focusing on business, finance and information technology, welcomed 14 educators from eight school districts, including Abington Heights, Dunmore, Lakeland, Riverside, Scranton and Valley View. Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit (NEIU) 19 also participated. The educators were hosted by the following businesses: Admiral Management Services, Highland Associates, Honesdale National Bank, NET Credit Union, Penn East Federal Credit Union, Universal Printing, Viewmont Mall, Pennsylvania American Water and Prudential. From left, front row: Amy Shingler, Lakeland School District; Michelle Getts, Riverside School District; and Lisa Ross, Skills in Scranton. Middle row: Elizabeth Kelly, NEIU 19; Lauren Pace, North Pocono School District; Michelle Sledzinski, Lakeland School District; Jeanne DeSantis, Dunmore School District; and Brianna Florovito, workforce and entrepreneurial development specialist, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. Back row: Renne Ruthkosky, Riverside School District; Shelby Chase, Abington Heights School District; Rick Sember, Dunmore School District; Connie McCormack, Scranton School District; Rachael Laboranti, Mid Valley School District; Lisa Paone, Valley View School District; and Nathan Jones, North Pocono School District.